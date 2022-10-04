ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Tab Foundation Delivers $2.2M in Grants

By Angela Velasquez
 3 days ago
Red Tab Foundation (RTF) closed out its 40th year by helping avert 1,880 emergencies and delivering $2.2 million in grants.

The public, nonprofit foundation’s support is outlined in its recently released 2022 fiscal impact report. RTF assists Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) employees, retirees and their families facing unexpected financial hardships. It provides financial assistance, education, and preventative programs to help these individuals in their efforts to maintain their financial, physical and emotional health.

The grants are funded in majority by LS&Co. employees, which contributed close to $1.2 million this year. The foundation saw a 33 percent increase in employee donations, according to the report.

The average grant was $800, with most funds going toward eldercare needs (14 percent), medical (13 percent), emergency home repair (11 percent) and Covid-related hardships (11 percent).

Funds were also requested for funeral expenses, eviction, natural disasters, car repairs, domestic violence issues and other “general” hardships.

At $1.1 million, retirees received half of RTF’s grants this year—the most ever in the foundation’s history. Outside of hardship support, the foundation offered additional assistance for hearing, eye and dental services. RTF reports that 130 pairs of eyeglasses were given, 45 hearings aids were purchased, and 99 sets of dentures were provided during the year.

RTF’s grant-giving in Europe increased 21 percent to $83,254 this year, as families were impacted by the crisis in Ukraine . The grants were distributed to help refugees get back on their feet.

The foundation also saw an uptick in demand in South Africa, where LS&Co. has a manufacturing facility in Epping. RTF grants have grown 9-times over the past three years, according to the report. This year alone, RTF said it responded to 972 emergencies. Pandemic-related hardships, an uptick in natural disasters, and crime contributed to the increased need for assistance.

Commitments for the year ahead include creating equitable and easy access to the foundation and build new grant categories to stay impactful and responsive.

“We want RTF to be top of mind for every LS&Co. employee and retiree who needs us. That means continuing to build awareness of our programs internationally and adapting our processes to be locally relevant,” the foundation stated.

Sourcing Journal

Macy’s Marketplace Curates In-Demand Brands

In a move aimed at expanding its reach as an omni-channel retailer, Macy’s announced the launch of a curated digital marketplace on its website. The marketplace offers shoppers new brands, merchandise categories and products from third-party merchants and brand partners. The new marketplace includes more than 400 brands across more than 20 product categories. Home brands include Ettitude, Smeg, Sunday Citizen and W&P, along with electronics from LG, Samsung, Sony and TCL. Other additions include children’s and maternity apparel from Bonsie Baby, Dabble & Dollop, Wabi Baby, Everly Grey and Ingrid & Isabel, as well as gift items from The Million...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

These Are the Top Global Denim Trends for 2023

If there’s one thing that sustained its popularity over the long course of the pandemic, it’s that fashion stalwart: denim jeans. The bottom continues to be a go-to not just here in the U.S., but in countries around the world. And while international consumers share many of the same sentiments about denim, countries also have their own preferences and planned spending patterns that could prove meaningful for the many denim brands that populate the category. Globally, the denim jeans market is expected to grow from $64.5 billion U.S. dollars in 2022 to about $76.1 billion by 2026, according to Statista. The...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Why the Curtain’s Falling on Corporate Kanye

Equal parts artist, agitator and antagonist, Ye seems to be hellbent on alienating the household names that thrust his already high-heat Yeezy brand into lucrative new opportunities. The artist formerly known as Kanye West wrote “F— ADIDAS I AM ADIDAS” on Instagram Thursday after the German athletic giant said earlier that day it had little choice but to put its six-year-old Yeezy partnership “under review.” The decision came just weeks after the “Donda” rapper bailed on his $970 million Yeezy Gap deal eight years early and hinted at the time he wanted to jump ship from Adidas, which he said “RAPED...
CELEBRITIES
Sourcing Journal

The ‘Writing’s on the Wall’ for PFAS in Fashion

California has become the first state to enact enforceable limits on the intentional use of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, in many types of clothing and textiles, effectively outlawing from their production a class of “forever chemicals” that persist in the environment and have been linked to hormone disruption, organ damage and certain cancers. Governor Gavin Newsom’s signing of AB 1817, a.k.a. the Safer Clothes and Textiles Act, into law on Sept. 28 puts the Golden State on a path to phase out PFAS from “any new, not previously owned” apparel, handbags, footwear, upholstery, curtains, towels and bedding by 2025,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

How Advance Denim Is Lowering Water Utilization

As the textile industry pushes for a more sustainable future, the challenge of producing goods without relying heavily on water consumption remains. With a long-standing commitment to sustainability, Advance Denim believes one foundation of sustainable manufacturing is managing the use of water in the production process. In addition, the denim mill feels that mitigating the use of freshwater—while creating a circular, closed-loop finishing system to reuse the water used in production—is a key element to creating a cleaner, more sustainable denim. Step-by-step process The first step for Advance Denim was to look at the production process as a whole and identify the potential opportunities...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Scraps Scout Robot Delivery Tests: Report

Amazon’s cooler-sized robot named Scout has reportedly been scrapped, bringing an end to the company’s autonomous home delivery pilot.  A spokesperson for the company told Bloomberg it “learned through feedback that there were aspects of the program that weren’t meeting customers’ needs” and it’s now “reorienting” the Scout program.  Amazon did not respond to a Sourcing Journal request for further comment Friday.  Bloomberg reported the Scout division employed about 400 people, with the company telling the publication it would help place those workers in new roles. The idea of the technology is not going completely away, with Bloomberg reporting a small number of...
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: West Elm Plays House in the Metaverse, Supply Chain Innovator Altana Raises $100M

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Metaverse West Elm/Roblox Modern furniture and home decor retailer West Elm is teaming up with Roblox to launch its own virtual world, called West Elm Home Design. The first major specialty home retailer to premiere on Roblox, West Elm’s debut into the metaverse offers a virtual experience with high-fidelity design and photorealism. The West Elm Home Design experience includes the West Elm Hub and the West Elm Neighborhood. The West Elm Hub features a furniture store, coffee shop and merchandise boutique. Users can customize their...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Rivet 50 2022: Meet the Honorees

The denim industry’s global media authority, Rivet, proudly announces the 2022 Rivet 50, honoring the most influential leaders in denim. In partnership with Cotton Incorporated, Coterie and Project, Rivet 50 serves as the industry’s go-to guide on the change-makers in the global denim marketplace.  In its fifth year, the Rivet 50 honorees range from TikTok superstars and third-generation leaders to science-driven entrepreneurs and in-the-know designers. The winners are determined by more than 16,000 online votes.  “The individuals on this year’s list represent how various generations and backgrounds are coming together to build a better future for the denim industry,” said Angela Velasquez, Rivet’s executive editor. “Congratulations to each of the 50 honorees.” The Rivet 50 will also be featured in Rivet’s Fall issue, which is out on Oct. 11. Click here to see the full list. More from Sourcing JournalTikTok's 'First Family' Will Launch 2 Brands This YearRivet 50 2022: Your Vote Counts!Editor's Take: Submit Your Nominations for Rivet 50 2022Best of Sourcing JournalDenim’s Most Iconic Moments in Film
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

