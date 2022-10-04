Red Tab Foundation Delivers $2.2M in Grants

Red Tab Foundation (RTF) closed out its 40th year by helping avert 1,880 emergencies and delivering $2.2 million in grants.

The public, nonprofit foundation’s support is outlined in its recently released 2022 fiscal impact report. RTF assists Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) employees, retirees and their families facing unexpected financial hardships. It provides financial assistance, education, and preventative programs to help these individuals in their efforts to maintain their financial, physical and emotional health.

The grants are funded in majority by LS&Co. employees, which contributed close to $1.2 million this year. The foundation saw a 33 percent increase in employee donations, according to the report.

The average grant was $800, with most funds going toward eldercare needs (14 percent), medical (13 percent), emergency home repair (11 percent) and Covid-related hardships (11 percent).

Funds were also requested for funeral expenses, eviction, natural disasters, car repairs, domestic violence issues and other “general” hardships.

At $1.1 million, retirees received half of RTF’s grants this year—the most ever in the foundation’s history. Outside of hardship support, the foundation offered additional assistance for hearing, eye and dental services. RTF reports that 130 pairs of eyeglasses were given, 45 hearings aids were purchased, and 99 sets of dentures were provided during the year.

RTF’s grant-giving in Europe increased 21 percent to $83,254 this year, as families were impacted by the crisis in Ukraine . The grants were distributed to help refugees get back on their feet.

The foundation also saw an uptick in demand in South Africa, where LS&Co. has a manufacturing facility in Epping. RTF grants have grown 9-times over the past three years, according to the report. This year alone, RTF said it responded to 972 emergencies. Pandemic-related hardships, an uptick in natural disasters, and crime contributed to the increased need for assistance.

Commitments for the year ahead include creating equitable and easy access to the foundation and build new grant categories to stay impactful and responsive.

“We want RTF to be top of mind for every LS&Co. employee and retiree who needs us. That means continuing to build awareness of our programs internationally and adapting our processes to be locally relevant,” the foundation stated.