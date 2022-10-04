Read full article on original website
Healthline
Can High Blood Sugar Cause Dizziness?
In people with diabetes, dizziness is one of the symptoms that can happen due to high blood glucose levels. The level of dizziness can vary, from mild lightheadedness to feeling like the ground beneath you is tilting. Some describe the experience as if their head is spinning, even though they’re standing still.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Higher A1C Levels in Diabetes Linked to Trigger Finger
The hand disorder known as trigger finger is more common in people with diabetes who have a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control), according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. As the study authors noted, diabetes is known to increase the risk...
cohaitungchi.com
What Are the Signs and Symptoms of Clogged or Blocked Arteries?
You are reading: Symptoms of narrow arteries | What Are the Signs and Symptoms of Clogged or Blocked Arteries?. Arteries carry oxygen-rich blood and nutrients from the heart throughout the body. Healthy arteries are smooth and blood passes through them easily. But a buildup of cholesterol, fat, and calcium, called plaque, in the inner walls of the arteries can slow down blood flow, sometimes blocking it altogether.
MedicalXpress
New study shows people with glaucoma are at significant risk of Alzheimer's disease
A large, nationwide study from Taiwan shows that people with a specific type of glaucoma, called normal-tension glaucoma, are at high risk for developing Alzheimer's disease. The researchers say people with this type of glaucoma should be screened for Alzheimer's disease. The study will be presented at AAO 2022, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
Healthline
New Type 2 Diabetes Drug Achieves Blood Sugar and Weight Loss Targets Faster
Researchers say a newly approved drug for type 2 diabetes performed well in a new study. They say the medication tirzepatide achieved weight loss and blood sugar control goals more quickly than other treatments. Experts say that in addition to medication, type 2 diabetes can be managed through diet and...
Medical News Today
What to know about cervical spinal stenosis
Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
MedicalXpress
That arm pain might signal a vascular disorder
"Young" and "athletic" aren't adjectives often mentioned in the same sentence as vascular surgery, but that's the crazy thing about thoracic outlet syndrome. The disease strikes young people—often patients in their 20s and 30s—and the usual culprits of vascular disease like diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure play no part.
Is It Safe To Take Blood Pressure Medications During Pregnancy?
High blood pressure (also known as hypertension) is a condition when you have higher-than-normal blood pressure readings. You might have high blood pressure if your readings are consistently around 120-129 systolic with less than 80 mm Hg diastolic, according to the American Heart Association (AHA). Generally speaking, this serious condition affects about half of American adults, but many are unaware they have it, per AHA.
verywellhealth.com
Can Tingling in the Hands and Feet Be a Symptom of Diabetes?
Tingling in the hands and feet—a condition known as peripheral neuropathy—is a complication that can develop in people with diabetes. Usually, this condition develops over time as a result of high or uncontrolled blood sugar levels. In this article, you will learn what other conditions can lead to...
MedicineNet.com
How Is Gilbert’s Syndrome Diagnosed?
Gilbert’s syndrome is a congenital condition in which there is a higher-than-normal concentration of bilirubin in the blood. Bilirubin is created by the breakdown of hemoglobin and myoglobin. Sometimes, people may have yellowing of the skin and eyes, which is known as jaundice. Because this bilirubin is unconjugated, it cannot cross the blood-brain barrier and is otherwise harmless.
Healthline
What Are Cholesterol Emboli in Feet?
A cholesterol embolism is when cholesterol crystals and other debris break off plaques inside your large arteries. It’s also called atheroembolism or cholesterol embolization syndrome. It is a major medical emergency. of cases occur after a procedure where something is inserted into an artery. Emboli travel through your bloodstream...
Medical News Today
What is obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy?
Type. In obstructive HCM, the walls of the heart — usually the ventricular septum, which separates the two lower chambers — become too thick and. blood flow from the left ventricle to the aorta. The condition may only partially block blood flow. However, it is a chronic condition...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
How Diabetes Can Lead to Dry Eye
If your eyes burn or sting or constantly feel uncomfortable, you may have a condition known as dry eye. If it’s any consolation, you’re not alone — millions of Americans are afflicted with dry eye. Find out more about dry eye, including what you can do to treat it, as well as how dry eye is linked with diabetes.
verywellhealth.com
Low Blood Sugar Symptoms
The sugar (glucose) levels in your blood fluctuate naturally. Low blood sugar, or hypoglycemia, can arise for many reasons, including not eating enough or suddenly engaging in strenuous activity. However, it’s most common in those taking insulin or other medications for type 2 diabetes and those with type 1 diabetes....
verywellhealth.com
Glaucoma and Diabetes: What Is the Relationship?
Diabetes is a chronic (long-term) medical condition that, if not properly managed, can lead to various complications. These include problems with the kidneys, nerves, feet, gums, and eyes. Diabetes doubles the risk of developing glaucoma, a group of eye conditions that can lead to vision loss and blindness if not properly treated.
Managed Healthcare Executive
AI Identifies Black Patients As More Likely to Have Vision Loss After Glaucoma
This is the first study to use an artificial intelligence algorithm to break down visual field loss in new-onset glaucoma cases among U.S.-based population groups. Black patients have a higher risk of vision loss after a new diagnosis of primary open angle glaucoma compared with White patients, according to a new study published recently in Translational Vision Science and Technology.
MedicalXpress
Q and A: Does cancer increase my risk for a blood clot?
I am 48 and am being treated for metastatic breast cancer. Despite my diagnosis, I live a fairly normal life, am physically active and strive to optimize my health from a noncancer standpoint. An acquaintance who works in health care advised that I should watch closely for blood clots and be monitored. What is the risk of developing a blood clot, and how can I minimize my chances? How will I know if I have one?
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Type 1 Diabetes Patient Achieves Insulin Independence
In a development described as “unprecedented,” researchers recently presented the results of a trial in which a person with type 1 diabetes (T1D), after a single treatment, was able to entirely discontinue using insulin. The report was given at the annual meeting of the American Diabetes Association. The...
verywellhealth.com
Function of Glycogenesis in Glycogen Storage Disease
Glycogenesis is a process your body uses to convert the glucose (sugar) you eat into glycogen, which is then stored in your liver and burned later for energy. It happens whenever you take in more glucose than your body needs right away. Then, when you need the energy, your body...
verywellhealth.com
Bulging Veins (Varicose Veins)
If you notice bulging veins, especially on your legs, you probably have varicose veins. Varicose veins are twisted, enlarged veins near the surface of the skin. Spider veins are more subtle varicose veins that resemble a spider’s webs. Not everyone who has these conditions will have bulging veins, but...
