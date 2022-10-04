ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Athens losing ‘cultural heartbeat’ as The Grit closes this week

By Susan Stephens Wietsma
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DIKBv_0iLCblbK00
Susan Stephens Wietsma at The Grit in Athens.

It was 1988, and I was an aspiring “townie” in Athens, even though I was really just a college student with a pair of Doc Martens, a black turtleneck, and some used Levi’s.

I will never forget the moment I walked into The Grit at The Station. Back then, you went to The Grit to drink coffee, smoke cigarettes, and listen to music and poetry. I was totally intimidated and felt like a fraud, but it was transcendent to be surrounded by the Athens artistic elite.

Eventually, The Grit moved to its location on Prince Ave. and became the vegetarian restaurant that we know and love today. Living within walking distance of The Grit for most of my time in Athens,  I became a regular, and The Grit was my gateway drug to becoming a vegetarian.

It was more than a restaurant to me – it was an identity.  It was there that I celebrated birthdays, nursed hangovers, cried over breakups, planned for the future, and fed my heart and soul.

And now we have to bid farewell, and I’m heartbroken.

I first read about The Grit closing after 36 years on Oct. 7 in the Rough Draft newsletter. I went to tell my husband and immediately burst into tears. He is painfully aware of my obsession – there has not been a trip to Athens in the last 25 years that didn’t involve my being the first in line at The Grit for breakfast. I’ve been known to eat there multiple times on one trip, and even manufacture reasons to go to Athens just so I can get my Tofu & Veggies.

It sounds like such a simple dish, but there is nothing basic about it. In 2002, my brother gave me The Grit cookbook, and ever since then I have tried to recreate The Grit’s tofu. It simply can’t be done. Some people say it’s the nutritional yeast, some people say it’s the freezer. But I think it lies in the magic that is The Grit.

I’ve said goodbye to many beloved Athens restaurants over the years – The Bluebird Café, Gyro Wrap, Rocky’s, The Mean Bean, Lumpkin Café, Sons of Italy, The Taco Stand (the real one), but nothing comes close to the grief I am experiencing over the closing of this Athens institution. Sure, it’s a gastronomical loss, but it’s way bigger than that – Athens is losing a cultural heartbeat.

It’s the end of the world as we know it, and I don’t feel fine.

The post Athens losing ‘cultural heartbeat’ as The Grit closes this week appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flagpole.com

Ghosts of Athens and Beyond: A Haunted History of North Georgia

Spooky season is upon us. Athens has become a Halloween hotspot with the annual Wild Rumpus Parade & Spectacle, month-long themed venues and house shows, and more. However, what many people may not know is that Athens has a rich haunted history, too. Local author Tracy L. Adkins has compiled first-hand accounts of these hauntings and the unexplained in her Ghosts of Athens book series.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Rainbow crosswalk installed in downtown Athens

Walks through downtown Athens got a little bit more colorful on Oct. 4, as a rainbow crosswalk was installed spanning College Avenue at Clayton Street near College Square. The Athens Rainbow Crosswalk Initiative was started in 2019 by Cameron Harrelson, president of the Athens Pride & Queer Collective, after the success of the Pride Festival that same year.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Mule Camp Market returns to Gainesville’s Midland Greenway

Gainesville’s annual fall festival returns for three days of music, food and fun this weekend at the Midland Greenway. Mule Camp Market will run from Friday, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 9. The festival was previously held at the Downtown Square but moved in 2021 to accommodate for more...
GAINESVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Government
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Punk Foodie’s underground dining guide for Oct. 7 – 9

On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 110  (and counting) underground dining events with 66 ITP and 44 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & […] The post Punk Foodie’s underground dining guide for Oct. 7 – 9 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
TUCKER, GA
DeanLand

Easy Walks to Some of Georgia's Tallest Waterfalls

We recommend four waterfalls for visitors with mobility limits. Our Number 1 choice: Amicalola Falls.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe. As travel bloggers who specialize in family outings, we're often asked about the best waterfalls to visit with families, especially families that include those with limited physical capabilities. So we've comprised this list of four waterfalls that nearly everyone can visit, regardless of age or mobility. The list below if arranged from most difficult to easiest:
DAWSONVILLE, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

‘Paint the Park’ returns to Brookhaven

Brookhaven will host an event called “Paint the Park” in Blackburn Park this month. The event invites artists of all ages to paint their own works of art inspired by fall colors in the park, according to a press release. The event will take place on Oct. 16 from 1-4 p.m. at Blackburn Park and […] The post ‘Paint the Park’ returns to Brookhaven appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Could this be a sculpture, art piece, commemoration or what?

Could this mystery be a metal sculpture, a modern art piece or some local commemoration, or something entirely different? Not only figure out what it is, but tell us where it is now located. Send your answers to elliott@brack.net, and include your hometown. of San Antonio, Tex. easily spotted the...
BUFORD, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart And Soul#Poetry#Italy
Eater

Antico Pizza Slides Open in Tucker for Neapolitan-Style Pies and Sandwiches

Giovanni Di Palma just opened another outpost of his popular Atlanta pizzeria Antico. Located in Tucker at the Publix-anchored Hugh Howell Marketplace, this location of Antico features a smaller menu of the Neapolitan-style pizzas found at the original Home Park location in Atlanta, along with a tight list of the restaurant’s calzones and Italian sandwiches. The Tucker restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and includes seating inside and on the patio, with people ordering their food at the counter.
TUCKER, GA
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood in Georgia was Mysteriously Abandoned

Georgia is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of a subdivision in Dawson County about an hour north of Atlanta. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Boyfriend of Collier’s daughter denies involvement in death of Athens mom

Andrew Giegerich is the boyfriend of Amanda Bearden, who is the daughter of Athens murder victim Debbie Collier: Giegerich says he and Bearden were not involved in the death of the 59 year-old Collier. Collier’s nude and partially burned body was found September 11 in Habersham County, the day after her husband in Athens had reported her missing.
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
News Break
Politics
Michelle Hall

New attractions ready to entertain fairgoers in Cumming this year

(Photo/Cumming Country Fair & Festival Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Get ready for live entertainment when the Cumming Country Fair & Festival comes to town!. The annual event runs this year from October 6-16 at the Cumming Fairgrounds. This year’s theme is “Fair Nights under Midway Lights.” A variety of entertainers will be featured each day of the fair - from bands to animal shows and races to a human cannonball.
CUMMING, GA
DawgsDaily

Three Bold Predictions for UGA vs Auburn

The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry renews for the 127th time on Saturday afternoon in between the beloved hedges of Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The unranked Auburn Tigers try to knock off the undefeated and No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs for the first time in Athens since 2005.  Georgia ...
ATHENS, GA
flagpole.com

Adoptable Animals at ACC Animal Services

Like what you just read? Support Flagpole by making a donation today. Every dollar you give helps fund our ongoing mission to provide Athens with quality, independent journalism. [wpdevart_facebook_comment curent_url="https://flagpole.com/pets/adopt-me/2022/10/05/adoptable-animals-at-acc-animal-services-96/" title_text="COMMENTS" order_type="social" title_text_color="#000000" title_text_font_size="22" title_text_font_famely="Roboto Condensed" title_text_position="left" width="100%" count_of_comments="3" ]
ATHENS, GA
collegeandmagnolia.com

How to Watch and Listen: Auburn vs Georgia; Time, TV Channel, Weather

Game time: 2:30 pm CST/3:30 pm EST - Saturday, October 8th, 2022. TV channel: CBS (DirecTV channel lineup/Dish Network channel lineup) TV Announcers: Tom McCarthy, Rick Neuheisel, Sherree Burruss. Stream: Paramount Plus. Radio station: Auburn Radio Network list of affiliates and internet stream (Andy Burcham/Stan White/Ronnie Brown) Weather: Partly cloudy,...
AUBURN, AL
savannahceo.com

These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation

A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
ROSWELL, GA
uga.edu

What the Firearm Debate Means Ahead Of Midterms For Athens-Area Locals

In the state of Georgia, the number of weapons carry permits has increased each year from 2018-2020, and the statistics are similar in Barrow, Oconee, Clarke, Madison and Jackson counties. Why It’s Newsworthy: Proponents and opponents of firearms access in Athens are weighing the issue ahead of casting their ballots...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Investigators release 911 audio in Collier case

Investigators in the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office have released audio of the 911 call made by the family of Debbie Collier. Collier is the 59 year-old Athens woman who was reported missing on September 10; her body was found the next day, naked and partially burned, in woods near Tallulah Falls.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Arrest made in Athens weekend murder

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has announced an arrest in a murder that took place in Athens on Sunday afternoon. On October 3, 2022, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested Floyd Johnson, 62, of Athens, GA, for the October 2, 2022 murder that occurred on Fairview Street. Johnson is charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
ATHENS, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy