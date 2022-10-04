ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

4 Speed on 50 Diner on Schedule to Open This Year

The building is due to be delivered to Lawrenceburg by the end of the month. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A new diner is coming soon to Lawrenceburg. Steve Caudill, the owner of 4 Speed on 50, is adding a diner to his auto...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
Shelby County man injured in tree stand fall

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a tree stand accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Shelby County. Officers were dispatched to the area near the 4800 Block of North County Road 575E at around 4:45 p.m. Initial investigation revealed that Timothy Balting, 46, of Shelbyville, fell approximately...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
Pedestrian fatally struck on U.S. 50 in Aurora

AURORA, Ind. (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck and killed on U.S. 50 in southeastern Indiana early Thursday, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Shane McHenry says the 20-year-old driver from Dillsboro was traveling east on U.S. 50 in the high-speed lane around 6 a.m. when he struck the 39-year-old victim.
AURORA, IN
250-PERSON HIRING EVENT, ANNEXATION HIGHLIGHT LEWISBURG GROWTH

(Lewisburg, OH)--Growth is coming to the Lewisburg area of Preble County. A hiring event is coming soon for the Royal Canin development. That pet food manufacturer is expected to hire 250 people at its new facility just south of I-70. An area nearby that will be used for a housing development has been annexed into the village. The new land should be in Lewisburg’s possession by the end of the year. There’s no word on a specific date for the hiring event.
LEWISBURG, OH
Commissioners hold RR meeting with public

EATON — The Preble County Board of Commissioners extended their regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 26, to 6 p.m. in order to hear public comments regarding the contract they recently approved with Norfolk Southern Railway which will see three railroad crossings closed within the county. The meeting was held...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
Fair board will not move forward with community center

GREENVILLE — After holding an executive session at their special meeting last week and an executive session at their regular meeting on Wednesday, the Darke County Agricultural Society’s board of directors made a decision on one of the buildings they were considering building. The executive sessions were for matters that must be kept confidential as they were discussing bids and possible re-bids.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Richmond Police retires Officer Seara Burton’s K9; Department to receive next K9 at no cost

RICHMOND — The Richmond Police Department says late Officer Seara Burton’s K9, Brev, has been retired and they already have plans for their next K9. Following Burton’s death last month, the Police Department Administration made the decision to retire Brev from active service. News Center 7 previously reported that Brev is now living with Burton’s mother and stepmother.
RICHMOND, IN
SHIPMAN: NO COMMENT ON PHILLIP LEE CRIMINAL CASE

(Richmond, IN)--While covering the story of Warm Glow Candle’s $26,000 donation to the Richmond Police Department’s K-9 program Wednesday, Newscenter 7’s John Bedell came into contact with Wayne County Prosecutor Mike Shipman. Bedell asked Shipman the question that seems to be on the minds of a lot of people…when will the charges against Phillip Lee be updated to reflect the death of Officer Seara Burton? Shipman’s response, according to Bedell’s tweet, is that he would have no comment on the case. Lee remains in a northern Indiana prison.
RICHMOND, IN
COUNCIL EXPRESSES CONCERN WITH FUTURE BUDGETS

(Richmond, IN)--Even though Richmond Common Council passed the city’s budget for next year earlier this week, several council members have expressed concern about what lies further down the road. 2023’s budget is balanced due largely to almost $1.6 million in American Rescue Plan money that’s tied to Covid-19. That money will be available again in ’24, but in ’25 it will not be there. One issue putting pressure on the budget is overtime by first responders. Council hopes that’s alleviated with additional hirings, including six first responders that have been sworn in in the last week.
RICHMOND, IN
Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show

GREENVILLE — Darke County will showcase the sixth annual Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show on Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville. The food truck rally and craft show will be a celebration of local, small businesses. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy in the United States, Ohio and Darke County. Come out and help support them during this food truck and craft show celebration. These local small businesses need your support now more than ever.
GREENVILLE, OH

