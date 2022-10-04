(Richmond, IN)--Even though Richmond Common Council passed the city’s budget for next year earlier this week, several council members have expressed concern about what lies further down the road. 2023’s budget is balanced due largely to almost $1.6 million in American Rescue Plan money that’s tied to Covid-19. That money will be available again in ’24, but in ’25 it will not be there. One issue putting pressure on the budget is overtime by first responders. Council hopes that’s alleviated with additional hirings, including six first responders that have been sworn in in the last week.

