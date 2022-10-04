Read full article on original website
Related
eaglecountryonline.com
4 Speed on 50 Diner on Schedule to Open This Year
The building is due to be delivered to Lawrenceburg by the end of the month. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A new diner is coming soon to Lawrenceburg. Steve Caudill, the owner of 4 Speed on 50, is adding a diner to his auto...
korncountry.com
Shelby County man injured in tree stand fall
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a tree stand accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Shelby County. Officers were dispatched to the area near the 4800 Block of North County Road 575E at around 4:45 p.m. Initial investigation revealed that Timothy Balting, 46, of Shelbyville, fell approximately...
WTHR
Plea agreement raises questions after Richmond police officer pleads guilty to mysterious crime
RICHMOND, Ind. — An Indiana police officer has pleaded guilty to a crime for refusing to help another officer. As part of a plea agreement, the high-ranking cop will no longer be able to serve on a police force anywhere in the state. But what the officer actually did...
Fox 19
Pedestrian fatally struck on U.S. 50 in Aurora
AURORA, Ind. (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck and killed on U.S. 50 in southeastern Indiana early Thursday, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Shane McHenry says the 20-year-old driver from Dillsboro was traveling east on U.S. 50 in the high-speed lane around 6 a.m. when he struck the 39-year-old victim.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Homecoming Elegy: What the People of Middletown Really Think of J.D. Vance
CityBeat went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
1017thepoint.com
250-PERSON HIRING EVENT, ANNEXATION HIGHLIGHT LEWISBURG GROWTH
(Lewisburg, OH)--Growth is coming to the Lewisburg area of Preble County. A hiring event is coming soon for the Royal Canin development. That pet food manufacturer is expected to hire 250 people at its new facility just south of I-70. An area nearby that will be used for a housing development has been annexed into the village. The new land should be in Lewisburg’s possession by the end of the year. There’s no word on a specific date for the hiring event.
cbs4indy.com
Richmond police captain no longer with force after guilty plea of refusing to help other cops
WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A Richmond police captain is no longer with the force after pleading guilty to refusing to help fellow officers with a drug investigation at a Richmond stable, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were investigating suspected narcotics use...
RTA cancels previously announced changes; All routes to continue as normal for now
The Greater Dayton RTA has decided to cancel their previously announced changes that were scheduled to start this month. RTA recently decided to eliminate Route 14 north beginning on Oct. 16 due to the driver shortage that has been impacting most transportation providers, an RTA spokesperson said in a press release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eaton Register Herald
Commissioners hold RR meeting with public
EATON — The Preble County Board of Commissioners extended their regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 26, to 6 p.m. in order to hear public comments regarding the contract they recently approved with Norfolk Southern Railway which will see three railroad crossings closed within the county. The meeting was held...
Daily Advocate
Fair board will not move forward with community center
GREENVILLE — After holding an executive session at their special meeting last week and an executive session at their regular meeting on Wednesday, the Darke County Agricultural Society’s board of directors made a decision on one of the buildings they were considering building. The executive sessions were for matters that must be kept confidential as they were discussing bids and possible re-bids.
Richmond Police retires Officer Seara Burton’s K9; Department to receive next K9 at no cost
RICHMOND — The Richmond Police Department says late Officer Seara Burton’s K9, Brev, has been retired and they already have plans for their next K9. Following Burton’s death last month, the Police Department Administration made the decision to retire Brev from active service. News Center 7 previously reported that Brev is now living with Burton’s mother and stepmother.
1017thepoint.com
SHIPMAN: NO COMMENT ON PHILLIP LEE CRIMINAL CASE
(Richmond, IN)--While covering the story of Warm Glow Candle’s $26,000 donation to the Richmond Police Department’s K-9 program Wednesday, Newscenter 7’s John Bedell came into contact with Wayne County Prosecutor Mike Shipman. Bedell asked Shipman the question that seems to be on the minds of a lot of people…when will the charges against Phillip Lee be updated to reflect the death of Officer Seara Burton? Shipman’s response, according to Bedell’s tweet, is that he would have no comment on the case. Lee remains in a northern Indiana prison.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: 13 vehicles broken into in Springboro
Police reported that purses, wallets and other items were taken from vehicles, and windows were busted out.
Anderson rallies behind 'The Can Man'
Rachel Landers has been Larry “The Can Man” VanNess’s caretaker for the last seven years. VanNess, 75 has been collecting pop tabs around Anderson for the last 19 years.
1017thepoint.com
COUNCIL EXPRESSES CONCERN WITH FUTURE BUDGETS
(Richmond, IN)--Even though Richmond Common Council passed the city’s budget for next year earlier this week, several council members have expressed concern about what lies further down the road. 2023’s budget is balanced due largely to almost $1.6 million in American Rescue Plan money that’s tied to Covid-19. That money will be available again in ’24, but in ’25 it will not be there. One issue putting pressure on the budget is overtime by first responders. Council hopes that’s alleviated with additional hirings, including six first responders that have been sworn in in the last week.
Wandering cows apprehended in Mercer County
By the end of the week, the sheriff’s office said the owners knew the general area of where the cow was, but it remained on the move and uncaught.
Daily Advocate
Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show
GREENVILLE — Darke County will showcase the sixth annual Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show on Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville. The food truck rally and craft show will be a celebration of local, small businesses. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy in the United States, Ohio and Darke County. Come out and help support them during this food truck and craft show celebration. These local small businesses need your support now more than ever.
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik receives tree dedication
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist and Kettering native Jamie Jarosik was honored by the City of Kettering with a commemorative tree and plaque in Wenzler Park, located at 3500 Sharewood Court in Kettering on Thursday, Oct. 6.
No injuries, but a close call for students after BB shatters Eaton school bus window
PREBLE COUNTY — It was a close call for students on an Eaton Community Schools bus earlier this week after a BB was shot and broke a window on a bus while several students were onboard. >>Kettering woman accused of having sex with 14-year-old indicted on charges. The shooting...
City of Muncie employees suspended after accounting 'inconsistencies' discovered
Two City of Muncie employees have been suspended without pay after accounting inconsistencies within one of its departments were discovered, according to a city spokeswoman.
Comments / 0