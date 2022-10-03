Read full article on original website
BRAC launches BR Works to fill job openings in capital region
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Finding the right job that matches one’s needs can be life-changing but scrolling on endless job sites can be time consuming and frustrating. “So, we’re in a position for the first time in my lifetime, we have twice as many open jobs as we do people looking for work. There are bout 30,000 open jobs in the capital region and only 15,000 people are unemployed and looking for work,” explains Andrew Fitzgerald who is BRAC’s senior vice president of business intelligence.
Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases
When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
New early childcare center to open in Donaldsonville next year
DONALDSONVILLE, LA. (BRPROUD) — Donaldsonville is a rural community with a lot of history. Ascension Parish officials are now focusing on its future, starting with early education. “If you want to bring early childhood education to another level, we’re in,” said Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre. Local...
2022 Best Places to Work in Baton Rouge
The 60 companies on this year’s Best Places to Work list demonstrate what it means to care about employees, serving as a model for other businesses. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
Louisiana-based app offering auto parts delivery in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana-based delivery app has started offering delivery of auto parts to Baton Rouge residents. Residents can order auto items such as car batteries, windshield wipers, or tires from the nearest NAPA location through ASAP. The three NAPA locations that will be participating are Staring Lane, Florida Boulevard, and Airline Highway.
National Adderall shortage impacts Greater Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The drug Adderall, used to treat attention disorders, is getting harder to find in the capital area. In Baton Rouge, some people have 100 people in front of them to fill a prescription. “It’s tough to get the medication from the manufacturer at this...
Mayor Broome announces new litter task force, cleanup initiative
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and members of the new Brighten Up Baton Rouge Task Force announced a litter initiative, working with volunteer groups, schools, neighborhoods and businesses to clean up litter in Baton Rouge. Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force sets a baseline for state action...
A company got tax breaks but didn't meet job goals. What should parish leaders do about it?
After a small Geismar plant failed to meet job and payroll promises that got it a tax break, Ascension Parish officials are struggling with whether to ask the state to claw back money. In 2017, Mauser USA and its landlord, Talon, won a nearly $1 million industrial tax exemption over...
An ambitious redesign brings a Walden house into the future
It was the backyard pond that won her heart. When designer Ty Larkins’ client Jennifer first saw this house in Baton Rouge’s quaint, tree-lined Walden neighborhood back in 2007, the sprawling, wildlife-filled yard sold her. In the evenings, the pond’s golden waters reflected pink and orange sunsets. In...
Teadit North America opens service center in Geismar, LA
Teadit North America, a global manufacturer of fluid sealing products in oil & gas, petrochemical, chemical, pulp & paper, and power generation markets, has seen significant demand for their products and services in the Southeast Louisiana region. This has created a need for a Teadit Service Center to be built...
Baton Rouge Classic at Gino's: Rolfe McCollister draws on deep roots to start a new chapter
Rolfe McCollister didn't hesitate in selecting a restaurant for his Baton Rouge Classic lunch. He picked Gino's. Once we were there, I understood why. Not only was the food delicious, but the folks there know him well — from Gino, the owner, to Butch Smith, who has been waiting tables at Gino's since 1976.
Pharmaceutical company spends $1 million to convert North Baton Rouge site to ear tag manufacturing plant
A major international pharmaceutical company has spent more than $1 million to convert a North Baton Rouge veterinary medicine manufacturing facility into a plant that makes ear tags for cattle. Merck Animal Health said 33 people work in the plant at 2667 W. Dual St., roughly the same number of...
Plant swap, corn maze, a costume giveaway and more this weekend in Baton Rouge
Capitol Park invites you to join them for its Flirt After Work event this Thursday, Oct. 6. DJ Kicks plays a mix while attendees are encouraged to mingle. Drink and food specials are offered at this weekly happening. Doors open at 3 p.m. and entrance is free until 6 p.m....
Access to original birth certificates restored for adoptees in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Service) — Living almost seven decades without any information about her birth, Rebecca Browning never thought she would learn more about where she came from. Now, thanks to a bill passed during the 2022 legislative session, Browning is able to access a...
Go Horseback Riding at Farr Park Equestrian Center
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Are you looking for something new and exciting to do in Baton Rouge? Head over to BREC’s Farr Park Equestrian Center for a little horseback riding. They offer classes and so much more. I took a horseback riding lesson and learned so much. Farr Park Equestrian Center is a 300-acre property adjacent to the Mississippi River located at 6402 River Road in Baton Rouge.
Gordon McKernan celebrates 30 years of practice with a special giveaway
LOUISIANA, La. (WNTZ) — Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan is celebrating 30 years of practicing law by launching a special giveaway to thank the community for its support. The attorney’s milestone anniversary serves as a testament to the commitment and longevity of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, which has...
Local entertainment show 'flows' for second season starting tonight
The second season of locally-produced entertainment show "Friday Night Flows" debuts at 10:30 tonight. Hosted by Baton Rouge rap artist Johnny Hustle, the show airs on WBTR (cable Channel 19), the MGE Network on YouTube and on Maddgame Entertainment's Facebook page. Local company Maddgame produces the half-hour show. The projected...
‘American Idol’ finalist from Gonzales performing in Baton Rouge on Thursday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A musician from Ascension Parish who had a successful run on American Idol is performing in Baton Rouge on Thursday, October 6. Jovin Webb, of Gonzales made it all the way to Hollywood in 2020 after auditioning for the show in Baton Rouge. Webb...
Despite contentious meeting Thursday night, EBR school board won't endorse investigation into 'Day of Hope' trip
BATON ROUGE – Despite Thursday night's lengthy, contentious meeting, the East Baton Rouge school board won't endorse an investigation into wrongdoing at the "Day of Hope" field trip. Late in the meeting, the school system didn't sign off on a resolution that would formally approve the ongoing internal investigation...
Department of Children and Family Services increases monthly eligibility to help with inflation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Inflation has increased food prices in some cases by more than 11 percent, according to the Department of Agriculture. This means more people are turning to SNAP benefits for assistance. And now, the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is changing who receives...
