Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

BRAC launches BR Works to fill job openings in capital region

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Finding the right job that matches one’s needs can be life-changing but scrolling on endless job sites can be time consuming and frustrating. “So, we’re in a position for the first time in my lifetime, we have twice as many open jobs as we do people looking for work. There are bout 30,000 open jobs in the capital region and only 15,000 people are unemployed and looking for work,” explains Andrew Fitzgerald who is BRAC’s senior vice president of business intelligence.
theadvocate.com

Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases

When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
brproud.com

New early childcare center to open in Donaldsonville next year

DONALDSONVILLE, LA. (BRPROUD) — Donaldsonville is a rural community with a lot of history. Ascension Parish officials are now focusing on its future, starting with early education. “If you want to bring early childhood education to another level, we’re in,” said Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre. Local...
Baton Rouge Business Report

2022 Best Places to Work in Baton Rouge

The 60 companies on this year’s Best Places to Work list demonstrate what it means to care about employees, serving as a model for other businesses. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
brproud.com

Louisiana-based app offering auto parts delivery in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana-based delivery app has started offering delivery of auto parts to Baton Rouge residents. Residents can order auto items such as car batteries, windshield wipers, or tires from the nearest NAPA location through ASAP. The three NAPA locations that will be participating are Staring Lane, Florida Boulevard, and Airline Highway.
brproud.com

National Adderall shortage impacts Greater Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The drug Adderall, used to treat attention disorders, is getting harder to find in the capital area. In Baton Rouge, some people have 100 people in front of them to fill a prescription. “It’s tough to get the medication from the manufacturer at this...
225batonrouge.com

Mayor Broome announces new litter task force, cleanup initiative

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and members of the new Brighten Up Baton Rouge Task Force announced a litter initiative, working with volunteer groups, schools, neighborhoods and businesses to clean up litter in Baton Rouge. Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force sets a baseline for state action...
inregister.com

An ambitious redesign brings a Walden house into the future

It was the backyard pond that won her heart. When designer Ty Larkins’ client Jennifer first saw this house in Baton Rouge’s quaint, tree-lined Walden neighborhood back in 2007, the sprawling, wildlife-filled yard sold her. In the evenings, the pond’s golden waters reflected pink and orange sunsets. In...
bicmagazine.com

Teadit North America opens service center in Geismar, LA

Teadit North America, a global manufacturer of fluid sealing products in oil & gas, petrochemical, chemical, pulp & paper, and power generation markets, has seen significant demand for their products and services in the Southeast Louisiana region. This has created a need for a Teadit Service Center to be built...
thelouisianaweekend.com

Go Horseback Riding at Farr Park Equestrian Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Are you looking for something new and exciting to do in Baton Rouge? Head over to BREC’s Farr Park Equestrian Center for a little horseback riding. They offer classes and so much more. I took a horseback riding lesson and learned so much. Farr Park Equestrian Center is a 300-acre property adjacent to the Mississippi River located at 6402 River Road in Baton Rouge.
cenlanow.com

Gordon McKernan celebrates 30 years of practice with a special giveaway

LOUISIANA, La. (WNTZ) — Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan is celebrating 30 years of practicing law by launching a special giveaway to thank the community for its support. The attorney’s milestone anniversary serves as a testament to the commitment and longevity of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, which has...
theadvocate.com

Local entertainment show 'flows' for second season starting tonight

The second season of locally-produced entertainment show "Friday Night Flows" debuts at 10:30 tonight. Hosted by Baton Rouge rap artist Johnny Hustle, the show airs on WBTR (cable Channel 19), the MGE Network on YouTube and on Maddgame Entertainment's Facebook page. Local company Maddgame produces the half-hour show. The projected...
