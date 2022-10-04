Read full article on original website
Marte in Mets lineup, Álvarez also on playoff roster vs Pads
All-Star right fielder Starling Marte was in the New York Mets' starting lineup for their playoff opener Friday night against San Diego, back from a broken finger that sidelined him the past month
SF Giants: Zaidi expects Kyle Harrison to reach majors in 2023
SF Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi clearly has high expectations for top pitching prospect Kyle Harrison.
