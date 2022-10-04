Read full article on original website
With new makeup line, you too can look like heavy metal's Prince of Darkness
(SOUNDBITE OF OZZY OSBOURNE SONG, "CRAZY TRAIN") Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Ozzy Osborne is no stranger to makeup. In heavy metal, heavy eyeliner is almost part of the gig. So maybe it's not surprising the rocker is launching his own cosmetic line. The Ozzy Osborne Collection features eyeshadow palettes shaped like bats and coffins - also lipsticks, a makeup bag, even a gothic mirror. Now you, too, can look like the Prince of Darkness. Headless bats hopefully not included.
These are the life lessons Geena Davis learned from 3 of her most famous movies
Geena Davis is a towering figure in Hollywood. She has portrayed plenty of iconic characters over the years, from housewife-turned-outlaw Thelma in the feminist classic Thelma & Louise to her Oscar-winning turn as a quirky dog trainer in The Accidental Tourist. And she has long advocated for inclusion and equal...
