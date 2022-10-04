ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fetterman compares Oz to ‘The Simpsons’ quack doctor in new ad

By JULIA MUELLER
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago



Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman is out with a new ad mocking his GOP rival Mehmet Oz and comparing the celebrity surgeon to a quack doctor character from “The Simpsons.”

“Before there was Dr. Oz, there was Dr. Nick,” Fetterman wrote in a tweet Monday, referring to the recurring character from the long-running animated sitcom. “They say the Simpsons always predict the future – and once again, they nailed it.”

The campaign ad includes clips of the cartoon doctor selling miracle cures alongside clips from “The Dr. Oz Show” in which Oz pitches various treatments. The ad ends by parodying the Republican’s campaign logo, replacing “Dr. Oz” with “Dr. Nick.”

The retired cardiothoracic surgeon rose to television prominence as a guest health expert on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” before snagging his own program. He ended “The Dr. Oz Show” in January after 13 seasons in order to launch his Senate bid.

Mastriano launches $1M ad buy after staying off TV airwaves for months

Fetterman and Oz have traded hits in a tense race to fill the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R).

Recent polling has put Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, ahead of Oz by a small margin, but indicate his lead may be shrinking as the midterm elections approach.

The Hill has reached out to Oz’s campaign for comment.

Fetterman breaks fundraising record in latest quarter

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman pulled in $22 million for his Senate bid over the last three months, doubling what he raised in the previous fundraising period. The haul — which came from 330,000 different donors, according to Fetterman’s campaign — marks the Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee’s best fundraising quarter to date and brings his […]
Senatorial candidate Oz makes appearance in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s one of the most closely watched races in the nation, the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Republican Senatorial Candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz held a campaign rally Tuesday afternoon at the FOP Lodge 2 in Scranton. Oz touted his support for law enforcement and attacked his Democratic opponent John Fetterman […]
