Florida Gov. DeSantis: Bridge Repairs To Pine Island Completed Ahead Of Schedule
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis along with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Secretary, Jared W. Perdue, announced the early completion of emergency road and bridge repairs for Pine Island. On Sunday, Governor DeSantis directed FDOT to work with Lee County to expedite work and complete repairs by
Watch: Florida Man Shown Escaping Pine Island as Hurricane Ian Neared Shore
The man is shown fleeing hours before the storm temporarily removed access to the island's only bridge.
Governor Ron DeSantis along with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Secretary, Jared W. Perdue, announced the early completion of emergency road and bridge repairs for Pine Island.
Hurricane Ian: Lee County Officials Reveal How Long It’ll Take to Get Power Back
Hurricane Ian ravaged through Cuba and Florida for most of last week. Lee County officials finally shared how long it will take for residents to have power again. Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais spoke about hurricane recovery on Monday, October 3. While addressing the power outages, Desjarlais stated that it will take time, at least “30 days minimum” for power to be fully back following the hurricane.
'No one f---s with a Biden' says president to Fort Myers Beach mayor during Florida visit
A hot mic caught President Joe Biden’s chat with Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy during a visit to Florida to view Hurricane Ian's damage. The president said, “No one f—-s with a Biden” to which Murphy replied, “You’re Godd—n right.”Oct. 5, 2022.
Biden, DeSantis survey Hurricane Ian damage in Florida
President Biden and Governor DeSantis put aside their political differences and toured the aftermath of Hurricane Ian today in Florida. NBC News’ Sam Brock has more details on the aftermath of the storm which killed at least 115 people.Oct. 5, 2022.
Hurricane Ian worsens Florida's housing crisis
Before Hurricane Ian caused billions of dollars in damage in Florida, Alaura Miller considered herself a part of the lower middle class. Now, she says, she's among the poor. The mobile home Miller rented for $1,000 a month and shared with her 23-year-old son in the inland community of Arcadia was so severely damaged it will have to be demolished.
Form that asks female student-athletes in Florida about their menstrual history sparks calls for change
A Florida school district is seeking to change a state medical form that asks female student-athletes about their menstrual history, following criticism from some physicians and parents who say it's unnecessary for schools to collect and digitally store such information, and that doing so puts students at risk in the post-Roe v. Wade era.
Idle barges in drought-starved Mississippi River disrupt travel for cruise ships and recreational boaters
The unusually low water level in the lower Mississippi River is causing barges to get stuck in mud and sand, disrupting river travel for shippers, recreational boaters and even passengers on a cruise line. Lack of rainfall in recent weeks has left the Mississippi River approaching record low levels in...
As Florida prepares to rebuild after Ian, the ‘state is in an insurance meltdown’
Hurricane Ian could be the most expensive hurricane in Florida's history, and even though a lot of the damage has been caused by flooding, only 18% of Florida homeowners have flood insurance. President Biden has suggested the federal government could aid in closing that insurance gap.Oct. 3, 2022.
What to Know About Visiting Florida in the Aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc on the Sunshine State last week when it made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in Cayo Costa, Florida, leveling the small communities of Fort Myers Beach, marooning residents in Sanibel Island, and stirring up flood and wind damage in Central Florida. Ian made history, in a multi-way tie, as the fifth-largest storm in U.S. history.
Drought-starved Mississippi slows barge traffic
The Mississippi River is at its lowest level in nearly a decade, slowing shipping traffic to a crawl. KAIT's Griffin DeMarris reports.Oct. 6, 2022.
'It's not good,' electric company worker says of Southwest Florida power outages
Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, more than 60% of Lee County Electric Cooperative customers remained without power as of Monday. More than 800 lineman and tree trimmers are working around the clock to get that power restored. SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Survival Guide. "We...
Florida trial lawyers deliver $50K in supplies to Hurricane Ian victims
The group delivered generators, chainsaws, food and water to hardest hit areas. Members of the Florida Justice Association (FJA) rallied support last week following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian to Southwest Florida to provide needed supplies to those hardest hit and most in need. The group utilized its 501(c)(3),...
Lawmakers question Luma Energy's ability to improve Puerto Rico's fragile power grid
Weeks after Hurricane Fiona triggered an islandwide blackout in Puerto Rico, residents as well as members of Congress and island legislators, still don't know when power will be fully restored in the U.S. territory. In a lengthy and contentious legislative hearing in the Puerto Rico House of Representatives on Wednesday,...
Stay or go? Hard choice for Florida islanders devasted by Ian
Karen Pagliaro walks down Matlacha's main street, dodging downed trees, debris and abandoned vehicles, unsure where to go in the small island town cut off after Hurricane Ian damaged bridges linking it to mainland Florida. Karen Pagliaro doesn't know what she is going to do either.
MTP NOW Oct. 5 – Biden visits Fla.; OPEC+ cuts gas production; GOP stands by Herschel Walker
President Joe Biden visits Ft. Myers, Florida to survey the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Biden Administration issued concerns of OPEC+’s announcement to cut gas production. Republicans stand by Herschel Walker, Georgia’s GOP Senate nominee, despite reports that he paid for an abortion. Faiz Shakir, Susan Page and Jim Dornan join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable.Oct. 5, 2022.
Covid death rates are higher among Republicans than Democrats. The reason is up for debate.
Covid deaths are unevenly distributed among Republicans and Democrats. Average excess death rates in Florida and Ohio were 76% higher among Republicans than Democrats between March 2020 and December 2021, according to a working paper released last month by the National Bureau of Economic Research. Excess deaths refers to deaths above what would be anticipated based on historical trends.
Boutique law firm in Miami joins Trump’s legal fight after others steer clear
Big law firms didn’t want Donald Trump as a client. Now a boutique Miami-area firm is elevating its profile by representing the former president. In an announcement first shared with NBC News, the president’s newly hired lawyer, Chris Kise, has joined Continental. The firm has a stable of Trump loyalists with deep Florida GOP ties and attorneys who describe their mission as a legal antidote to “woke cancel culture” that they say has taken over “Big Law.”
Bus carrying migrants arrives outside Kamala Harris' residence in D.C., again
A bus from Texas dropped off about 50 migrants outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., on Thursday for the second time this week. Many of the migrants — which include men, women and children — told NBC News that they came from...
