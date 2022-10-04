ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Lee County Officials Reveal How Long It'll Take to Get Power Back

Hurricane Ian ravaged through Cuba and Florida for most of last week. Lee County officials finally shared how long it will take for residents to have power again. Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais spoke about hurricane recovery on Monday, October 3. While addressing the power outages, Desjarlais stated that it will take time, at least “30 days minimum” for power to be fully back following the hurricane.
NBC News

Hurricane Ian worsens Florida's housing crisis

Before Hurricane Ian caused billions of dollars in damage in Florida, Alaura Miller considered herself a part of the lower middle class. Now, she says, she's among the poor. The mobile home Miller rented for $1,000 a month and shared with her 23-year-old son in the inland community of Arcadia was so severely damaged it will have to be demolished.
tripsavvy.com

What to Know About Visiting Florida in the Aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc on the Sunshine State last week when it made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in Cayo Costa, Florida, leveling the small communities of Fort Myers Beach, marooning residents in Sanibel Island, and stirring up flood and wind damage in Central Florida. Ian made history, in a multi-way tie, as the fifth-largest storm in U.S. history.
floridapolitics.com

Florida trial lawyers deliver $50K in supplies to Hurricane Ian victims

The group delivered generators, chainsaws, food and water to hardest hit areas. Members of the Florida Justice Association (FJA) rallied support last week following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian to Southwest Florida to provide needed supplies to those hardest hit and most in need. The group utilized its 501(c)(3),...
AFP

Stay or go? Hard choice for Florida islanders devasted by Ian

Karen Pagliaro walks down Matlacha's main street, dodging downed trees, debris and abandoned vehicles, unsure where to go in the small island town cut off after Hurricane Ian damaged bridges linking it to mainland Florida.   Karen Pagliaro doesn't know what she is going to do either.
NBC News

MTP NOW Oct. 5 – Biden visits Fla.; OPEC+ cuts gas production; GOP stands by Herschel Walker

President Joe Biden visits Ft. Myers, Florida to survey the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Biden Administration issued concerns of OPEC+’s announcement to cut gas production. Republicans stand by Herschel Walker, Georgia’s GOP Senate nominee, despite reports that he paid for an abortion. Faiz Shakir, Susan Page and Jim Dornan join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable.Oct. 5, 2022.
NBC News

Covid death rates are higher among Republicans than Democrats. The reason is up for debate.

Covid deaths are unevenly distributed among Republicans and Democrats. Average excess death rates in Florida and Ohio were 76% higher among Republicans than Democrats between March 2020 and December 2021, according to a working paper released last month by the National Bureau of Economic Research. Excess deaths refers to deaths above what would be anticipated based on historical trends.
NBC News

Boutique law firm in Miami joins Trump's legal fight after others steer clear

Big law firms didn’t want Donald Trump as a client. Now a boutique Miami-area firm is elevating its profile by representing the former president. In an announcement first shared with NBC News, the president’s newly hired lawyer, Chris Kise, has joined Continental. The firm has a stable of Trump loyalists with deep Florida GOP ties and attorneys who describe their mission as a legal antidote to “woke cancel culture” that they say has taken over “Big Law.”
NBC News

