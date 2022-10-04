Read full article on original website
Idaho8.com
Indianapolis Colts RB Nyheim Hines stumbles after big hit in game against the Denver Broncos, undergoes concussion protocol
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines was ruled out for the rest of Thursday’s game against the Denver Broncos and has a concussion, according to the broadcast of the game. A live blog on the Colts’ website also cites a concussion. CNN has reached out to the Colts.
Idaho8.com
After 7 surgeries, Giants’ Gates eager to prove himself
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants center Nick Gates is having fun again on the football field and all he is doing is practicing. It’s been a long and hard road back just to practice for the 26-year-old Gates. He fractured both the fibula and tibia in his left leg against Washington in second week of last season and endured the roller coaster of emotions, seven surgeries and subsequent rehabilitations. On Wednesday, the Giants took him off the physically unable to perform list and he now has 21 days to show the team he physically can still play the game he loves.
Idaho8.com
Rams’ pass rush trying to work through uncharacteristic funk
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams are trying to work through uncharacteristic struggles with their pass rush going into their game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The Rams have seven sacks through four games, which is tied for 22nd in the NFL. They have failed to bring down the quarterback in two of their games. With three-time defensive player of the year Aaron Donald anchoring the defensive line, the Rams had been one of the best teams at creating pressure in recent years, finishing third in sacks in 2021.
Idaho8.com
Indianapolis Colts RB Nyheim Hines has a concussion after big hit in Thursday night game, team says
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines was ruled out for the rest of Thursday’s game against the Denver Broncos and has a concussion, according to Colts head coach Frank Reich in his postgame press conference. The hit took place during the first quarter when Colts quarterback Matt Ryan completed...
Idaho8.com
Josh Jacobs proving his worth to Raiders with rushing game
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — When Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs took the field for the first series of the Hall of Fame Game in August, questions arose about whether or not he was going to be a part of first-year coach Josh McDaniels’ offensive structure. Fast forward to last Sunday, when the Raiders earned their first win of the season, it’s quite clear Jacobs and the running game are every bit a part of McDaniels’ scheme. Jacobs ran for a career-high 144 yards and two touchdowns in Las Vegas’ 32-23 win over Denver.
Idaho8.com
Jets QB Wilson hopes to build off big finish in season debut
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson’s season debut was far from perfect. When it counted most, he was as impressive as the New York Jets needed him to be. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said the resilience of Wilson and the offense in the fourth-quarter comeback last Sunday at Pittsburgh shows a lot about the quarterback as a leader. Wilson says the Jets learned a lot from their winning drive and hope to carry the momentum into this week’s game. The Jets are looking to snap a 12-game losing streak against AFC East opponents when they host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Idaho8.com
Wilson shoulders blame as Broncos fall 12-9 to Colts in OT
DENVER (AP) — Russell Wilson was brought in to win games like this. But the Denver Broncos quarterback threw a late interception and an incompletion on fourth down in overtime that sealed a 12-9 win for the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night. Wilson shouldered the blame after a loss in which he threw two interceptions and was sacked four times. The Broncos fell to 2-3 with their second loss in four days. They’re averaging just 15 points a game. Wilson said he’s looking forward to turning this around and when the Broncos do it’s going to be special story.
Idaho8.com
‘Let’s cut to another game’: Social media reacts to lackluster Broncos-Colts game on Thursday Night Football
Not every sports game is the best one you’ve ever seen and not every game is a particularly memorable one. But rarely does a game come around where as soon as the television switches off, you forget everything about it, such was the level of boredom it brought. And,...
Idaho8.com
Rodgers eager to air it out in Packers’ 1st London game
WATFORD, England (AP) — Aaron Rodgers may need to have a little chat with Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur about the game plan for the Packers’ first game in London. LaFleur was quick to tout the importance of the run game against the New York Giants on Sunday in the British capital. But Rodgers says he is eager to show off the passing game in the Packers’ first game in London. He says “Matt’s kind of in a grumpy mood right now” after the overnight flight and that “we’ll talk about airing it out a bit more.”
Idaho8.com
Broncos lose Bolles, Darby to season-ending injuries
The Denver Broncos have lost three starters in four days. Left tackle Garett Bolles suffered a right leg injury and cornerback Ronald Darby tore an ACL in the Broncos’ 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Their injuries came just days after the Broncos lost leading rusher Javonte Williams to a right knee injury in a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The injuries come on the heels of leading receiver Tim Patrick’s torn ACL in August. The Broncos stumbled into their quasi-bye week at 2-3 with their back-to-back defeats. They visit the Chargers on Oct. 17.
Idaho8.com
Jets’ Duane Brown says he feels ‘good to go’ vs. Dolphins
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Duane Brown’s debut with the New York Jets could come Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The 37-year-old left tackle was signed during training camp but has been on injured reserve since injuring a shoulder at practice last month. Brown was cleared to practice this week, starting the 21-day window during which the Jets can either activate him or place him on season-ending IR. Coach Robert Saleh says Brown would be a game-time decision. But Brown says he’s good to go. The Jets need to activate Brown from IR by 4 p.m. Saturday to clear him to play against the Dolphins.
Idaho8.com
Saints’ Allen expects Dalton to start at QB vs. Seattle
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Dennis Allen says he expects Andy Dalton to start at quarterback for New Orleans when the Saints host the Seattle Seahawks. Saints receiver Michael Thomas has been ruled out for a second straight game because of his foot injury. Dalton made his first start for New Orleans in last week’s 28-25 loss to Minnesota in London because of back and ankle injuries hampering season-opening starter Jameis Winston. Dalton completed 20 of 28 passes for 236 yards and one touchdown without an interception. The Saints also have ruled out defensive end Payton Turner with a chest injury and safety P.J. Williams with a quadriceps injury.
Bank of America Stadium: What you need to know to make it a great day
If you’re planning a trip to Bank of America Stadium to take in a Carolina Panthers game, you’ll be in
Idaho8.com
Mariners, Blue Jays set rosters ahead of wild card series
TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays will have 13 pitchers and 13 position players for their wild card series against the Seattle Mariners. Toronto’s list includes former Seattle All-Star left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, who lost his spot in the rotation this season. The Mariners will carry 12 pitchers and 14 position players for the best-of-three series. Game 1 is in Toronto this afternoon.
Idaho8.com
Wembanyama’s 2-game Las Vegas exhibition stay ends with win
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Victor Wembanyama and his French team Metropolitans 92 have gotten a split of their two-game exhibition series against the G League Ignite. Wembanyama is the presumed front-runner to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The 7-foot-3 phenom followed up his 37-point Las Vegas debut with a 36-point outing in Thursday’s win. He says he deserves the attention he gets but doesn’t take any of it for granted.
SF Giants: Zaidi expects Kyle Harrison to reach majors in 2023
SF Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi clearly has high expectations for top pitching prospect Kyle Harrison.
