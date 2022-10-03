Read full article on original website
Related
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: SC native and fashion designer launches Fall collection with Target
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sergio Hudson, a South Carolina native from Ridgeway has put the Palmetto State on the map in the world of fashion. He’s designed pieces and styled some of biggest names known around the globe, Vice President Kamala Harris, Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, Rihanna and J Lo.
franchising.com
Bojangles Unveils Remodel Project in Columbia, South Carolina
October 06, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Bojangles announced today a plan to remodel 25 restaurants in Columbia, South Carolina. Over the next three months, the brand will modernize 25 of its restaurants in the market, with each location adding elements of the brand’s new Genesis prototype by undergoing one of two remodel plans. The project showcases Bojangles’ ongoing investment to enhance the guest experience through operational upgrades that meet current consumer demands.
QSR Web
Bojangles to implement Genesis redesign in 25 South Carolina stores
Bojangles will modernize more than 20 of its restaurants in the Columbia, South Carolina market, according to a press release. The remodels are part of Bojangles' ongoing investment to enhance the guest experience through operational upgrades that meet current customer demands. "We are excited to upgrade Bojangles restaurants in Columbia,...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Wingard’s Market Hosts Tatanka Bison Tour
Lexington, SC –Wingard’s Market hosts it’s Tatanka Bison Ranch Tour, led by Wingard’s Naturalist Zach Steinhauser. The Tatanka Bison Tour takes place Sunday, October 16th at 1:00 pm in York, SC. Members of the tour will join Captain Zach as they visit Tatanka Bison Ranch, where guests will learn the history of the bison herd, how to manage a bison herd, and experience the bison thunder across pastures from ranch owner Fred Ilse.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abccolumbia.com
Historic home set to have new tenants as soon as next month
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The historic home on the corner of Gervais Street and Pickens Street in downtown Columbia will soon have new tenants. The W.B. Smith Whaley House was built in 1892 and then became the Dunbar Funeral Home in 1924. The home is currently being renovated into six apartments...
Luck Stone working toward opening granite quarry in Fairfield County
RIDGEWAY, S.C. — The Virginia-based company Luck Stone has received approval to mine granite in Ridgeway and now they are searching for locals to help fill spots in their company. The quarry is being built off Highway 34 and I-77 behind Winnsboro's water supply tower. The project was officially...
Chapin Commons is growing: Here's what to expect
CHAPIN, S.C. — New options will be popping up along Columbia Avenue in Chapin Commons in the next few months. You can see the shell of new beginnings across the street from Chapin High School, but not the whole picture. That's about to change. "We got construction gearing right...
Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship set for Lake Murray
PROSPERITY — The Phoenix Bass Fishing League, presented by T-H Marine’s Bulldog, Choo Choo, Gator and Piedmont Divisions, will finish out their 2022 season in Prosperity, Oct. 6-8, with the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championship presented by T-H Marine at Lake Murray. Hosted by the Capital City...
RELATED PEOPLE
How To Watch: South Carolina vs. Kentucky
South Carolina travels to Lexington, Kentucky, for another road matchup, this time against the No. 13 Wildcats.
Person killed while walking across Kelly Mill Road in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning in northeast Richland County. The collision took place at 6:18 a.m. at Kelly Mill Road near Stallion Drive. That's near the Lake Carolina community and about three miles north of Pontiac.
wpde.com
SC community rallies behind woman crushed in car after tree fell
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A community has rallied behind a Columbia woman who was crushed inside her car by a fallen tree as Hurricane Ian approached. “We’ve always been protective of Jessie. Especially with her being the baby, but in this case, we were all kind of in a place where we couldn’t protect her. And that just really crushed all of us,” said Dorian Nixon.
coladaily.com
Upscale state-of-the-art brewery coming to North Main Street
Peak Drift Brewing Company is positioned to take over Columbia as the newest and trendiest go-to spot for beer and so much more. Nestled in the heart of the Eau Claire neighborhood downtown on North Main Street, the 64,849 square feet facility is located in the former Stone Manufacturing Company facility, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
IN THIS ARTICLE
USC Gamecock
Midlands Plant & Flower Festival to sell local produce, greenery
Gardeners and houseplant lovers can find seasonal flowers, fruits and vegetables at the Midlands Plant & Flower Festival, hosted by the South Carolina State Farmers Market on Oct. 7-9. The festival provides an opportunity for local farmers and businesses to sell an array of locally grown produce and products. The...
WIS-TV
Not enough affordable housing available for active-duty military in SC, base leaders say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is becoming one of the most popular states for Americans to move to. But leaders at the state’s eight military installations say this is creating problems for service members and their families looking for a place to live. Limited affordable housing near military...
live5news.com
$70M investment announced for 2 South Carolina universities
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Historic investments are being made at South Carolina’s two land-grant universities for a new program to make farming across the state more climate-friendly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $70 million in Clemson University in the Upstate and South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.
Lancaster school leaders say hoax 911 call may have come from inside school
LANCASTER, S.C. — Authorities are still investigating who is behind fake 911 calls of active shooters that put several South Carolina schools in crisis mode. More than a dozen schools were impacted across the state yesterday, including in Chester County, Lancaster County, and Chesterfield County. In Lancaster County, school...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kool1027.com
Camden And Lugoff Elgin Middle Play Overtime Thriller
In middle school football last night, it was the second meeting between Camden and Lugoff Elgin. The two met earlier in the season as Lugoff Elgin Stadium with the Leopards getting the 24-0 win. The Leopards coming into last night’s game have held their opponents scoreless, and was looking to stay undefeated. Last night’s game was played at Zemp Stadium with both teams trading scores and going into overtime tied at 20. The Leopards would get a rushing touchdown to get the win 26-20 and stay undefeated while Camden falls to 3-2 on the season. Both Camden and Lugoff Elgin will be back in action on Oct. 20th as Camden host Stover kickoff set for 6pm and Lugoff Elgin entertains Fairfield Central kickoff is set for 5:30.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Army General Joins Boyer Construction
Columbia, SC – Boyer Commercial Construction, Inc. announced today that Brigadier General (Retired) Charles J. Masaracchia has joined Boyer Construction as Director of Organizational Development. Masaracchia, 52, retired from the United States Army on October 1, 2022 after 30 years of distinguished service as an officer in the United...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash stalls traffic on I-20 west near I-77
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-20 west near I-77 slowed traffic Thursday morning. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. between Exit 76 and Exit 73A, according to SCDOT. Lanes were closed but have since reopened. However, as of 9:15, the average speed near the crash is 13 mph.
Comments / 0