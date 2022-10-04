Read full article on original website
WZZM 13
Grand Haven Board of Light & Power has 126 years of service to the community
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The first full week of October marks Public Power Week, an opportunity to call attention to the benefits of community-owned power. In honor of that, we are visiting with local utilities in the West Michigan area to learn more about the work they do. The...
'He was purple': Good Samaritans in West Michigan rush to save unconscious fisherman found floating in Grand River
Officials in West Michigan said the quick actions of a group of anglers saved the life of a drowning man in Grand River on Thursday. The Grand Rapids Fire Department said their Water Rescue Team was called out to a section of the Grand River
10-Year-Old Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Ottawa County (Ottawa County, MI)
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff Deputies, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Ottawa County on Wednesday. The crash happened at 20th Avenue at Caroline street at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
68-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Muskegon County (Muskegon County, MI)
According to the Fruitport Township Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Muskegon County on Tuesday. The crash happened at Heights Ravenna Road and Brooks Road at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
oceanacountypress.com
79th District Court sentencings, Oct. 6, 2022.
HART — The following were sentenced recently in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. Jacob Nathan Veine, of 65 N. Clymer St., Pentwater, was found guilty Sept. 6 of second-offense operating while intoxicated in two separate cases and was sentenced Sept. 27 to five days in jail with credit for two days served; six months probation; Alcohol highway Safety Education (AHSE); continue with Soberlink for 90 more days; attend Victims’ Impact Panel; and $1,835 in fines and costs. Convictions reportable to the Secretary of State (SOS).
Semitruck rolls over on I-196 ramp near Zeeland
A semitruck driver had to be extricated after a crash near Zeeland on Thursday.
oceanacountypress.com
Dad accused of manslaughter for boy’s death arrested for driving while on drugs.
HART — A 32-year-old Rothbury area man accused of manslaughter in connection to his 4-year-old son’s death was arrested by Oceana County sheriff’s deputies for drugged driving after failing to appear for a preliminary examination in Oceana County’s 79th District, Sept. 27, according to court records.
oceanacountypress.com
79th District Court arraignments, Oct. 6, 2022
HART — The following were arraigned recently in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. – Jacob Bengermaine Casanova-Gleason. Of 8878 N. Water Wonderland Crt., Branch; Oceana County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO); first-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC). Probable cause hearing: Oct. 11 at 3 p.m. Bail: $25,000/cash/surety. – Elias Bernard...
Fox17
'You have to keep going': Spring Lake mom persists despite fire, looting
SPRING LAKE, Mich. — A fire in Spring Lake Friday left a single mom with nothing after working for years to build a life and a home on her own for her five children. Now, she's at her sister's house, not sure where to go. "I smelled that fire,"...
New home, new hope: Muskegon Heights getting first new house in 17 years
After years of neighborhood decay and demolition, Muskegon Heights city leaders hope a single-family home now under construction is a turning point, or, perhaps, at least a start.
West Michigan theaters participating in National Cinema Week
National Cinema Week starts this Friday.
Muskegon woman shot, killed in alleged family dispute
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Marsh Field neighborhood of Muskegon on Thursday evening, according to Muskegon County dispatch.
Petition aims to remove Grand Haven mayor from office
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The mayor of Grand Haven could be removed from office if a new citizen-initiated recall petition receives sufficient signatures. Mayor Pro Tem Ryan Cummins confirmed the language for a recall petition had been approved by the county. It seeks to remove Mayor Catherine McNally, who was sworn into office in November 2021 after defeating the incumbent.
Lockdown lifted at schools after police arrest car theft suspect in Norton Shores
NORTON SHORES, MI – Some area schools were placed in a lockdown Thursday morning as officers from multiple agencies searched the area for a suspect in a car theft. Lockdowns at those schools, which police did not identify, have since been lifted, according to a news release from Norton Shores Police Department.
West Michigan’s first public stargazing observatory opens this weekend
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – It’s a sunny afternoon in Ottawa County’s Hemlock Crossing park when Frank Roldan opens the shutter on an unsuspecting white dome in the middle of a field, revealing a 16-inch telescope. The new observatory – branded as being the only fully public one...
Milk, pickles and a pipeline: W. MI’s $65M opportunity
A decade after fairlife launched its specialized milk product line, the company has grown to include hundreds of people in Coopersville, according to plant director Phil LaMothe.
WWMTCw
Spooky sightings, best chance to see ghosts in Michigan
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The state of Michigan has a rich history. What's scary is that some parts of history is unknown, especially in big cities like Grand Rapids, Battle Creek, and Kalamazoo. Spooky season: Halloween candy craze: Survey shows Michigan's favorite candy. Muskegon is another city nearby that has...
Firefighters put out apartment building blaze in Norton Shores
Firefighters from several Muskegon County communities battled an apartment building blaze Sunday afternoon.
Newcomers seek election to Muskegon County District that includes Norton Shores, Fruitport
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI -- Two newcomers are seeking election to the District 3 seat on the Muskegon County Board of Commissioners. The district with new boundaries set by the Muskegon County Apportionment Commission is comprised of Fruitport Township, Sullivan Township, the Village of Fruitport and a southeast portion of the city of Norton Shores.
Woman killed, man arrested after shooting
A 60 year-old man is in custody on charges relating to the shooting that killed a woman Thursday afternoon.
