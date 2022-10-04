HART — The following were sentenced recently in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. Jacob Nathan Veine, of 65 N. Clymer St., Pentwater, was found guilty Sept. 6 of second-offense operating while intoxicated in two separate cases and was sentenced Sept. 27 to five days in jail with credit for two days served; six months probation; Alcohol highway Safety Education (AHSE); continue with Soberlink for 90 more days; attend Victims’ Impact Panel; and $1,835 in fines and costs. Convictions reportable to the Secretary of State (SOS).

