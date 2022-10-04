ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceana County, MI

Oceana County, MI
Oceana County, MI
oceanacountypress.com

79th District Court sentencings, Oct. 6, 2022.

HART — The following were sentenced recently in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. Jacob Nathan Veine, of 65 N. Clymer St., Pentwater, was found guilty Sept. 6 of second-offense operating while intoxicated in two separate cases and was sentenced Sept. 27 to five days in jail with credit for two days served; six months probation; Alcohol highway Safety Education (AHSE); continue with Soberlink for 90 more days; attend Victims’ Impact Panel; and $1,835 in fines and costs. Convictions reportable to the Secretary of State (SOS).
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
oceanacountypress.com

79th District Court arraignments, Oct. 6, 2022

HART — The following were arraigned recently in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. – Jacob Bengermaine Casanova-Gleason. Of 8878 N. Water Wonderland Crt., Branch; Oceana County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO); first-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC). Probable cause hearing: Oct. 11 at 3 p.m. Bail: $25,000/cash/surety. – Elias Bernard...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Petition aims to remove Grand Haven mayor from office

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The mayor of Grand Haven could be removed from office if a new citizen-initiated recall petition receives sufficient signatures. Mayor Pro Tem Ryan Cummins confirmed the language for a recall petition had been approved by the county. It seeks to remove Mayor Catherine McNally, who was sworn into office in November 2021 after defeating the incumbent.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
WWMTCw

Spooky sightings, best chance to see ghosts in Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The state of Michigan has a rich history. What's scary is that some parts of history is unknown, especially in big cities like Grand Rapids, Battle Creek, and Kalamazoo. Spooky season: Halloween candy craze: Survey shows Michigan's favorite candy. Muskegon is another city nearby that has...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Newcomers seek election to Muskegon County District that includes Norton Shores, Fruitport

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI -- Two newcomers are seeking election to the District 3 seat on the Muskegon County Board of Commissioners. The district with new boundaries set by the Muskegon County Apportionment Commission is comprised of Fruitport Township, Sullivan Township, the Village of Fruitport and a southeast portion of the city of Norton Shores.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI

