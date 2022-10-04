Read full article on original website
Creepy Connecticut: Haunting Snapshots of Newtown’s Abandoned Asylum Fairfield Hills
Halloween is approaching fast and I'm ready for it. It's amazing, we have an entire holiday that is based around fear and our attraction to it. We strip away our insulation from macabre, disturbing or gruesome thoughts. Instead, we lean in and intentionally give ourselves a good scare. If you live in the Greater Danbury area, you already know which place conjures the scariest thoughts, it's infamous here. Fairfield Hills in Newtown, CT is easily one of the scariest places around.
sheltonherald.com
Johnny Depp in Port Chester, Hall and Oates at Mohegan and more concerts around CT this weekend
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The temperatures might be dropping but there are plenty of chances to turn the music up around Connecticut this weekend. The neo-classic rock, Led Zeppelin-channeling band of brothers Greta Van Fleet will swing through Mohegan Sun Friday. The group...
(PHOTOS) The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze is a must-see this Halloween season: How to get tickets
Halloween is less than a month away and if you and your family are enthusiasts of this fun holiday, plan a day trip or a weekend to see The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze. You will not be disappointed. The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze runs from Sept. 16 through Nov....
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Fire On Hope Street
2022-10-17@3:09pm–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called to a fire on Hope Street in the Black Rock section of town. Chief Hathaway told me no one was home at the time of the fire. No reported injuries and the fire marshal is on the way to investigate the cause of the fire.
Register Citizen
The Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival in Bethlehem opens Oct. 8 — Here's what to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Garlic lovers should head to Bethlehem this weekend to get their fix of garlicky dips, cheeses, breads and more. The 17th annual Connecticut Garlic & Harvest festival is happening this weekend, Oct. 7-8, at the Bethlehem fairgrounds from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily. A variety of vendors will be on site offering samples of garlic foods, garlic-growing techniques and garlic-related arts and crafts. The event is suitable for children and garlic-loving adults alike.
heystamford.com
It’s All About the Meat – Terra Gaucha Opens in Stamford
Terra Gaucha, Connecticut’s only authentic Churrascaria has set an open date for it’s newest location at the Stamford Town Center (280 Tresser Blvd.) in Stamford!. The Brazilian Steakhouse has announced their Grand Opening on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The new restaurant will occupy the former space of the Cheesecake Factory in the heart of downtown Stamford.
connect-bridgeport.com
Family Hopes Community Can Help Locate their Cat
Ollie has been missing since the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 4, from Dunkin Avenue in Bridgeport. He has a red collar with his name and the family's phone number on it. If you have seen the cat, happen to have it, or have any information, you are asked to contact one of these two numbers: 304-677-6623 or 304-669-1951.
Register Citizen
L.L. Bean pop-up shop brings Bootmobile to Torrington this weekend
Outdoor lifestyle brand L.L.Bean will be having a pop-up shop at the Torrington Library on 12 Daycoeton Place for two days, Oct. 8 and 9, Torrington Mayor Elinor Carbone posted announcement on Facebook Tuesday. Customers will be able to buy L.L. Bean’s “iconic” products like boots, shirts and tote bags with exclusive deals and more from from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Woman Bites Cop, Falls On Target's Red Ball After Shopping-Bag Assault, Milford Police Say
A Connecticut woman is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a police officer during an arrest outside of a shopping mall, authorities said. In New Haven County, police in Milford were called just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, with reports of a disturbance at the Connecticut Post Mall near the Target store.
hotelnewsresource.com
Hyatt Regency Greenwich Hotel in Greenwich, Connecticut Sold
An investment fund managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC yesterday announced the acquisition of Hyatt Regency Greenwich, a 373-key hotel located in Greenwich, Connecticut, one of the most affluent communities in the United States and a top commuter market to New York City. The hotel, which is the largest and only branded full-service hotel in Greenwich, is conveniently situated in a highly trafficked area and benefits from numerous demand generators.
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's Place
Singer and Songwriter Taylor SwiftAmy Sussman / GI. If you're a Taylor Swift fan this night is for you. The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night at Toad’s Place in New Haven, Connecticut on November 10, 2022.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Rollover Crash
2022-10-05@10:00pm–#Bridgeport CT– A rollover crash with injuries on Ogden Street just off of Brooks Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Scribe
335 S John St
Cozy 1 Bedroom W/ Office * Wooster Sq * W/D & Parking - Cozy 2nd floor apartment offering outstanding charm and character situated in the heart of Wooster Square. 1 full-size bedroom with comfortable newer carpeting. 1 office/ den sized room with closet, can be a "small" bedroom. Just a...
DoingItLocal
Trumbull News: Trumbull Mall Fire
2022-10-04@7:00PMish–#Trubmull CT– #ctfire– Firefighters were busy with two incidents going at the same time. Firefighters were called to the Westfield Trumbull Mall at 5065 Main Street for plants on fire in front of the Apple Store. Firefighters were also called to a kitchen fire on Lillian Drive (video posted separately).
ID Released For Man Struck, Killed In Hit-Run New Milford Crash
Police in Connecticut have identified a Fairfield County man who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash. John W. Capodanno, age 64, of Bethel, was killed around 9:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6 in Litchfield County in the area of 177 Danbury Road in New Milford. According to New Milford...
Register Citizen
Newington cop and North Haven coach who died suddenly was 'one of our shining stars'
NEWINGTON — A local police officer who died suddenly over the weekend was a family man and consummate professional who put himself in harm’s way to help others, former colleagues said. Alan Brent Tancreti II, 49, of North Haven, died due to an “unexpected medical emergency” while off-duty...
Norwalk issues water emergency starting Friday
The City of Norwalk has declared a water emergency due to record-low levels of rain.
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
Brookfield Animal Incident Shines Light on Connecticut’s Leash Laws
If you walk your dog without a leash, you're exposing both you and your animal to a possible horrible situation. In Brookfield, there was an incident involving an unleashed dog and three stray sheep and a goat. It's not the punch line of a joke, there's an important lesson for all dog owners in Connecticut to learn from this situation.
NewsTimes
Poor CT cities could receive $76.5 million for economic development projects
A new state panel tasked with revitalizing Connecticut’s poor urban centers is recommending $76.5 million in financing for more than two dozen economic development projects in 12 communities. The initial report from the Community Investment Fund advisory board, which includes brownfield remediation along the Connecticut River in Middletown and...
