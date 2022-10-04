ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Dangerous Virus Found in Monkeys Could Jump to Humans

HealthDay
HealthDay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q5v5D_0iLCZ0ow00

TUESDAY, Oct. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The global public health community should be on the alert for a family of viruses in African monkeys that have the potential to spill over to humans, researchers warn.

In their new study, the scientists noted that while it's not certain what impact these viruses might have on humans, there are troubling parallels to HIV.

"This animal virus has figured out how to gain access to human cells, multiply itself and escape some of the important immune mechanisms we would expect to protect us from an animal virus. That's pretty rare," said senior author Sara Sawyer, a professor of molecular, cellular and developmental biology at the University of Colorado Boulder.

"We should be paying attention to it," she said in a university news release.

Known as arteriviruses, this family of viruses are a critical threat to macaque monkeys. They can cause fatal Ebola-like symptoms in some monkeys. No human infections have been reported, but remaining vigilant could help avoid a future pandemic, the authors noted.

Sawyer's lab used tissue samples from wildlife to help identify which animal viruses among the many circulating might jump to humans.

Although arteriviruses are common in pigs and horses, they aren't well studied in non-human primates, according to researchers. Specifically, the team looked to the simian hemorrhagic fever virus (SHFV), which has caused deadly outbreaks in captive macaque colonies.

A receptor called CD163 plays a key role in the biology of simian arteriviruses, according to the study, which was published Sept. 30 in the journal Cell. It enables the virus to invade and infect target cells.

Researchers did experiments in the lab, leading to the discovery that the virus was adept at latching on to the human version of CD163, getting inside human cells and replicating.

Similar to HIV and its precursor simian immunodeficiency virus (SIV), simian arteriviruses attack immune cells. This disables key defense mechanisms and allows it to take hold in the body long-term.

"The similarities are profound between this virus and the simian viruses that gave rise to the HIV pandemic," said Cody Warren, previously a postdoctoral fellow at CU Boulder and now an assistant professor in the College of Veterinary Medicine at Ohio State University.

SIVs in non-human primates in Africa likely began jumping to humans in the early 1900s, decades before the HIV epidemic began, without awareness by those in health care, the authors said.

"Just because we haven't diagnosed a human arterivirus infection yet doesn't mean that no human has been exposed. We haven't been looking," Warren warned in the release.

That doesn't mean this is about to become an imminent pandemic with arteriviruses, the authors cautioned.

"COVID is just the latest in a long string of spillover events from animals to humans, some of which have erupted into global catastrophes," Sawyer said. "Our hope is that by raising awareness of the viruses that we should be looking out for, we can get ahead of this so that if human infections begin to occur, we're on it quickly."

The authors suggested that the global public health community should prioritize studying these viruses, develop blood antibody tests and consider surveillance of human populations with close contact to animal carriers.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has information on zoonotic diseases.

SOURCE: University of Colorado Boulder, news release, Sept. 30, 2022

Comments / 84

Kathie Rawlins
3d ago

Here we go again let's instill fear during an election year right not I'd if it does cross over we definitely need to look at these scientists trying to play God. Also I will never get a jab from big pharma who own jabs real vaccines are MMR, Tetanus, Polio. Besides its all to control by fear we the people need to stand together

Reply(5)
37
Christopher Petraglia
3d ago

Scientists theorize that the virus could jump to humans right before the 2024 presidential election, requiring mandatory, fraudulent mail-in voting. …Marxists, your dire predictions of these virus ‘emergencies’ are nothing but politically-motivated B.S.

Reply
25
The Aktivis
3d ago

"Just because we haven't diagnosed a human arterivirus infection yet doesn't mean that no human has been exposed. We haven't been looking," Warren warned in the release.".......................................wait a minute here 🧐 they stated earlier in the article that the virus has "figured out" how to gain access to human cells...HOW?! How do they even know this with no cases

Reply(3)
28
Related
BGR.com

Scientists tricked mosquitoes into delivering vaccines to humans

Scientists have managed to turn one of the deadliest insects into a vaccine delivery system. According to new reports from NPR, a clinical trial for a system meant to use mosquitoes to deliver vaccines has been underway in the United Kingdom. The findings of the trial have been published in Science Translational Medicine.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

New research finds that viruses may have 'eyes and ears' on us

New UMBC-led research in Frontiers in Microbiology suggests that viruses are using information from their environment to "decide" when to sit tight inside their hosts and when to multiply and burst out, killing the host cell. The work has implications for antiviral drug development. A virus's ability to sense its...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Health#Hq Health#Animal Virus#Monkeys#Diseases#African
Alissa Rose

New part of the human body found inside lungs

In a new study, scientists found a new part of the human body in our lungs. According to this new study, researchers have found an entirely new part of the cell in the delicate, branching passageways of the human lung, also known as the bronchioles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
HIV
Alissa Rose

Scientists found drinking one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer

A recent study published in Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN) found that drinking just one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing liver cancer. The University of South Carolina led this research, where they examined data from 90,000 postmenopausal women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative. A long-term study started in the early 1990s was analyzed for the current study.
POPSUGAR

Feeling Sick After the Flu Shot? Doctors Explain Why — and What to Do

One of the most common reasons people put off getting their flu shot — or worse, skip it altogether — is because they think the flu shot will make them sick or even cause them to become infected with the flu itself. But that's a misconception. Doctors universally agree that neither is true and that getting the flu shot is your best bet for protecting yourself and your loved ones during flu season. That being said, while you can't get the flu from the flu shot, it is possible to get sick with something else around the time of your shot.
HEALTH
shefinds

4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40

It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
HEALTH
IFLScience

Experts Warn Of New COVID-19 Symptom Overlooked By Public

As the virus behind COVID-19 has mutated and changed, so too have the symptoms associated with infection, and experts believe the dominant strain expected to cause a case surge this winter is no different. While the top symptoms of previous strains have included fever, loss of smell, and a runny...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Matthew C. Woodruff

Marijuana vs Alcohol – which is the safer high?

Marijuana vs Alcohol(Shutterstock) In the 2002 Jack Ryan movie The Sum of All Fears, the President of the United States, played by James Cromwell, cracks a joke that he is entitled to all the California electoral votes because he smoked pot in college. In a 2014 interview with ‘The New Yorker’, President Obama also admitted to having been a pot user when younger.
BGR.com

Scientists just issued a shockingly bleak ‘warning to humanity’

Scientists say that Earth’s trees are facing an unprecedented level of extinction and humanity should be worried. The state of our world’s trees has been an ongoing issue for decades now. But, that issue seems to be getting worse, and now we’re facing a massive extinction level issue that could threaten entire ecosystems.
SCIENCE
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy