ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Minority Patients Less Likely to Get Newer Alzheimer's Meds

HealthDay
HealthDay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xBBWq_0iLCYngX00

TUESDAY, Oct. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- While certain minority groups are more likely to be diagnosed with dementia than their white counterparts, they may also be less likely to be eligible for new disease-slowing treatments, a new study finds.

Cognitive, or mental, impairment in Black, Hispanic and Asian patients is more likely to be caused by forms of dementia unrelated to the amyloid plaques now being treated with anti-amyloid monoclonal antibodies. These drugs are offering fresh hope to those who can receive the treatment, the researchers said.

“Public health efforts to better diagnose and treat non-amyloid variants of dementia will be critical if we are to reduce disparities in dementia care,” said study co-author Dr. Gil Rabinovici, of the University of California, San Francisco, Memory and Aging Center.

For this study, the researchers examined the differences in amyloid deposition among 17,000 patients who had dementia or its frequent precursor, mild cognitive impairment (MCI).

Study participants were Asian, Black, Hispanic and white Medicare beneficiaries enrolled in the Imaging Dementia — Evidence for Amyloid Scanning (IDEAS) study.

About 61% of participants had MCI, in which someone experiences thinking and memory issues but can live independently. About 31% had dementia, in which they were impaired to the point they required assistance for daily functions.

The researchers matched 313 white people with 313 Asian people according to age, sex, education, living arrangement, level of impairment, history of diabetes and high blood pressure, as well as family history of dementia.

The investigators found that 45% of the Asian participants tested positive for amyloid plaques. That compared to 58% of the white participants.

The team also matched 615 Black people with 615 white individuals. They found 54% of Black people had amyloid plaques compared to 58% of white people.

When researchers matched 780 Hispanic people with 780 white people, they found that 55% of Hispanic people had plaques compared to 62% of white people.

In those who specifically had MCI, the team found that percentages of positivity declined to 36% for Asians versus 53% for whites; 42% for Black people versus 49% for white people; and 46% for Hispanic people versus 53% for white people.

“A higher proportion of Black and Hispanic patients presented to specialists at the dementia stage, rather than at the MCI stage, but the benefit of these new therapies is expected to be greater in earlier stages of the disease,” Rabinovici noted.

“Lack of access to diagnosis and care at an early stage of disease could further exacerbate disparities in dementia care and outcome,” he added.

The new anti-amyloid monoclonal antibodies are the first class of drugs designed to address the underlying biology of Alzheimer’s disease, rather than its symptoms, according to the study authors.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the premier drug, Aduhelm, in 2021. Last month, a phase 3 trial of a second drug, lecanemab, found it appeared to slow the rate of cognitive decline. Two other therapies could follow within the next several months.

The lower rates of amyloid positivity among Black and Hispanic patients could reflect differences in the cause of cognitive impairment, such as higher rates of high blood pressure and diabetes, said study co-author Dr. Consuelo Wilkins, a geriatrician at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, in Nashville, Tenn.

Previous research also found that, among those studied, Asian Americans may have the lowest incidence of dementia. This is “difficult to interpret due to different social factors and co-existing health conditions among Asian subgroups,” Wilkins said.

Rabinovici said he would favor regulatory requirements to ensure study participants are racially and ethnically representative of patients with the disease.

“We can draw inspiration from COVID-19 vaccine trials that demonstrated this can be done when utilizing state-of-the-art inclusive research practices and allocating adequate resources,” Rabinovici said in a university news release.

The researchers found that other factors also increased odds of amyloid positivity, including older age, female sex and higher education.

The report was published online Oct. 3 in JAMA Neurology.

More information

The U.S. National Institute on Aging has more on Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

SOURCE: University of California, San Francisco, news release, Oct. 3, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

Do You Take a Daily Multivitamin? Scientists Say It May Be the Secret to Preventing Mental Decline as You Age

There are plenty of ways we try to protect our brains against cognitive decline, like doing crossword puzzles and exercising regularly—but can keeping your mind sharp be as simple as taking a daily multivitamin? Scientists seem to think so. According to new research published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, multivitamins can improve thinking skills in older individuals and help prevent cognitive decline.
HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Alzheimer’s might not be primarily a brain disease. A new theory suggests it’s an autoimmune condition.

The pursuit of a cure for Alzheimer’s disease is becoming an increasingly competitive and contentious quest with recent years witnessing several important controversies. In July 2022, Science magazine reported that a key 2006 research paper, published in the prestigious journal Nature, which identified a subtype of brain protein called beta-amyloid as the cause of Alzheimer’s, may have been based on fabricated data.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hq Health#General Health#Meds#Linus Alzheimer#Black People#Memory And Aging#Racism#Senior Health#Hispanic#Asian#Medicare#The Imaging Dementia#Mci
survivornet.com

‘Exhausted’ Mom, 52, Had Sore Throat Doctors Said Was ‘Acid Reflux:’ Then She Had An ‘Eggplant-Sized Tumor’ In Her Chest And Was Fighting Cancer

Wife, Mom And Survivor of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Nicole Bullock, 52, Hosts Blood Drives As A 'Way Of Paying It Forward'. Wife, mom of two, and cancer survivor from Chicago, Nicole Bullock, 52, is giving back after beating non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. She launched a foundation, ‘Nicole Cares’, and hosts blood drives as...
CHICAGO, IL
Alissa Rose

Scientists found drinking one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer

A recent study published in Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN) found that drinking just one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing liver cancer. The University of South Carolina led this research, where they examined data from 90,000 postmenopausal women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative. A long-term study started in the early 1990s was analyzed for the current study.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Daily Mail

Blueberries really ARE a superfood! Study finds eating the fruit every day can reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, study finds

Eating wild blueberries each day could reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, a new study highlighting the oft-dubbed superfood's potential finds. Researchers from the University of North Carolina found that elderly Americans who were already suffering from demonstrable cognitive issues could benefit greatly from eating the fruit each day. In many cases, their brain health reached the same levels of people with no known history of cognitive decline.
NUTRITION
survivornet.com

Girl, 13, Had ‘Growing Pains’ In Her Legs And Her Doctors Gave Her Tylenol After Doing Some X-Rays: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

13-year-old Ruby Chiege came home from school one day with pain in her legs. 24 hours later, her mother received the shocking diagnosis that her daughter had leukemia. Ruby had to spend four months in the hospital undergoing chemotherapy, and now needs a life-saving bone marrow transplant to help get her through this. Her brother Rio, age 9, was a match, and is bravely helping his sister in the biggest possible way as her donor.
CANCER
Matthew C. Woodruff

Marijuana vs Alcohol – which is the safer high?

Marijuana vs Alcohol(Shutterstock) In the 2002 Jack Ryan movie The Sum of All Fears, the President of the United States, played by James Cromwell, cracks a joke that he is entitled to all the California electoral votes because he smoked pot in college. In a 2014 interview with ‘The New Yorker’, President Obama also admitted to having been a pot user when younger.
survivornet.com

Indiana Boy, 4, With Upset Stomach Was Told By Doctors He ‘Likely Had A Stomach Virus Or Gastrointestinal Issues:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Maverick Pendleton, 4, is currently battling a cancerous brain tumor after experiencing symptoms that were initially thought to be from a stomach virus or a gastrointestinal issue. Now, his family is sharing his story during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Symptoms of brain tumors are often caused by increased pressure in...
SPENCER, IN
shefinds

4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40

It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
HEALTH
aarp.org

Know the 10 Signs – An Alzheimer’s Checklist

As we age, it is tempting to attribute the gradual changes our bodies go through – including changes in memory – to normal aging. There are some changes we should be more attentive to, including memory lapses that begin to affect our quality of life. The Alzheimer’s Association...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy