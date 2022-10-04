Read full article on original website
Man Faces 52 Charges For $27 Million Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzValparaiso, IN
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Region Accountant Joins Valpo Chamber Leadership AcademyBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
max983.net
Culver Community School Board to Meet Tonight
The Culver Community School Board will meet tonight where the journalism class will have a presentation and the school board will get information on School Improvement Plans. The board members also plan to adopt the 2023 budget. The board plans to take a tour of all of the school buildings...
max983.net
Plymouth Community School Board Adopts 2023 Budget
The Plymouth Community School Board took action Tuesday night to approve the 2023 budget. According to the public notice on the Indiana Gateway website, the Rainy Day Fund was advertised at $600,000, the Debt Service Fund at just over $6 million, the Education Fund at just under $23.4 million, and the Operations Fund at $10.2 million. The total budget was advertised at $40.2 million.
max983.net
Marshall County Parks and Recreation Board to Meet Tonight
The Marshall County Parks and Recreation Board will meet tonight where they will get updates on several projects. Volunteers working on the Mill Pond Bicycle Trail will have an update. There was damage from a storm last month and work has been done to make repairs. The work to re-establish...
WANE-TV
Wabash County voters will decide on high school consolidation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Voters in the Metropolitan School District of Wabash County will head to the polls in November to vote on whether they want to consolidate two high schools in the area. During a public meeting Wednesday night, community members learned that if the $115,000,000 project...
max983.net
Multi-Partnered CTE Building Trades House Groundbreaking in Marshall County
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon at the site of a new house build at the newly-developed Deerfield Meadows Subdivision in Argos. Argos Community Schools, along with North Central CTE Cooperative, Marshall County Lifelong Learning Network (“LLN”), Argos Community Development Corporation (“ACDC”), Plymouth Community School Corporation, Triton School Corporation, and a handful of local organizations have joined together with a purpose of education, experience, and growth.
max983.net
Groundbreaking Ceremony Scheduled in Argos Wednesday
A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, October 5 to welcome the first CTE Building Trades home being built in the newly created 21-acre Deerfield Meadows Subdivision in Argos. The subdivision is located on Kenilworth south of 17th Road on the east side. The community is invited to the ceremony...
wkvi.com
North Judson INDOT Highway 10 Project Update
The North Judson Town Council heard an update on the INDOT Highway 10 project during their meeting Monday night. North Judson Utility Department Superintendent Joe Leszek said the project is moving along and is ahead of schedule. He added Rieth-Riley is working to hopefully open State Road 10 heading east by October 10.
max983.net
Marshall County Council Crunches Numbers for 2023 Budget and Wages
Article submitted by Jamie Fleury, The Pilot News Staff Writer. As Budget Adoption approaches on Monday, October 10 at 9 a.m. in Room 203 of the Marshall County Building, Marshall County Council members have discussed the budget in multiple regular meetings and additional work sessions. According to Budget Form 4-B...
WNDU
Penn High School volleyball coach suspended
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Penn High School Volleyball Coach Lisa Pawlik has been suspended while an independent investigation is underway regarding an incident involving her and a player on her team during a match on Tuesday. Parents have been voicing their concerns after a video of the incident surfaced on...
WNDU
Warsaw officials working to address school bus stop concerns
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in Warsaw are working to address a growing number of drivers illegally passing school buses. In Kosciusko County, there have been 73 stop-arm violations in the less than two months since school has been back in session. Our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw...
wkvi.com
City of Knox Finalizes Moose Lodge Demolition
The finalization of the Moose Lodge demolition was discussed at the Knox Board of Public Works meeting last week. A certificate of completion was accepted by the board as they moved forward in approving the letter of completion, pay out number one, the final completion letter and pay out number 2.
max983.net
IDOH Mobile Unit to be in Marshall County
Officials from the Indiana Department of Health will be in Plymouth Friday and Saturday with the mobile unit to offer COVID-19 vaccines and testing. The drive-thru event will not require appointments. It is open Friday, October 7 and Saturday, October 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET behind Lifeplex at 2855 Miller Drive in Plymouth.
max983.net
Culver Fall Fest Begins Today!
The Culver Fall Fest begins today in the Town of Culver. The Lakeshore Goblin Crawl is at noon ET which involves trick-or-treating with the Main Street merchants. An outdoor movie will be featured at 7:45 p.m. ET on Main Street. The Fall Fest continues Saturday with food vendors, arts and...
WNDU
Mishawaka Common Council approves annexation proposal
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Common Council unanimously passed a resolution Monday night to annex and rezone an area of land near the corner of Capital Avenue and Cleveland Road. Developers plan to turn the existing farmland into a development zoned for businesses and commercial shopping. There is also...
indiana105.com
Northbound I-65 Off-ramps to Close for Concrete Restoration
In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces the temporary closure of two Interstate 65 off-ramps for concrete restoration. Northbound I-65 to U.S. 30 in Merrillville is scheduled to close at 8 p.m. on October 7 this Friday night and reopen by 6 a.m. on October 10. And, northbound I-65 to 61st Avenue in Hobart is scheduled to close at 8 p.m. on October 14 and reopen by 6 a.m. on October 17. Work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change. INDOT says during the ramp closures, drivers needing to exit northbound I-65 to access U.S. 30 or 61st Avenue will need to seek an alternate route.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Porter County looking to make it easier for residents to access government services from home
Porter County government services will soon be easier to access online. The county commissioners Tuesday approved a pair of contracts for additional services from CivicPlus, totaling almost $106,000 over the next three years. Assistant to the Commissioners Curt Ellis said one of those will give residents online access to county...
Times-Union Newspaper
City Looks To Expand Residential TIF Districts
The city of Warsaw is seeking to expand its two existing residential Tax Increment Financing (TIF) districts in a way that would allow each one to encompass a new residential development that is expected to result in a combined 180 new homes. The city created a northern residential TIF district...
Times-Union Newspaper
GOP Fish Fry
The Kosciusko County Republican Party fall fish fry was busy Wednesday afternoon and many of the GOP candidates turned out for the fundraiser. Pictured (L to R) are Tera Klutz, Indiana state auditor; Jim Smith, candidate for sheriff; Kimberly Cates, Kosciusko County Council District 1; Rudy Yakym III, candidate for Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District; Amy Roe, Kosciusko County Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program community coordinator; David Abott, Indiana State representative; and Brad Voelz, chief deputy to Prosecuting Attorney Dan Hampton and candidate for prosecuting attorney.
abc57.com
Notre Dame defensive lineman announces departure as team preps for Shamrock Series
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey is leaving the Irish, making the announcement on social media on Thursday. Head Coach Marcus Freeman confirmed the news during his weekly Zoom press conference. The senior tackle has played in all four games so far this season. He...
indiana105.com
Traffic Advisory for Vale Park Road-State Road 49 Interchange in Valparaiso
In Valparaiso, officials say a traffic closure on the east teardrop of the Vale Park Road/State Road 49 roundabout interchange starts next Monday morning, 9am October 10th and continues until Friday afternoon October 14th. The closure is for storm sewer installation and patching work. The announcement said drivers will be able to move through the intersection east-west but not north. Detour information:
