In news I never expected to report: You will be able to celebrate the spooky season this year with cocktails at an interactive event called House of Spirits: Casa Vega — A Haunted Cocktail Soirée, which will be hosted in the hotbed of suburban rest, Green Hills, specifically at the Woman’s Club of Nashville at 3206 Hillsboro Pike. While the venue may seem unusual, the historic mansion known as the J.B. Daniel House was built in the 1920s, and could definitely be home to some spooky spirits after all these years.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO