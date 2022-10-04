Read full article on original website
Jonathan Richman Returns to Nashville
Editor’s note: Longtime Scene contributor Sean L. Maloney has written for us about Jonathan Richman and his onetime band The Modern Lovers on many occasions. He is also the author of the volume in Bloomsbury Press’ 33 1/3 series on Richman & Co.’s “never meant to be an album” The Modern Lovers.
Francesca T. Royster’s Black Country Music Challenges Boundaries
Francesca Royster opens Black Country Music: Listening for Revolutions with a recollection of attending a Chicago country music and barbecue festival in 2014. At one point her heart “gave a lurch” when she recognized the tune of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama,” which, she writes, “reminded me of all the reasons I felt wary as a Black woman entering this country music space.”
Enjoy a Pair of Upcoming Events This Fest Season
It’s beginning to feel a bit fall-ish and festive out there, so it’s officially food festival season in Nashville. In addition to the already-announced Oktoberfest celebrations in Germantown and at Von Elrod’s and the upcoming Nashville Harvest Festival at City Winery, two additional festivals have just hit the autumnal calendar.
Momotaro Nashville to Open in Wedgewood-Houston
Heads-up, Nashville: There is more James Beard Award-winning talent coming our way. AJ Capital Partners, which has been developing much of the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood, has teamed up with Chicago-based Boka Restaurant Group to bring the lauded Momotaro to Nashville. Momotaro Nashville will be a modern Japanese restaurant on the ground...
Hundreds of Authors to Gather Downtown for the 34th Annual Southern Festival of Books
We’ve all learned by now that digital engagement is no match for the sensation you get when you’re in a room with others, experiencing something together. It’s the buzz of seeing a late-night repertory screening of a film; the deep satisfaction of witnessing a local actor nail a monologue; the giddy lightheadedness of hearing the starting chords of your favorite song — all in the company of other people who are experiencing the same thrills.
On First Reading (Substitute): RiverChase and CREA, Homelessness Package
Most weeks, fervent Metro government observer @startleseasily recaps the bimonthly Metro Council meetings with her column "On First Reading." Startles is taking the week off, so Scene staffer Eli Motycka has filed a substitute column in her stead. Startles will return in two weeks. Marathon meetings always bring a special...
Toya Wolfe’s Debut Novel Depicts Girlhood Friendship in a Doomed Housing Project
Toya Wolfe pens a tribute to the public housing project where she grew up in her outstanding debut, Last Summer on State Street. Through the eyes of 12-year-old Fe Fe, we bear witness to the realities of Chicago’s infamous Robert Taylor Homes in this heartfelt coming-of-age novel. Last Summer...
Enjoy Some Spooky Cocktails in an Unlikely Location
In news I never expected to report: You will be able to celebrate the spooky season this year with cocktails at an interactive event called House of Spirits: Casa Vega — A Haunted Cocktail Soirée, which will be hosted in the hotbed of suburban rest, Green Hills, specifically at the Woman’s Club of Nashville at 3206 Hillsboro Pike. While the venue may seem unusual, the historic mansion known as the J.B. Daniel House was built in the 1920s, and could definitely be home to some spooky spirits after all these years.
Unanimous Approval for Imagine East Bank Amid Questions About Metro-Owned Land
The city’s Imagine East Bank Vision Plan sailed through a special-called meeting of the Metro Planning Commission Thursday despite open questions about the future of city-owned land. The overwhelming majority of public feedback received by the Planning Commission raised questions about the city’s 100 acres, now home to Nissan...
Imani Perry Explores the South’s Centrality to the American Story
Imani Perry’s seventh book, South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation, begins with a dance. The introduction whirls from describing the steps of a French quadrille to recounting a brawl at a New Orleans ball celebrating the Louisiana Purchase. From there, it moves on to African dances on Congo Square, Dred Scott, John Smith, the Jim Crow era and the Capitol attack of Jan. 6, 2021.
