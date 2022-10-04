ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Cordarrelle Patterson's Injury Means for Falcons Offense

By Daniel Flick
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dPQsF_0iLCYRDR00

The Atlanta Falcons will enter a key divisional matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers without one of their best playmakers, as running back Cordarrelle Patterson was placed on injured reserve Monday.

After four weeks, the Atlanta Falcons sit tied atop the NFC South and own the fourth-best rushing attack in the NFL.

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson has played in a vital role in both feats, recording 340 yards and three touchdowns on 58 carries. Patterson has set career-highs in single-game rushing yards twice already and was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his 141-yard performance against the Seattle Seahawks in Atlanta's third game.

Running with vision and controlled aggression, Patterson has been a thorn in defense's sides all year. However, the 31-year-old will be out of action for at least the next four weeks, as he underwent a "minor" knee procedure on Monday morning and was placed on the injured reserve.

Patterson missed multiple practices last week and was questionable in the lead up to Sunday's 23-20 victory over the Cleveland Browns , ultimately taking nine carries for 38 yards and a touchdown but being largely removed from the action after the first quarter.

The 2013 first-round pick is expected to be back as soon as his stint on the injured reserve ends, starting with Atlanta's Nov. 6 home game against the Los Angeles Chargers

But in the meantime, where do the Falcons go without their all-purpose yardage leader?

For starters, quarterback Marcus Mariota has to perform much better than he did against Cleveland, when he went 7 of 19 for 139 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

The Falcons managed to secure a win due to the strong efforts of the offensive line and running backs Tyler Allgeier (10 rushes for 84 yards) and Caleb Huntley (10 for 56 and a touchdown) in the final 15-plus minutes, perhaps best portrayed by a 14-play run-only stretch.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith wants to establish the run and play a physical brand of football, and there was no reason to go away from the run when it was working - but lost in the fray is that Mariota completed just two passes in the final three quarters, causing Atlanta's offense to become one dimensional.

Mariota has flashed throughout his four starts and continues to impress with his ability to extend plays. However, with Patterson and fellow running back Damien Williams out, the Falcons have a running backs room full of inexperience and Mariota will have to make things happen with both his arm and legs to free up rushing lanes.

Lining up in the backfield with Mariota will be Allgeier, Huntley and Avery Williams. The former is a fifth-round rookie, the middle a second-year pro who spent all of last year on Atlanta's practice squad, and the latter a 2021 fifth-round pick who played defensive back a season ago while handling return duties.

However, all three have proven to be capable of taking on a bigger workload.

Allgeier has seen 26 carries in the last three weeks, totaling 139 yards on over five yards per carry. His confidence is growing by the snap, and he appears poised to receive his first start this Sunday.

Huntley, who had just one carry before his breakout showing against Cleveland, is a natural fit in Smith's wide zone one-cut offense and provides another bruising back to pair with Allgeier.

Williams will serve as a chance-of-pace runner who's burst and pass catching prowess could become more valuable with Patterson out of the lineup.

Atlanta's offense managed to break the 200-yard rushing mark versus Cleveland even with Patterson largely being out of the picture for three quarters and Allgeier and Huntley having to carry the load.

The two more than lived up to the challenge despite the passing attack providing little in the way of balance, and the Falcons' offensive line took the game over in the process.

Patterson made the lives of the unit around him easier because of his versatile skill set and playmaking instincts and replacing him won't be a one-man job. The journey to replace him starts and ends with one word: balance.

Mariota's hold of the starting job will continue to be under the microscope, but if he's able to keep the Falcons afloat with Patterson out of the picture, he'll be in a much better position than he currently is.

As for the trio of running backs, the absence of Patterson and Damien Williams - who were the top two on the season's first depth chart - presents an opportunity to make a statement regarding the long-term future at the position.

Patterson's on a two-year contract, while Williams' deal expires at season's end. Allgeier, Huntley and Avery Williams will get a chance to prove they're capable running backs and worthy of complimenting Patterson next year.

But most of all, Patterson's injury puts the entire offense under more pressure ahead of a key divisional game, with first place in the NFC South on the line. Atlanta's offense will still have the same concepts, but with a weapon of Patterson's stature out, all 11 players need to step up - perhaps none more than Mariota in what could be a make-or-break performance.

The Falcons will look to overcome the loss of Patterson and post a statement win against the Buccaneers at 1 p.m. Sunday.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

