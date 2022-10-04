Read full article on original website
Related
Know your Tennessee Constitutional amendments
November’s midterm elections approach, and for Tennesseans, that means only a handful of major hot-ticket races. Gov. Bill Lee has opposition for his second term from Dr. Jason Martin of Nashville. Martin entered the race as a reaction to Lee’s oft-criticized — from all political segments — handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, […] The post Know your Tennessee Constitutional amendments appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee GOP candidate: ‘Next thing we need to do is go after gay marriage’
GOP Congressional candidate Andy Ogles' comments from a June candidate forum saying same-sex marriage should be a state decision rather than a federal one are worrying LGBT activists and being repeatedly shared by his opponent.
Claiborne Progress
Key constitutional amendments on ballot in Tennessee
Tennessee residents will be asked to vote on four different constitutional amendments. In order to pass, the amendments will need to receive approval from more than 50% of those voting in the Nov. 8 statewide election after going through an extensive process to reach the ballot. The four initiatives include...
actionnews5.com
Tennessee lawmaker says Cleotha Henderson racked up over 50 disciplinary infractions in prison
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - State lawmakers revealed Wednesday that Cleotha Henderson racked up dozens of disciplinary infractions during his 20-year prison stay. A joint committee of Tennessee lawmakers grilled the Tennessee Department of Correction for hours today, and the one name that kept coming up was Cleotha Henderson. It was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSMV
Biden ‘simple possession’ pardon echoes DA Glenn Funk 2020 decree
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk applauded President Joe Biden’s pardoning of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law Thursday. In 2020, DA Funk issued a similar announcement, saying that the Nashville District Attorney’s office would no longer prosecute individuals...
Daily Helmsman
2022 Midterm Elections: The Races to Watch in Tennessee
On Nov. 8, millions of voters will go to the polls to cast their ballot in the 2022 midterm elections. At stake in this election are 35 U.S. Senate seats, all 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, 36 gubernatorial elections, and thousands of state legislators. Also at stake...
thecentersquare.com
Tennessee incumbent Gov. Bill Lee facing Democrat challenger Martin with contrasting views
(The Center Square) — Incumbent Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was uncontested in the primary and will be facing Democrat Jason Martin in the Nov. 8 general election. Lee won by a wide margin over Democrat Karl Dean in 2018 and will battle for a second term with Martin, who beat Memphis’ JB Smiley by roughly 1,500 votes for the nomination.
Nashville Scene
Jason Martin Says Race Is ‘Absolutely Winnable’
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jason Martin spoke to voters on Saturday at the Williamson County Democratic Party’s Hugh Williamson Unity Picnic, pitching “compassion and common sense” a little more than a month before the November general election. The self-described “girl dad” is a critical-care doctor by trade who...
RELATED PEOPLE
Sample ballots for Nov. 8 elections in East Tennessee
WATE 6 is providing sample ballots for residents help residents in East Tennessee be informed voters.
utdailybeacon.com
East Tennessee Maverick: Remove slavery from Tennessee, vote yes on Amendment 3
Slavery is still in the state constitution of Tennessee. You read that right, there is still an exception to the total abolition of slavery within our state. It lies within the unethical, outdated construction of our criminal justice system. Article I, Section 33 of our constitution states that “slavery and...
UTK faculty reject 'divisive concepts' law and embrace teaching about inequalities
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new state law targeting classroom conversations is seeing pushback from professors at the University of Tennessee. House Speaker Cameron Sexton introduced House Bill 2670 back in February. The General Assembly passed the bill and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed it into law in April. It targets "divisive concepts," preventing teachers in Tennessee from bringing up certain ideas in the classroom.
wcyb.com
Tennessee Unclaimed Property will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival
ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival in Erwin this weekend helping reunite Tennesseans with the more than $1.2 billion of unclaimed property. According to the Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, there is a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Tennessee politician sentenced for using COVID-19 funds on Bitcoin
A Spring City man who previously served as a Rhea County Executive has been sentenced and charged to pay over $680 thousand after he admitted to using using federal COVID-19 aid for himself back in April.
wgnsradio.com
Tennesseans Can Honor a Service Member with their Vote in the Nov. 8 Election
The Secretary of State’s Honor Vote Program allows Tennesseans to dedicate their vote Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election to a veteran or active-duty member of the U.S. military. “We have the right to select our leaders through free elections thanks to the brave men and women who...
Nashvillians erupt with emotion over RiverChase property rezoning
Developers — who wanted to redo the land where RiverChase Apartments was once — found a divided discussion on whether the project would move forward with its rezoning opportunities.
‘We are raising violent men and women’: FBI data sheds light on Tennessee’s violent crime rate
Tennessee's violent crime rate is the highest of any state in the South and one of the worst in the country, according to new data from the FBI.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fewer Tennessee students going to college, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The number of Tennessee high school students going to college is down, and state education officials are working to get those numbers back up. Meanwhile, in a changing world, some say they’re choosing other alternatives outside of college. “If you want to educate yourself, that’s...
State charter school board overrules Metro Schools
A state board voted Wednesday to overrule the Metro Nashville school board, approving two new privately operated charter schools in southeast Nashville that local school officials say they don't need.
WSMV
Attorneys for former TN Rep. Robin Smith ask for sentencing delay due to Casada trial
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former State Rep. Robin Smith’s attorney submitted an unopposed motion Tuesday asking the court to delay her sentencing to 2024 so that she may testify in a different trial. According to criminal Information filed in U.S. District Court, Smith engaged in a fraudulent scheme with...
WSMV
Tenn. Representative Ron Gant airlifted to Memphis after fatal crash in Hardeman Co.
HARDEMAN CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Representative Ron Gant was airlifted to a Memphis hospital Wednesday night after surviving a head-on collision with a driver in Hardeman County, according to the county sheriff. Sheriff John Doolen says that around 6 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18,...
Comments / 0