Left's Vitriol Reaction to Italy's Meloni Shows How Worried They Are

Italy's recent elections have caught the attention of woke liberals here in America, who continue to trash the populist beliefs of God, family and country.

U.S. media has painted Italy's newly elected prime minister as the second coming of Mussolini.

Former Ohio congressman Jim Renacci, chair of the American Greatness PAC , says that's because they anticipate what's coming here in November.

"Those in power want to maintain power. The Democrats are worried. There's a 78 percent chance they're going to lose the House. There's a good chance they're going to lose the Senate as well."

Renacci says God, family and country are not what's wrong with America.

"We have this radical left that anytime they see somebody like what we've seen from Giorgia Meloni in Italy, they want to talk and work against those individuals, even though they're talking about family-first opinions and many things we should all be supportive of."

If anything, Italy's election shows conservatives are pushing back against the left's woke agenda.

"We do have a far-right fringe and a far-left fringe, but (Democrats) are forgetting there are a lot of MAGA people that support President Trump's policies," says Renacci. "They're not this extremist group the left want to make it out to be."