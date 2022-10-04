ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Election Spending Expected to Hit $9.3B by November Midterms

By Nik Rajkovic
 3 days ago
Political advertising spending has already surpassed $6.15 billion, eclipsing 2020 non-presidential spending with four weeks remaining ahead of November's midterms.

Total election spending is expected to top $9.3 billion. Sarah Bryner, director of research and strategy for OpenSecrets, credits what she calls a "Trump bump."

"We saw elections really explode in cost in 2018 after the Trump election. They continued to explode in 2020. We thought maybe this year we'll see a come down, but that has not been the case."

"The two main drivers right now are donations from small donors, which typically tend to be actually out-of-state donors, possibly activated by high-profile candidates like Beto O'Rourke or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, or Trump," says Byner.

Super PACs are aided by a 2010 Supreme Court decision.

"To raise a lot of money from a billionaire is one check. So that can really increase the cost of elections. And we see that happening more and more post Citizens United."

