University Park, TX

Final Score Predictions: SMU Mustangs at UCF Knights

By Brian Smith
Inside The Knights
Inside The Knights
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iU32W_0iLCXgXf00

Inside the Knights staff predictions for the SMU Mustangs at UCF Knights.

Here’s how the Inside The Knights staff sees the SMU Mustangs at UCF Knights game playing out.

Andrew Johnson - Staff Writer

UCF will host SMU this Wednesday despite any damages to Central Florida following Hurricane Ian. This matchup opens conference play for both teams and could be used as a measuring point to how far UCF can take this season.

Similar to last week, I think Gus Malzahn and the UCF offense utilizes the run game early on to establish the trenches. The Knights have recorded 200 or more yards in every game this season and Knight Nation should get used to ground and pound.

With the addition of dual-threat quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, SMU could have a hard time stopping the rush. Currently, the Mustangs rank 94th nationally in yards allowed per game on the defensive end while ranking 109th against the run. Look for UCF to have over 200 rushing yards again this week while throwing the ball a bit more consistently.

SMU lost its previous two matchups, though they were both by just one touchdown. Quarterback Tanner Mordecai has struggled with turnovers, throwing four in the last weeks. Look for multiple blitz packages called from UCF to force him to make a bad decision. The Knights’ defense has dominated this season and haven't allowed a touchdown in the fourth quarter so far. Look for UCF’s red zone defense to be key as well.

Note: Don’t sleep on SMU’s offense, which does have firepower.

UCF gets revenge for last season's blowout loss behind its premier rushing attack and stout defense.

UCF 27 SMU 24

Guilherme Leal - Staff Writer

After an interesting win over Georgia Tech, UCF will have a tough battle against the SMU Mustangs. In recent years, SMU has been gaining more attention, including being ranked as high as No. 19 in the AP poll last season. However, coming off two losses, momentum might not be on the Mustangs' side.

I believe this will be a battle of the offenses. Fifth in the nation averaging 276 yards per game, the Knights' elite running game with quarterback John Rhys Plumlee should be the game changer. On the other hand, the Mustangs bring great passing with Tanner Mordecai as SMU ranks No. 5 in the country with 353 yards through the air.

This should go down to which offense is able to capitalize on its plays. I believe it will be a hard-fought game, but the Knights should prevail with momentum and the Bounce House on their side.

UCF 30 SMU 23

Jack Edwards - Staff Writer

Don’t let the Mustangs underwhelming 2-2 record fool you. Their two losses were to TCU, who is undefeated, and Maryland, who just took Michigan down to the wire in Ann Arbor. Both of the Mustang losses were by one possession. This is a very good AAC squad.

Tanner Mordecai is going to be a problem for the Knight defense. He has thrown for 350 or more yards in three of his four starts this season, and has 12 passing touchdowns. Turnovers have been a bit of an issue for the SMU quarterback, having thrown five interceptions, and the Knights will need to force him to make mistakes whenever possible.

UCF has been nearly unstoppable at home over the past few seasons, but the crowd may not be as electric as usual. With the unusual Wednesday kickoff, the crowd probably will not fill out the stadium like they normally do. This could have an effect on the outcome.

This is a huge game for both teams. The Knights and Mustangs are both strong contenders in the AAC, and the winner of this game will have a leg-up on the other at the end of the season. In the end, Tanner Mordecai is going to make enough plays to squeak past UCF.

UCF 31 SMU 27

Brian Smith - Publisher

This game will come down to the wire. UCF and SMU possess experienced offenses and defenses, and that will lead to numerous big plays. There will be two key factors in this contest, however.

Turnovers. UCF’s team speed on defense will lead to three overall turnovers by SMU. Getting as many “hats” to the football as possible, look for a couple of fumbles from SMU. Additionally, UCF is going to take a few more chances and bring the heat against Mordecai. He’s going to have a pass tipped during a blitz and an interception will come with it.

Offensively, UCF is going to be able to move the football on the ground, and that’s going to help the Knights play keep away from SMU; look for play-action shots as well.

After committing to the run in the second half, SMU will get burned on a deep ball by Ryan O’Keefe, and the Knights will have a comeback victory.

MVP - kicker Colton Boomer with four made field goals.

UCF 26 SMU 24

2022 UCF Football Roster

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2023 UCF Commitment List

