Illinois State

showmeprogress.com

That’s the matter with Missouri

Today, we signed into law the largest income tax cut in state history, returning more than $760 million to taxpayers every year. This means more money for Missourians to spend, invest, and save. Allowing economic growth and business expansion with good-paying jobs in return. [….]. Some of the responses:
Salina Post

KDOT announces approved September bids

The Kansas Department of Transportation has announced approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place Sept. 21, 2022, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work. District One — Northeast. Douglas...
KANSAS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

2 South American researchers killed in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri homicide and arson detectives are investigating the deaths of two South American scientists whose bodies were found after a weekend apartment fire near the Kansas City biomedical research center where they worked. Kansas City police identified the victims as 24-year-old Camila Behrensen, of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The Samuel Cupples House built in 1888 was restored as a museum in St. Louis, Missouri

Samuel Cupples House, campus of Saint Louis University in St. Louis, Missouri.Farragutful, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Samuel Cupples House located at 3673 West Pine Mall in St. Louis is an old mansion that looks more like a castle. Construction for this mansion began in 1888 and took nearly two years to complete. It's located in St. Louis, Missouri on the campus of Saint Louis University. In 1976, the mansion was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Salina Post

Sonic franchise operator in Kan. fined for labor violations

HARVEY COUNTY — For many teens, working at a fast-food restaurant is a first job. For 50 teens – ages 14 and 15 – working at three Sonic drive-in locations in central Kansas – that meant being employed in excess of the number of hours allowed by child labor laws and during nighttime hours not permitted by law, according to a U.S. Department of Labor investigation.
NEWTON, KS
advantagenews.com

Police ID victims in fatal Hamel-area crash

A 17-year-old female from Alton and a 73-year-old female from Greenville have been identified by the Illinois State Police as the deceased victims in a Wednesday morning crash near Hamel. Police say Shelia M. Macon was driving the SUV that was hit by a truck-tractor semi-trailer that did not stop at the intersection of Routes 4 and 140. The 17-year-old passenger will not be publicly named due to her age.
HAMEL, IL
KSDK

Best Missouri school districts 2023: Where does your school rank?

ST. LOUIS — Many St. Louis-area high schools took the top spots of a new ranking of Missouri schools, according to Niche. A Missouri district, the School District of Clayton, even ranked the 13th-best school district in America for 2023. Niche, a platform that connects colleges and schools with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Salina Post

Governor proclaims Oct. 7-8 'Kansas GameDay Weekend'

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Friday, in celebration of the success the University of Kansas and Kansas State University football programs have had this season, proclaimed Friday and Saturday “Kansas GameDay Weekend," according to a statement from her office. “One thing is certain: this state’s football programs...
MANHATTAN, KS
progressivegrocer.com

Schnucks Introduces Flexforce Employment Option

Midwest grocer Schnuck Markets, Inc. has introduced the “Schnucks Flexforce” employment option at select St. Louis-area stores. This flex assignment perk allows associates to optimize their work schedules by selecting shifts and store locations that best fit their personal schedules while creating opportunities for growth and learning at a pace determined by the teammate.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Salina Post

Kelly, Schmidt mostly disagree on how to make Kan. schools safer

TOPEKA, Kansas — A grant to fund school safety projects only has enough cash to fulfill half the requests it receives annually. The Safe and Secure Schools Grant has $4 million of state funding with an additional $1 million coming from the federal government. It pays for things like beefing up entryways, security cameras, communication systems and other ways to fortify schools against attacks and natural disasters.
KANSAS STATE
St. Louis American

Nash Way will honor legacy of Drs. Helen, Homer Nash

Drs. Helen E. Nash and Homer Nash Jr. were pioneering physicians who advocated for children and helped open doors for Black doctors. It is fitting that a street deep in the heart of the prestigious Washington University Medical Campus will be renamed after the sibling physicians and be known as Nash Way.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
