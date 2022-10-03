ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How 100 of Rock’s Biggest Acts Got Their Names

Certain trends emerge as you explore how rock's 100 biggest acts got their names. They are often forced into taking the moniker that stuck, for instance, simply because somebody else had already claimed their earlier attempt at a fame-clinching title. Far too many of them were also chosen without any...
The Beach Boys Just Announced A Very Special Treat For Upstate New York

As the weather turns colder in New York, just like we pack away the tank tops and swimwear some might pack away their Beach Boys CDs. We just ended a great summer in Upstate for Beach Boys fans – Brian Wilson and Chicago visited SPAC in July and Mike Love’s touring Beach Boys visited Saratoga with The Temptations in August.
Beyoncé Deemed “Arrogant” For Allegedly Not Clearing An “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” Sample

Beyoncé’s “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” interpolates ’90s pop band Right Said Fred’s hit single, “I’m Too Sexy,” but the group is considering her to be “arrogant” for not going through them to clear the sample. Right Said Fred—comprised of brothers Fred and Richard Fairbrass—spoke out about their issue with Bey at the 2022 Broadcast Music Inc. [BMI] Awards, held on Monday (Oct. 3). More from VIBE.comDrake's 'Take Care' Has Officially Spent 500 Weeks On The Billboard 200Drake Announces Apollo Theater Concert For This FallBeyoncé's 'Renaissance' Is A Joyous, Love-Driven Ode To Black Queerness “Normally, the artist approaches us but Beyoncé didn’t because she is such...
How Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Influenced Daniel Lanois

Daniel Lanois has always thrived by doing things differently through his production work with artists like Bob Dylan, U2 and Peter Gabriel. He treasures the moments that sometimes transpire spontaneously as he's just hanging out with friends like Steven Tyler of Aerosmith. But his newest album, Player, Piano, allowed Lanois...
Dead & Co. Final Tour Comes to Saratoga, Twice! When Are the Shows?

For 57 years it's been a long strange trip for the Grateful Dead and now Dead and Company. Each incarnation of the band truckin' along the interstates of America and stopping at countless theatres, arenas and amphitheaters to play for millions of 'deadheads'. Last month the band announced the 'Final Tour' . Today we learn where they will play and say goodbye.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
American Songwriter

Top 10 Warren Zevon Songs That Deserve a Revisit

Though it took him a bit to get up to speed, by the time Warren Zevon released his self-titled album in 1976, his sharp wit and scathing lyrics made him an inimitable songwriter. He kept that reputation for the better part of his three decades in the music industry before dying of cancer in 2003.
When Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones Offered R.E.M. a Key Assist

Members of R.E.M. were skeptical about the commercial potential of their eighth album, Automatic for the People. It was a testament to their immense popularity and sharp songcraft that the lush, brooding LP replicated the success of its 1991 successor Out of Time, climbing to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and selling over 4 million copies in the United States.
WVH Feels Closure From Honoring Eddie at Taylor Hawkins Tribute

Wolfgang Van Halen said he experienced "closure" after paying tribute to his late father Eddie Van Halen at the recent Taylor Hawkins memorial concerts. Between the U.K. and U.S. events in September, the Mammoth WVH leader played guitar on three classic Van Halen tracks: "On Fire," "Hot for Teacher" and "Panama." In a new interview with Classic Rock, he said the appearances left him feeling less concerned about the chances of a long-discussed reunion of Van Halen members from various lineups of the band to perform a tribute to Eddie.
Pink Floyd Catalog Sale Reportedly Threatened by Waters’ Comments

Recent explosive comments from Roger Waters have reportedly held up negotiations of Pink Floyd’s catalog sale. Variety reports that the band has been quietly shopping their “recorded-music catalog and other assets for several months, seeking as much as $500 million.” These statements from Waters may have have led potential buyers to question the value of such a deal.
Luke Bryan Surprises Alana Springsteen With Invitation To Debut At The Grand Ole Opry

Fast-rising artist Alana Springsteen recently received a Facetime call that she never expected. The "Me Myself and Why" singer was caught off guard, when she picked up the phone and recognized Luke Bryan on the other end. The platinum-selling performer contacted the promising new artist to notify her that she would be making her Grand Ole Opry debut on Oct. 18.
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York

