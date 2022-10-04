Thoma Bravo-backed workplace software firms merge as shift to hybrid work creates new opportunities

Read full article on original website
Related
IBM announces $20 billion investment to develop and manufacture computer chips in NY
IBM says it will spend the money on the development and manufacturing of semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing in the U.S.
monitordaily.com
Leasepath and DataGardener Form Partnership for Equipment Finance Industry
Leasepath formed a strategic partnership with DataGardener, the London-based provider of comprehensive business and financial data and lending intelligence tools for credit and risk professionals. “Our experience of working with Leasepath was a breath of fresh air,” Robert Holland, chief sales & marketing officer at DataGardener, said. “The Leasepath platform...
Aderant Launches Milana, Next-Generation Cloud Docketing Solution
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Today, Aderant announces the launch of Milana, a revolutionary new cloud docketing solution which combines the best of CompuLaw, including its industry-leading court rules, with the rich feature set of American LegalNet (ALN) solutions to create a best-of-both-worlds cloud product. Milana, which means “mix” or “bring together” in Hindi, is the culmination of 10 months of development since Aderant acquired ALN in January 2022. Milana introduces a new standard of litigation docketing, offering an easy-to-use cloud-based solution that will continue to lead the market and drive innovation with the ongoing rollout of new features and functionality immediately available to end-users. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005162/en/ Aderant’s Milana cloud docketing solution provides interactive dashboards for stakeholders with a holistic view of litigation activity firmwide. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Security Benefit Promotes Brianne Johnson to Independent Broker Dealer Manager
TOPEKA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Security Benefit, a leading provider of retirement planning products and solutions, today announced that Brianne Johnson would be promoted to National Accounts Manager for Independent Broker Dealers. Johnson will oversee key relationships with large scale independent broker-dealer distribution partners and aid in new business development. She will report directly to Mike Maghini, SVP, Head of National Accounts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005173/en/ Brianne Johnson (Photo: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woonsocket Call
Investment Ark Is A One Stop Financing And Investment Consultancy For Startups And Investors Worldwide
The firm helps match startups and investors to build the perfect partnership. Investment Ark, a VC fundraising advisory firm, has become the go-to solution for early and growth stage startups across the planet. The company has a track record of working with the leading startups in emerging technologies such as B2B SaaS, cloud infrastructure, machine learning, artificial intelligence, XR, mobile, and others. It also helps investors find the best startups enabling them to build a profitable partnership.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says the economy could be cooling enough for the Fed to dial back its inflation battle
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that recent economic data shows the Federal Reserve could start taking a softer approach to inflation. "This rampant inflation may not be as malignant as the hawks seem to believe, and that means the Fed might ratchet down the next" interest rate increase, he said.
Today in the Connected Economy: Walmart Turns to Robotics for Omnichannel Fulfillment
Today in the connected economy, Walmart acquires robotics automation firm Alert Innovation as it looks to refine its omnichannel fulfillment operations. Plus, Uber Co-Founder and ex-CEO Travis Kalanick backs a lobbying group that is going after restaurant aggregators, while Balance and Mirakl team up to make it easier to conduct business on online marketplaces.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Compass, General Electric, Shell, Pinterest and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Thursday. Constellation Brands — The spirits producer slipped 2% despite posting earnings and revenue for the previous quarter that beat expectations. Constellation Brands did, however, report losses in its cannabis business and said it would divest some of its wine offerings to The Wine Group.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
crowdfundinsider.com
abrdn plc, a Global Investment Firm with £508 Billion in Assets, Joins Hedera’s Governing Counci
Abrdn plc, a global investment company based in Scotland that reports £508 billion in assets and 5000 employees, has joined the Hedera Governing Council. According to Hedera, abrdn will move to make Hedera the technology of choice for investment fund tokenization. In a company statement, it was explained that...
healthleadersmedia.com
Hospital and Healthcare CEOs Lead Turnover in 2022
Year-to-date hospital CEO exits are up 13% from last year. Technology firms, government and nonprofit entities, and healthcare organizations are in the lead for CEO turnover so far in 2022, the latest Challenger, Gray, & Christmas, Inc.CEO Turnover Report has found. Hospitals reported that six CEOs made role changes in...
salestechstar.com
HCLTech and Google Cloud Expand Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Enterprises
Partnership will enable cloud transformation for enterprises through dedicated Google Cloud Migration and Modernization Factory. HCLTech, a leading global technology company, and Google Cloud announced a significant expansion of their long-standing partnership, with new capabilities and service offerings to expedite enterprise migration to Google Cloud. HCLTech, a strategic partner of...
Building Design & Construction
Register today! Live webinar: The future of 3D + 360° construction progress management
As the industry continues to adopt digital construction, new technologies and new applications are changing the landscape–in a good way. Historical inefficiencies in communication and coordination are becoming a thing of the past, and we are moving to teams aligned digitally in a shared platform. How are construction companies...
crowdfundinsider.com
MoneyGram Announces Partnership, Minority Investment in UAE’s Fintech Jingle Pay
MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), a global player in the evolution of digital P2P payments, and Jingle Pay, a financial super-app based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), announced a partnership “to enable convenient and fast global money transfers through the Jingle Pay app.”. Consumers in the UAE can...
assetservicingtimes.com
Delta Capita extends Yield.io technology to customers through risk management partnership
Delta Capita extends Yield.io technology to customers through risk management partnership. Delta Capita has confirmed an alliance with Yields.io to deliver enhanced model risk management solutions to its customers. Through this collaboration, Delta Capita’s clients will benefit from Yield.io’s model risk management (MRM) technology, enabling a user to manage model...
CNBC
GE is laying off 20% of its U.S. workforce devoted to onshore wind power, costing hundreds of jobs
GE is cutting hundreds of jobs in its onshore wind power group. The move comes as GE faces a trifecta of challenges: Rising input costs, supply chain issues, and competition from the likes of Siemens. GE is also in the process of splitting into three publicly traded companies, focused on...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Green card sponsorships, startup prenups, agtech VC survey
Set aside the romantic notion that startup teams consist of visionary mavericks who are building the future in real time; they’re also human beings, with all of their flaws. Nearly anything can tear a co-founder relationship asunder. I have observed partnerships go sour over funding disputes, product pipelines, and in one case, a bad experience at Burning Man.
thefastmode.com
Etisalat Partners with ADVA & NEC to Offer Edge Cloud Solution with uCPE Services
ADVA and NEC announced that Etisalat UAE, the telecoms pillar of e&, is offering on-demand virtual services to its corporate customers using ADVA’s suite of Ensemble NFV technologies with the solution system integration conducted by NEC in close collaboration with Etisalat UAE, who are onboarding various network functions on top of the platform.
TechCrunch
Spotify acquires content moderation tech company Kinzen to address platform safety issues
Founded in 2017 by Áine Kerr, Mark Little and Paul Watson, Kinzen’s mission has focused on protecting public conversations from “dangerous misinformation and harmful content,” according to its website. This is an area Spotify has had direct experience with due to the controversy over its top...
Zoom CEO Eric Yuan discusses hybrid work during BoxWorks panel
Eric Yuan, CEO of video communications company Zoom, discussed hybrid work and some of its challenges during a panel Thursday at BoxWorks 2022.
alternativeswatch.com
Amazon eyes impact with $150m investment in VC funds
Amazon’s new initiative, Amazon Catalytic Capital, is allocating $150 million to venture capital funds, accelerators, incubators and venture studios that in turn back underrepresented LGBTQIA, minority and women entrepreneurs. Four funds have been selected so far with plans to invest in more than 10 funds and over 200 companies...
Comments / 0