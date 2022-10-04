ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Nonprofits start building homes for Eastern KY flood survivors

Nonprofits in eastern Kentucky are taking action to house flood survivors. The construction of 16 new homes is happening in Breathitt, Knott, Perry and Letcher counties.Gerry Roll is CEO of the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. She said nonprofits in eastern Kentucky know how to get people into safe, affordable housing, they only lack needed funding from the state.“The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky is going to step up with our partners, Fahe, the Housing Development Alliance and HOMES in Letcher County to commit to spending our own money to get these first 16 houses built as a challenge to the governor and the legislature to help us with the next 1,600 that we have to have,” said Roll.Scott McReynolds is Executive Director of the Housing Development Alliance. He said there are expected funding issues. The houses will cost more to build than they’ll appraise for and buyers usually aren’t able to get a large enough loan.“The money from the Foundation and from Fahe will plug both of those gaps and keep the houses as affordable as possible. We also do super energy efficient houses, they’re all energy star rated and so the electric bills are a lot less than a typical house. So that really helps the affordability as well,” said McReynolds.Construction has already begun on some of the houses. McReynolds said they hope to have survivors in homes before winter sets in.The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky is a financial supporter of WEKU.In a sea of partisan news, WEKU is your source for public service, fact-based journalism. Monthly sustaining donors are the top source of funding for this growing nonprofit news organization. Please join others in your community who support WEKU by making your donation.

