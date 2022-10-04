Detroit Pistons lose preseason game to New York Knicks, 117-98: Game thread replay

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks in preseason opener

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York.

TV: TNT, Bally Sports Detroit Extra.

Radio: 950 AM ( Pistons radio affiliates ).

Game notes: This is the first of a four-game exhibition schedule for the Pistons. They visit New Orleans on Friday, then next week host Oklahoma City (Oct. 11) and Memphis (Oct. 13). The Pistons will be back at MSG vs. the Knicks for the second game of the regular season Oct. 21. ... We should get to see the debuts of rookie lottery picks Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren , and we'll see how Cade Cunningham looks after bulking up in the offseason .

