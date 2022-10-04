Notice of date Registrar of Voters office will commence processing Vote-By-Mail Ballots for the November 8, 2022, General Election. THE LAKE COUNTY REGISTRAR OF VOTERS OFFICE would like to inform vote-by-mail voter observers and the public that the Registrar of Voters office, 325 North Forbes St, Lakeport will commence processing vote-by-mail ballots for the November 8, 2022, General Election, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. The processing of the vote-by-mail voter ballots will continue through Election Day as well as, during the official canvass.

