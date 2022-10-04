Read full article on original website
Related
KWTX
How the debunked conspiracy film “2000 Mules” became Texas Republican orthodoxy
AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Top Texas Republicans have been key promoters of “2000 Mules,” a debunked film by GOP political operative Dinesh D’Souza that falsely claims there was significant voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office, which oversees investigations into...
This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of Texas
Mayor Leeser bussing migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. All the news is on Governor Greg Abbott bussing migrants to sanctuary cities draws a lot of attention. But recently, one Texas town is closely matching the number of people Abbott has bussed out of Texas. El Paso has been on the news lately as migrants overwhelmed its own system. And, the Democratic Mayor, Oscar Leeser, has bussed about 8,800 migrants to sanctuary cities. As of September 9, Governor Abbott had bussed more than 10,000 migrants.
What new voters need to know about Texas elections
For newcomers to Texas or those updating their voter registration, here's what you need to know before the voter registration deadline on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Latest polls show Abbott leading O'Rourke, who says, "the only poll that matters is the one on Election Day."
The latest polls in Texas gubernatorial race show incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott ahead of his challenger, Beto O’Rourke. The Beto O'Rourke vs. Greg Abbott gubernatorial race in Texas has been one of the most closely watched races in recent memory. With O'Rourke, a Democratic former Congressman, mounting a strong challenge to incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott, the polls have been showing a tight race. The latest polls show that O'Rourke has closed the gap slightly, but Abbott still holds a slim lead. This race is sure to come down to the wire, and whoever wins will have a big impact on the future of Texas politics.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gov. Greg Abbott used $1 billion in COVID-19 aid to pay for border mission, report says
The governor allegedly swapped state agencies' general revenues with pandemic relief funds and used departments' funds to pay for Operation Lone Star, according to a report published by The Nation.
KLTV
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border, gas prices, school funds. Texas State Senator Dawn Buckingham spoke again with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the state of the race to succeed George P. Bush as Texas’ land commissioner. The two talk about Texas’ border, gas prices and the Permanent School Fund.
‘Texas Triple Threat’ say God will help them turn border red
Three Hispanic Republicans say they have faith that they will turn the South Texas border region from blue to red in the November election and are counting on God and conservative values to deliver them victories. They were honored at a prayer breakfast cosponsored by the RNC in McAllen on Thursday.
KSAT 12
Fort Hood set to be renamed after Richard Cavazos, Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The U.S. Department of Defense is set to change the name of Texas’ Fort Hood, America’s largest active-duty armored military post, to pay homage to a four-star Hispanic general instead of its original namesake, a Confederate general.
RELATED PEOPLE
Beto O’Rourke Is Making His Last Stand in Texas
The former congressman and Democratic sensation is still trying to prove he can win statewide in his home state.
News Channel 25
Beto O’Rourke says Gov. Greg Abbott 'refuses' to debate with a live audience
"Beto O’Rourke says Gov. Greg Abbott “refuses” to debate with a live audience" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for...
news4sanantonio.com
Uvalde families endorse democrats amid resistance to change from republicans
UVALDE - Families of victims and survivors of the Uvalde tragedy joined state Democrats Wednesday to demand safer schools and stricter gun laws to protect their children. The meeting was held at the Civic Center. This is the same place that parents came to reunify with their children on the day of the Robb elementary school shooting. For many, their children were not here. So, this building is just another reminder of their family that never came home.
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaign
Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Texas this weekend to help support the campaign of the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke. Harris is set to appear at a Texas Democratic Party fundraiser being held in Austin on Saturday to help bolster support for the Democrats in Texas just over five weeks before the November election. The Vice President is the keynote speaker at the October 8 reception.
IN THIS ARTICLE
klif.com
Abbott Now Acknowledging Attempts by NYC to Coordinate Migrant Bus Trips
(Austin, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Governor Greg Abbott is now acknowledging that the New York City mayor’s office reached out about trying to co-ordinate migrant drop-offs from Texas to NYC. It’s was a claim made by NY Mayor Eric Adams himself in an interview during the The Texas Tribune...
KSAT 12
Operation Lone Star troops could owe feds tax money thanks to state’s payroll error
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. This article is co-published and co-reported with Military Times, an independent news organization reporting on issues important to the U.S. military. Sign up for its daily Early Bird Brief newsletter here.
Here are some post-governor debate responses from Greg Abbott, Beto O’Rourke
In Friday's hour-long debate between Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O'Rourke, we could only get to so many questions.
Rep. Abel Herrero turns to attorney general for answers on 361 Grant program
Rep. Abel Herrero said his office has begun to get calls and texts asking about the legitimacy of 361 Grant program.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas unclear where 14 miles of new state border wall will be built
The state of Texas is planning to build nearly 14 miles of new, state-funded border wall along the South Texas and Mexico border in Del Rio and the Rio Grande Valley, but it's unclear exactly where, and environmentalists tell Border Report they want more information.
KSAT 12
Texas executes John Ramirez for the 2004 murder of a Corpus Christi man
A 38-year-old man who won his legal fight to have his pastor beside him during his execution was put to death Wednesday night in Huntsville for the 2004 murder of a Corpus Christi convenience store clerk. Lethal drugs were injected into John Henry Ramirez at 6:27 p.m. inside the state’s...
Texas Governor Abbott Emerges as Clear Favorite After Dominating Debate | Opinion
The first indications of voter sentient after their debate shows TX Gov Greg Abbott's lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke is widening. In the only scheduled debate between the most likely candidates for the Texas gubernatorial race which will be decided on November 8th, Incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott faced off against Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in the empty auditorium on the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus in Edinburg, last Friday.
KSAT 12
Arizona woman seeks leniency in ballot harvesting case
PHOENIX – A parade of character witnesses provided a judge Thursday with glowing reports about a southern Arizona woman who admitted collecting four voted early ballots in the 2020 primary election, as her lawyer seeks leniency and prosecutors urge him to send her to prison for a year. Testimony...
Comments / 0