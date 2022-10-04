ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Tom Handy

This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of Texas

Mayor Leeser bussing migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. All the news is on Governor Greg Abbott bussing migrants to sanctuary cities draws a lot of attention. But recently, one Texas town is closely matching the number of people Abbott has bussed out of Texas. El Paso has been on the news lately as migrants overwhelmed its own system. And, the Democratic Mayor, Oscar Leeser, has bussed about 8,800 migrants to sanctuary cities. As of September 9, Governor Abbott had bussed more than 10,000 migrants.
EL PASO, TX
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Latest polls show Abbott leading O'Rourke, who says, "the only poll that matters is the one on Election Day."

The latest polls in Texas gubernatorial race show incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott ahead of his challenger, Beto O’Rourke. The Beto O'Rourke vs. Greg Abbott gubernatorial race in Texas has been one of the most closely watched races in recent memory. With O'Rourke, a Democratic former Congressman, mounting a strong challenge to incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott, the polls have been showing a tight race. The latest polls show that O'Rourke has closed the gap slightly, but Abbott still holds a slim lead. This race is sure to come down to the wire, and whoever wins will have a big impact on the future of Texas politics.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nacogdoches County, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
County
Nacogdoches County, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Nacogdoches, TX
Local
Texas Elections
KLTV

Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges

Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border, gas prices, school funds. Texas State Senator Dawn Buckingham spoke again with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the state of the race to succeed George P. Bush as Texas’ land commissioner. The two talk about Texas’ border, gas prices and the Permanent School Fund.
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Donald Trump
news4sanantonio.com

Uvalde families endorse democrats amid resistance to change from republicans

UVALDE - Families of victims and survivors of the Uvalde tragedy joined state Democrats Wednesday to demand safer schools and stricter gun laws to protect their children. The meeting was held at the Civic Center. This is the same place that parents came to reunify with their children on the day of the Robb elementary school shooting. For many, their children were not here. So, this building is just another reminder of their family that never came home.
UVALDE, TX
Ash Jurberg

VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaign

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Texas this weekend to help support the campaign of the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke. Harris is set to appear at a Texas Democratic Party fundraiser being held in Austin on Saturday to help bolster support for the Democrats in Texas just over five weeks before the November election. The Vice President is the keynote speaker at the October 8 reception.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Election Local#Social Stress#Texas Attorney General#Election Fraud#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Brooklyn Lassiter

Texas Governor Abbott Emerges as Clear Favorite After Dominating Debate | Opinion

The first indications of voter sentient after their debate shows TX Gov Greg Abbott's lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke is widening. In the only scheduled debate between the most likely candidates for the Texas gubernatorial race which will be decided on November 8th, Incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott faced off against Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in the empty auditorium on the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley campus in Edinburg, last Friday.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Arizona woman seeks leniency in ballot harvesting case

PHOENIX – A parade of character witnesses provided a judge Thursday with glowing reports about a southern Arizona woman who admitted collecting four voted early ballots in the 2020 primary election, as her lawyer seeks leniency and prosecutors urge him to send her to prison for a year. Testimony...
SAN LUIS, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy