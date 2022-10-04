ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinTelegraph

How to earn passive crypto income with Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC), along with other cryptocurrencies, has provided people with a venue to earn passive income, making money without any active involvement. One doesn't need to take unnecessary trading risks or spend time reading and analyzing reams of information. While the concept of passive earning isn't new, cryptocurrency has undoubtedly...
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

What is Bitcoin hash rate and why does it matter?

The amount of processing and computing power being given to the network through mining is referred to as Bitcoin’s hash rate. A fixed-length alphanumeric code representing any length of words, messages, or data is called a "hash." Blockchain technology is the foundation of Bitcoin (BTC) and many other cryptocurrencies....
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Michael Saylor snubs claims he doesn’t use Bitcoin Lightning Network

The executive chairman of MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor, does not like to be called out. He responded to a poll shared by Eric Wall, a crypto researcher, that suggested he had not used Bitcoin’s layer-2 Lightning Network more than three times with a Twitter poll of his own. Saylor replied...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin repeats key bear market move as $19K becomes key BTC price zone

Bitcoin (BTC) holding $19,000 could be more important than traders realize, new data reveals. In the latest edition of its monthly report series, “The Bitcoin Monthly,” investment management firm ARK Invest flagged an ongoing battle for the defense of Bitcoin’s investor cost basis. Bitcoin investor cost basis...
MARKETS
#Bitcoin Cash#Bitcoin Magazine#Business Industry#Linus Business#Web3#Mcdonald#Bitcoin And Tether#Swiss#Italian#Lugano#Lvga#Tether Operations Limited#Cointelegraph
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin can solve the DeFi onboarding crisis, argues exec

As the decentralized finance space remains plagued with hacks, people have become less interested in jumping in and engaging with DeFi. But, according to Dennis Jarvis, the CEO of Bitcoin.com, there is a way for DeFi adoption to move forward through Bitcoin (BTC). In a keynote speech at the Blockchain...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin still has $14K target, warns trader as DXY due ‘parabola’ break

Bitcoin (BTC) held $20,000 into Oct. 5 with trader targets still including a fresh high before rejection. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD reaching $20,470 on Bitstamp overnight before returning lower. The pair succeeded in maintaining the 2017 old all-time high as support, something on-chain analytics resource...
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

Norway's government proposes eliminating reduced electricity tax for Bitcoin miners

Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, the finance minister of Norway, has suggested the government abolish a scheme that allows crypto data centers to pay a reduced rate on electricity. In an Oct. 6 announcement, the government of Norway proposed that data centers operating in the country be subject to the same electricity tax rates as other industries, representing a potential change in policy for Bitcoin (BTC) miners. According to the government, the reduced rate should be phased out as the demand for electricity was rising in certain areas.
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

‘New frontier’ of crypto laundering involves cross-chain bridges and DEXs — Elliptic

New research from blockchain analytics and crypto compliance firm Elliptic has revealed the extent to which cross-chain bridges and decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have removed barriers for cybercriminals. In an Oct. 4 report titled “The state of cross-chain crime,” Elliptic researchers Eray Arda Akartuna and Thibaud Madelin took a deep dive...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

South Carolina treasurer goes on Bitcoin ’fact-finding trip’ to El Salvador

Curtis Loftis, the treasurer for the U.S. state of South Carolina, spent five days in El Salvador as part of an “exploratory trip” focusing on cryptocurrencies. According to an Oct. 5 announcement, Loftis was part of a delegation including South Carolina business leaders, rural health officials, and individuals “interested in the expansion of cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies” who met with officials from El Salvador’s government in an effort to understand the country’s efforts to adopt Bitcoin (BTC). The cryptocurrency has been legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar in the Central American nation since El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law went into effect in September 2021.
POLITICS
CoinTelegraph

As BitMart’s NFT marketplace grows, so does interest in their unique “Vote to Earn” NFT

This publication is sponsored. Cointelegraph does not endorse and is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this page. Readers should do their own research before taking any actions related to the company. Cointelegraph is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned in the press release.
RETAIL
CoinTelegraph

Coinbase expands to Australia with focus on institutions in ‘months to come’

United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase will expand its services in Australia, launching a local entity and an updated suite of services for retail crypto traders, hinting that institutional products are soon to follow. Speaking to Cointelegraph, Nana Murugesan, Coinbase’s vice president of international and business development, said building during bear...
WORLD
CoinTelegraph

Taliban had a ‘massive chilling effect’ on Afghan crypto market: Report

The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan has had a “massive chilling effect” on the local cryptocurrency market, bringing it to an effective “standstill,” according to a recent report. Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis in an Oct. 5 report stated the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Kazakhstan grants Binance permanent license to offer digital asset services

After a build-up of multiple memorandums of understanding (MoU) and an initial “in-principle” approval to operate in Kazakhstan, Binance received a permanent license to operate in the country. As of Oct. 6, Kazakhstan’s AIFC Financial Services Authority granted the permanent license to both manage a digital asset platform...
WORLD
CoinTelegraph

How Crypto Twitter could change under Musk’s leadership

Barring another change of heart and certain conditions to be met, Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter looks set to go ahead, prompting the question of whether some or all of the changes he initially hinted for the platform will become a reality. The platform is a popular communication and...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

BTC to outperform ‘most major assets’ in H2 2022 — Bloomberg analyst

Mike McGlone, senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, stated that October has historically been the best month for Bitcoin (BTC) since 2014, averaging gains of about 20% for the month, and that commodities appearing to peak could imply that Bitcoin has reached its bottom. In an Oct. 5 Bloomberg Crypto...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

'Violent' Bitcoin breakout due as BTC open interest nears all-time high

Bitcoin (BTC) stayed rangebound at the Oct. 6 Wall Street open with traders already planning for a “violent” breakout. Bitcoin whale activity highlights the importance of $19,000. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it moved up and down by only a matter of a...
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

Insolvency not in ‘Nexo’s reality’ — Co-founder during AMA

Bankruptcy or insolvency is not in “Nexo’s reality,” according to the crypto lending platform’s co-founder and managing partner, Kalin Metodiev. In an ask-me-anything (AMA) video posted on YouTube on Oct. 4, founders and managing partners Metodiev and Antoni Trenchev addressed community questions and recent FUD-related rumors that Nexo could soon face insolvency issues.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

EU regulators ban cross-border payments from Russian crypto accounts

In a statement released on Oct. 6, the European Union introduced another set of sanctions against Russia due to the prolonged and recently escalated conflict in Ukraine. The new sanctions include a complete ban on cross-border crypto payments between Russians and the EU. This statement includes the prohibition of, “all crypto-asset wallets, accounts, or custody services, irrespective of the amount of the wallet.”
ECONOMY

