CoinTelegraph
How to earn passive crypto income with Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC), along with other cryptocurrencies, has provided people with a venue to earn passive income, making money without any active involvement. One doesn't need to take unnecessary trading risks or spend time reading and analyzing reams of information. While the concept of passive earning isn't new, cryptocurrency has undoubtedly...
CoinTelegraph
What is Bitcoin hash rate and why does it matter?
The amount of processing and computing power being given to the network through mining is referred to as Bitcoin’s hash rate. A fixed-length alphanumeric code representing any length of words, messages, or data is called a "hash." Blockchain technology is the foundation of Bitcoin (BTC) and many other cryptocurrencies....
CoinTelegraph
Michael Saylor snubs claims he doesn’t use Bitcoin Lightning Network
The executive chairman of MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor, does not like to be called out. He responded to a poll shared by Eric Wall, a crypto researcher, that suggested he had not used Bitcoin’s layer-2 Lightning Network more than three times with a Twitter poll of his own. Saylor replied...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin repeats key bear market move as $19K becomes key BTC price zone
Bitcoin (BTC) holding $19,000 could be more important than traders realize, new data reveals. In the latest edition of its monthly report series, “The Bitcoin Monthly,” investment management firm ARK Invest flagged an ongoing battle for the defense of Bitcoin’s investor cost basis. Bitcoin investor cost basis...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin can solve the DeFi onboarding crisis, argues exec
As the decentralized finance space remains plagued with hacks, people have become less interested in jumping in and engaging with DeFi. But, according to Dennis Jarvis, the CEO of Bitcoin.com, there is a way for DeFi adoption to move forward through Bitcoin (BTC). In a keynote speech at the Blockchain...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin still has $14K target, warns trader as DXY due ‘parabola’ break
Bitcoin (BTC) held $20,000 into Oct. 5 with trader targets still including a fresh high before rejection. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD reaching $20,470 on Bitstamp overnight before returning lower. The pair succeeded in maintaining the 2017 old all-time high as support, something on-chain analytics resource...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin derivatives data reflects traders’ belief that $20K will become support
Bitcoin (BTC) showed strength on Oct. 4 and 5, posting a 5% gain on Oct. 5 and breaking through the $20,000 resistance. The move liquidated $75 million worth of leverage short (bear) positions and it led some traders to predict a potential rally to $28,000. As described by Moustache, the...
CoinTelegraph
Norway's government proposes eliminating reduced electricity tax for Bitcoin miners
Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, the finance minister of Norway, has suggested the government abolish a scheme that allows crypto data centers to pay a reduced rate on electricity. In an Oct. 6 announcement, the government of Norway proposed that data centers operating in the country be subject to the same electricity tax rates as other industries, representing a potential change in policy for Bitcoin (BTC) miners. According to the government, the reduced rate should be phased out as the demand for electricity was rising in certain areas.
CoinTelegraph
‘New frontier’ of crypto laundering involves cross-chain bridges and DEXs — Elliptic
New research from blockchain analytics and crypto compliance firm Elliptic has revealed the extent to which cross-chain bridges and decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have removed barriers for cybercriminals. In an Oct. 4 report titled “The state of cross-chain crime,” Elliptic researchers Eray Arda Akartuna and Thibaud Madelin took a deep dive...
CoinTelegraph
South Carolina treasurer goes on Bitcoin ’fact-finding trip’ to El Salvador
Curtis Loftis, the treasurer for the U.S. state of South Carolina, spent five days in El Salvador as part of an “exploratory trip” focusing on cryptocurrencies. According to an Oct. 5 announcement, Loftis was part of a delegation including South Carolina business leaders, rural health officials, and individuals “interested in the expansion of cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies” who met with officials from El Salvador’s government in an effort to understand the country’s efforts to adopt Bitcoin (BTC). The cryptocurrency has been legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar in the Central American nation since El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law went into effect in September 2021.
CoinTelegraph
As BitMart’s NFT marketplace grows, so does interest in their unique “Vote to Earn” NFT
This publication is sponsored. Cointelegraph does not endorse and is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this page. Readers should do their own research before taking any actions related to the company. Cointelegraph is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned in the press release.
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase expands to Australia with focus on institutions in ‘months to come’
United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase will expand its services in Australia, launching a local entity and an updated suite of services for retail crypto traders, hinting that institutional products are soon to follow. Speaking to Cointelegraph, Nana Murugesan, Coinbase’s vice president of international and business development, said building during bear...
CoinTelegraph
Taliban had a ‘massive chilling effect’ on Afghan crypto market: Report
The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan has had a “massive chilling effect” on the local cryptocurrency market, bringing it to an effective “standstill,” according to a recent report. Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis in an Oct. 5 report stated the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region...
CoinTelegraph
Kazakhstan grants Binance permanent license to offer digital asset services
After a build-up of multiple memorandums of understanding (MoU) and an initial “in-principle” approval to operate in Kazakhstan, Binance received a permanent license to operate in the country. As of Oct. 6, Kazakhstan’s AIFC Financial Services Authority granted the permanent license to both manage a digital asset platform...
CoinTelegraph
How Crypto Twitter could change under Musk’s leadership
Barring another change of heart and certain conditions to be met, Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter looks set to go ahead, prompting the question of whether some or all of the changes he initially hinted for the platform will become a reality. The platform is a popular communication and...
CoinTelegraph
BTC to outperform ‘most major assets’ in H2 2022 — Bloomberg analyst
Mike McGlone, senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, stated that October has historically been the best month for Bitcoin (BTC) since 2014, averaging gains of about 20% for the month, and that commodities appearing to peak could imply that Bitcoin has reached its bottom. In an Oct. 5 Bloomberg Crypto...
CoinTelegraph
'Violent' Bitcoin breakout due as BTC open interest nears all-time high
Bitcoin (BTC) stayed rangebound at the Oct. 6 Wall Street open with traders already planning for a “violent” breakout. Bitcoin whale activity highlights the importance of $19,000. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it moved up and down by only a matter of a...
CoinTelegraph
Autumn bulls vs. winter bears — Will October be bullish or bearish for Bitcoin? Watch Market Talks
October has historically been a green month for Bitcoin, but will this trend continue, keeping in mind the current macro market conditions? Join us as we discuss this and more with our host, Joe Hall, and Rekt Capital, a crypto trader and analyst.
CoinTelegraph
Insolvency not in ‘Nexo’s reality’ — Co-founder during AMA
Bankruptcy or insolvency is not in “Nexo’s reality,” according to the crypto lending platform’s co-founder and managing partner, Kalin Metodiev. In an ask-me-anything (AMA) video posted on YouTube on Oct. 4, founders and managing partners Metodiev and Antoni Trenchev addressed community questions and recent FUD-related rumors that Nexo could soon face insolvency issues.
CoinTelegraph
EU regulators ban cross-border payments from Russian crypto accounts
In a statement released on Oct. 6, the European Union introduced another set of sanctions against Russia due to the prolonged and recently escalated conflict in Ukraine. The new sanctions include a complete ban on cross-border crypto payments between Russians and the EU. This statement includes the prohibition of, “all crypto-asset wallets, accounts, or custody services, irrespective of the amount of the wallet.”
