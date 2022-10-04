SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is warning residents about scammers who are selling fake gold jewelry in local parking lots. The department said in a social media post Thursday that a local jeweler reported that six individuals came into their store this week to have jewelry appraised. The individuals bought the jewelry from unknown people in parking lots. All of the items turned out to be fake, according to the department.

