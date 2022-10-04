Read full article on original website
Sioux City pursuit ends after driver allegedly tried driving over bridge closed for construction
A man allegedly led local law enforcement in a pursuit in Sioux City early Friday morning, ending after the man tried to drive over a bridge that is currently closed for construction.
siouxlandnews.com
Family, friends gather to search for missing Sioux City woman, Brenda Payer
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Call to Action Search meeting was held earlier Friday at the Urban Native Community Center to find a missing Sioux City woman. Family, friends, and the community surrounding Brenda Jean Payer were all in attendance to plea for her return and create a plan to group in the community and pass out missing poster signs around the city.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon woman arrested for store theft
SHELDON—A 52-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested Thursday, Oct. 6, on a charge of third-degree theft. The arrest of Suyeko Nakamura stemmed from her taking money from the cash register and merchandise from the Dollar General in Sheldon on numerous occasions since January, according to the Sheldon Police Department. Nakamura...
kscj.com
FAMILY & POLICE SEEK MISSING SIOUX CITY WOMAN
SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE ASKING FOR THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING WOMAN. 36-YEAR-OLD BRENDA PAYER’S FAMILY SAY THEY LAST HAD CONTACT WITH HER ON THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 29TH WHEN SHE PARKED HER VAN IN THE MCDONALD’S PARKING LOT IN THE 700 BLOCK OF HAMILTON BLVD ON THE WEST SIDE OF SIOUX CITY.
Sioux City Journal
Police: Scammers selling fake gold jewelry in Sioux City parking lots
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department is warning residents about scammers who are selling fake gold jewelry in local parking lots. The department said in a social media post Thursday that a local jeweler reported that six individuals came into their store this week to have jewelry appraised. The individuals bought the jewelry from unknown people in parking lots. All of the items turned out to be fake, according to the department.
News Channel Nebraska
Two people hospitalized in Thursday Wayne County crash
WAYNE COUNTY, Neb. -- Emergency units are on scene following a crash in Wayne County Thursday afternoon. Several fire and rescue units responded to the accident, including a helicopter from Mercy One. Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell said it was a two-vehicle accident that left two injured. Dwinell said the...
kiwaradio.com
Three Fire Calls On Monday; One Causes Likely Over $100,000 In Damages
Inwood, Iowa– A newer combine worth probably multiple hundreds of thousands of dollars was destroyed in a fire on Monday, October 3, 2022, near Inwood, and two other fire departments also had recent field fire calls. According to Inwood Fire Chief Troy Van Beek, at about 2:35 p.m. on...
siouxlandnews.com
South Sioux City may consider installing license plate reading cameras
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — Staff with the City of South Sioux City is considering installing license plate cameras at busy intersections in town. They're called Flock Safety cameras, a system that captures the make, vehicle type, color, license plate (full, partial or missing), state of the license plate and any unique features of a vehicle, including damage and after-market alterations.
siouxlandnews.com
Plymouth County man sentenced to prison for 1st-degree murder
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — A Plymouth County judge has sentenced a Merrill, Iowa man to life in prison Friday morning. Back in September, a jury found 84-year-old Thomas Knapp guilty of 1st-degree murder. Knapp was found guilty of shooting and killing his 51-year-old stepson, Kevin Juzek, in May 2020.
nwestiowa.com
$5.4 million for new Sioux County bridge
ORANGE CITY—An aging bridge will be replaced after the Sioux County Board of Supervisors approved the low bid of $5.4 million at its Sept. 27 meeting. The bridge along 360th Street crosses the Rock River about 10 miles south and west of Rock Valley. At 574 feet long and 20 feet wide, it uses stoplights on the ends to limit traffic to one lane at a time.
Sioux City Police request help locating missing indigenous woman
36-year-old Brenda Payer went missing last week and now the Sioux City Police Department is looking for the public's help to find her.
Sioux City Journal
20-year-old Sioux City man pleads guilty to shooting-related charges
SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty of shooting a woman in the legs. Apollo Houston, 20, entered his plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of willful injury and reckless use of a firearm. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 16. According to terms...
nwestiowa.com
Woman in chase pleads guilty to marijuana
LE MARS—One of two Las Vegas residents arrested following a high-speed chase that ended near Sheldon on Sept. 19 has pleaded guilty. Thirty-three-year-old Cynthia Estrada pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana on Thursday, Sept. 29, in Plymouth County District Court in Le Mars. A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Sioux City man who allegedly claimed to be a ‘violent felon’ pleas not guilty
A man who was accused of threatening a woman with a gun in Sioux City has entered his plea and will be going to trial.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man jailed for hitting wife
SIOUX CENTER—A 24-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested Sunday, Oct. 2, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Walter Leonardo Martin Chilel stemmed from a report from his wife to the Sioux Center Police Department. She said she had...
nwestiowa.com
Confused woman in Hawarden facing charge
HAWARDEN—A 32-year-old rural Hawarden woman was arrested about 10:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, in Hawarden on a charge of first-offense simulated public intoxication. The arrest of Stephanie Sue Hardy stemmed from a report of a woman who did not know her name or where she was, according to the Hawarden Police Department.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City's second Aldi location sets late October opening date
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's second Aldi location has announced its opening date - Friday, October 28th. The new store is located in the old Gordman's space in the Lakeport Commons Shopping Center in Morningside. Ross Dress for Less, the other new tenant of that old space, is...
siouxlandnews.com
Safe Place Siouxland held vigil for victims of domestic violence
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A group called Safe Place Siouxland held a vigil for the victims of domestic violence on Thursday, Oct. 6th. The event took place at Pearl Street Park in Downtown Sioux City, giving attendees an opportunity to mourn 13 Iowans who lost their lives to domestic violence in the past year, as well as to celebrate survivors.
nwestiowa.com
$345,000 damage in manure spreader crash
GAZA—No one was injured, but a 2014 Case IH Steiger 420 and a 10,000-gallon manure spreader received an estimated $345,000 damage in an accident about 12:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, near Gaza. Twenty-five-year-old Brice William Goosen of Paullina was driving the tractor south on Taft Avenue when he said...
News Channel Nebraska
Wisner man arrested on drug charges during murder investigation seeks competency evaluation
WAYNE, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man who was arrested after authorities found a marijuana grow operation during a murder investigation has filed a motion for a competency evaluation. On Wednesday, lawyers for 30-year-old Carl Ruskamp filed the motion in Wayne County Court. Ruskamp made his appearance via video conference...
