HN Image: Investigators working September 22, 2022 murder scene on Davisville Road in Falmouth… DA's Media Statement: Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe announced that Charee Rainey (DOB 8/24/82) of Boston was arraigned [yesterday] in Falmouth District Court in connection with the murder of Douglas Rose (DOB 8/15/81) of Falmouth on 9/22/22. On that date at approximately 6:25 pm Falmouth Police received a 911 call regarding a disturbance outside of 250 Davisville Rd in Falmouth. Upon arrival, police encountered Douglas Rose suffering from apparent stab wounds. Falmouth Fire & Rescue rendered medical assistance and transported Rose to Falmouth Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Evidence suggested the dispute resulting in Mr. Rose's death involved narcotics and $600 dollars. State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney's Office and Falmouth Police continued the investigation. As a result of information supplied to the U.S. Marshalls Service by State Police and Falmouth Detectives, at approximately 6 pm on Wednesday September 28th U.S. Marshalls North Texas Fugitive Unit approached an apartment in Fort Worth Texas and placed Rainey under arrest for murder in connection with Mr. Rose's death. On October 5, 20220 Investigators went to Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, TX and brought Rainey back to Massachusetts after he waived extradition. On 9/30/22 Defendant Tishaun Miller (DOB 12/5/81) of 279 N. Bedford St., East Bridgewater was arraigned in Falmouth District Court and held without bail. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for both Miller and Rainey on November 4, 2002 ………………… * The details contained in the above report are based on a media statement from the DA's office. All defendants are presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

