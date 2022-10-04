Read full article on original website
Habitat for Humanity to Build New Homes in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Habitat for Humanity is inviting the Sandwich community to come out for a kickoff event for their three upcoming homes in the town. The ceremony will be held Monday, October 17 at First Church Sandwich along Main Street at 5 p.m. Those considering volunteering their time to build the homes can learn more […] The post Habitat for Humanity to Build New Homes in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Heroes in Transition Receives New Financial Partner
MASHPEE – Mashpee nonprofit Heroes In Transition (HIT), which specializes in support that is not readily available to veterans, has announced a new financial relationship with Fairway Financial. “I wanted to help them as much as I could,” said Fairway Financial owner Steve Anzuoni. Fairway Financials contributions include sponsoring events, such as golf and shooting […] The post Heroes in Transition Receives New Financial Partner appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Wellfleet Moves Forward with Affordable Housing
WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet Zoning Board of Appeals recently voted to approve an application for 46 units of affordable housing at 95 Lawrence Road. The Preservation of Affordable Housing has been one of the parties involved in planning the project. The president and CEO of local housing nonprofit Community Development Partnership Jay Coburn said that […] The post Wellfleet Moves Forward with Affordable Housing appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Fall Fest at Mashpee Commons Returns Saturday
MASHPEE – The Mashpee Commons Fall Fest will celebrate Autumn with seasonal events this Saturday. Family-friendly activities include pumpkin and face painting, a touch-a-truck event, and photo contest. Local vendors of Mashpee Commons will offer sidewalk shopping and fall foods during the event. Songwriter Catie Flynn will also be performing from noon to 2 pm. […] The post Fall Fest at Mashpee Commons Returns Saturday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Mashpee to Host COVID, Flu Vaccine Clinics
MASHPEE – Mashpee town officials will join Cape Cod Healthcare, the VNA of Cape Cod, and the Mashpee Council on Aging in hosting joint coronavirus and flu vaccine clinics in October and November. Shots will be distributed on Thursday, October 20 from 9 a.m. to noon and from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, November […] The post Mashpee to Host COVID, Flu Vaccine Clinics appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Post Offices, Town Offices Closed Monday for Federal Holiday
HYANNIS – Post offices and several town services will be closed in observance of the federal holiday Columbus Day. United States Postal Service representatives said that retail services will be unavailable and there will be no street delivery Monday. Town offices and the transfer station in Yarmouth will be closed, as will Barnstable Town Hall. Dennis—one […] The post Post Offices, Town Offices Closed Monday for Federal Holiday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
One person injured in boat crash in Cape Cod Canal by Mass Maritime Academy
BOURNE – One person was injured after a sailboat reportedly crashed into a tugboat in the Cape Cod Canal by the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. The victim reportedly suffered an arm injury and was transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham. There was some damage to the sailboat although the extent was not clear. The incident is […] The post One person injured in boat crash in Cape Cod Canal by Mass Maritime Academy appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Falmouth Wind Turbines Demolished
FALMOUTH – Two wind turbines owned by Falmouth have been demolished. The two turbines were installed in 2010 and 2013, but were short-lived—being shut down by the town in 2017 under court order following numerous complaints and litigation. Residents complained of adverse health effects they said were caused by the turbines, and the local Zoning […] The post Falmouth Wind Turbines Demolished appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Severe weather coverage: Strong thunderstorms affecting southern Cape Cod
Continuing coverage of Severe Weather: Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 637 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022 …A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Barnstable County through 730 PM EDT… At 636 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dennis, or near Brewster, moving west at 25 mph. […] The post Severe weather coverage: Strong thunderstorms affecting southern Cape Cod appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Local Concert Raising Funds for Those in Ukraine
BARNSTABLE – The local “Giving With Your Hearts” concert by musicians from across the region will raise funds and awareness for the people of Ukraine this weekend. Event organizer Donna Murphy, music director and organist at West Parish of West Barnstable, said the music, including the Ukrainian national anthem, was chosen specifically to honor the […] The post Local Concert Raising Funds for Those in Ukraine appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Vehicle rolls on roof on ramp from Route 25 to the rotary in Bourne
BOURNE – A vehicle apparently lost controlled and landed on its roof in Bourne. The crash happened sometime before 9 AM Wednesday on the ramp from Route 25 to the rotary. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Motorists should expect delays in the […] The post Vehicle rolls on roof on ramp from Route 25 to the rotary in Bourne appeared first on CapeCod.com.
One person evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – One person was evaluated after a single-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Harwich. The crash happened eastbound between exits 82 and 84 (Routes 124 & 137). The driver was able to self-extricate after the car crashed into the woods. Traffic slowdowns were likely in the area until the scene was cleared. The cause […] The post One person evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Traffic crash in Harwich injures one and snarls traffic on alley section of Route 6
HARWICH – A traffic crash injured one person and jammed traffic on Route 6 Thursday afternoon. The three-vehicle collision was reported westbound just past Route 124 (Exit 82). At least two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Several other people were evaluated at the scene. Traffic was jammed in both directions […] The post Traffic crash in Harwich injures one and snarls traffic on alley section of Route 6 appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Dennis Announces Early Voting Hours
DENNIS – Town officials in Dennis announced hours for early voting ahead of the upcoming state election in November. Early voting will start on Saturday, October 22 and run through Friday, November 4. Early voting is for all registered voters, no excuse is needed to vote before Election Day on November 8. Those interested in […] The post Dennis Announces Early Voting Hours appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Dennis to Distribute Free COVID Testing Kits
DENNIS – Dennis will be distributing free at-home coronavirus test kits beginning Wednesday, October 5. The town was recently provided with just over 3,500 kits, each of which contain two tests. Kits will be offered until supplies last on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be picked up at the Dennis Health […] The post Dennis to Distribute Free COVID Testing Kits appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH MURDER INVESTIGATION: CO-DEFENDANT CAPTURED IN TEXAS, BROUGHT BACK AND ARRAIGNED YESTERDAY IN FALMOUTH DISTRICT COURT
HN Image: Investigators working September 22, 2022 murder scene on Davisville Road in Falmouth… DA’s Media Statement: Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced that Charee Rainey (DOB 8/24/82) of Boston was arraigned [yesterday] in Falmouth District Court in connection with the murder of Douglas Rose (DOB 8/15/81) of Falmouth on 9/22/22. On that date at approximately 6:25 pm Falmouth Police received a 911 call regarding a disturbance outside of 250 Davisville Rd in Falmouth. Upon arrival, police encountered Douglas Rose suffering from apparent stab wounds. Falmouth Fire & Rescue rendered medical assistance and transported Rose to Falmouth Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Evidence suggested the dispute resulting in Mr. Rose’s death involved narcotics and $600 dollars. State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office and Falmouth Police continued the investigation. As a result of information supplied to the U.S. Marshalls Service by State Police and Falmouth Detectives, at approximately 6 pm on Wednesday September 28th U.S. Marshalls North Texas Fugitive Unit approached an apartment in Fort Worth Texas and placed Rainey under arrest for murder in connection with Mr. Rose’s death. On October 5, 20220 Investigators went to Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, TX and brought Rainey back to Massachusetts after he waived extradition. On 9/30/22 Defendant Tishaun Miller (DOB 12/5/81) of 279 N. Bedford St., East Bridgewater was arraigned in Falmouth District Court and held without bail. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for both Miller and Rainey on November 4, 2002 ………………… * The details contained in the above report are based on a media statement from the DA’s office. All defendants are presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is a brought to you by Donald Byrd… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] The post FALMOUTH MURDER INVESTIGATION: CO-DEFENDANT CAPTURED IN TEXAS, BROUGHT BACK AND ARRAIGNED YESTERDAY IN FALMOUTH DISTRICT COURT first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
