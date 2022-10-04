ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, IN

WANE-TV

Jury finds man guilty of killing another in the woods

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man who took a friend into a wooded area, shot him, then left him to die has been found guilty. An Allen County jury on Thursday convicted Anthony Lopez, Jr., now 42, of Murder and Being a Felon Carrying a Handgun in the April 10 shooting death of William Jeffrey Kintzel, 63, in a wooded area off McCormick Avenue. He was also convicted on a third charge of using a firearm in the commission of a crime that could add 20 years on to the sentence of murder at 65 years.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Police bust fentanyl pill ring; 9 arrested, 5 homes raided

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Nine people including a juvenile were arrested Thursday after Fort Wayne Police raided five homes in an effort to stop the sale of fentanyl pills. The operation included multiple people selling various pills and some even using a van to make deliveries throughout town, according to the Allen Superior Court documents.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

SUV hits woman standing in Steuben roadway

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Angola woman was hospitalized with critical injuries after police said she was struck by an SUV as she was standing in a Steuben County roadway before dawn Thursday. Steuben County sheriff’s deputies were called just before 7 a.m. to the 300 block of...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Silver Lake Police Department investigated the following incident:. 4:03 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 10800 block of South Bouse Drive, Silver Lake. A Kubota was stolen. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incident:. 10:03 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 3300 block of Lake City Highway,...
SILVER LAKE, IN
WNDU

Suspicious fire, burglary under investigation in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A fire in Elkhart is being investigated as suspicious, and the apartment where it happened is also the scene of a possible burglary. The blaze began in the 500 block of Lynne Lane S. around 5:30 a.m. Monday at Ridgewood Apartments. No one was hurt, but...
ELKHART, IN
wtvbam.com

Quincy man arraigned on five charges following weekend domestic violence incident

QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – A Quincy man was arraigned on five charges Monday in Branch County District Court following an alleged incident of domestic violence over the weekend. 33-year-old Matthew Allen Jackson has been charged with unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and domestic violence. He is also facing two counts of resisting law enforcement.
QUINCY, MI
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne business catches fire overnight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Heavy smoke filled the air early Friday morning after a fire sparked at a business in northeast Fort Wayne. Dispatched confirmed to WANE 15 that fire crews responded to the area of North Anthony Boulevard and Crescent Avenue. The fire was called out shortly before 5 a.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Woman killed in Minnich Road crash identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the name of the woman killed in a crash on Minnich Road Wednesday. The woman was identified as Cortney Ann Anderson, 27, of Monroeville, IN. Anderson had been pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which was...
MONROEVILLE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

FWPD: 16-year-old charged with murder in weekend shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says the teen who was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Sunday is now charged with murder. Police were called to the 300 block of West Wildwood Avenue Sunday evening in response to a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Police In Fort Wayne Investigating Saturday Night Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): At approximately 9:18 P.M. Saturday, FWPD were called to the 300 block of West Wildwood Avenue where they located a male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid, while awaiting the arrival of medics, who later transported the male to a local hospital and pronounced him deceased on arrival. Witnesses provided suspect information, assisting K9 and Gang and Violent Crime Unit detectives in apprehending the suspect, a male juvenile in the 200 block of West Leith St. Names of both the victim and suspect have not yet been released as the incident remains under investigation.
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

Elkhart Police warning about “found bills” scam

The Elkhart Police Department warns the public about a scam in our area involving “found” bills, and resulting in stolen debit cards. Here’s how the scam works: A suspect approaches the victim in a local Michiana store and drops a $10.00 bill by the victim’s feet. They then point out the money to the victim, distracting them. Using the distraction, suspect stands close to victim so that they can see the victim’s pin number as victim enters it at a self check-out. The suspect then follows the victim out to their vehicle, and a second suspect approaches and tells the victim that the $10.00 belongs to them. The victim gets distracted, and the victim’s debit card is lifted out of their purse or wallet. The suspects then rack up fraudulent charges on the victim’s card.
ELKHART, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

One Injured In Two-Vehicle Accident

One person was injured after a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning at the intersection of West CR 400N and North CR 150W, Warsaw. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Martez D. Lewis, 30, Indianapolis, was driving west on CR 400N in a truck. Kenneth L. Stanford, 55, Turtle Bay Drive, Syracuse, was driving a 1998 Ford 2XS east on CR 400N. Both vehicle were approaching the intersection of North CR 150W.
WARSAW, IN

