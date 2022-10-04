Read full article on original website
With Energy Prices Expected to Rise, Fire Officials Urge Home Heating Safety
STOW, MA – With home heating prices expected to rise this winter, Massachusetts fire officials are emphasizing fire safety for residents who plan to use fireplaces, woodstoves, and other solid fuel heating appliances at home. Firefighters respond to increased heating-related fires, injuries, and carbon monoxide incidents every year in the fall and winter months. Home […] The post With Energy Prices Expected to Rise, Fire Officials Urge Home Heating Safety appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Despite recent rains, New England still in drought
Scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) are continuing to monitor the drought situation in New England which is expected to continue through autumn.
North America’s Longest Mountain Roller Coaster is in the Massachusetts Berkshires
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Weeeee! Put your hands up and have some fall fun whizzing through the Berkshires on 3,780 feet of track. Let's do this. It's called the Thunderbolt...
Resources for Massachusetts households that may struggle with home heating costs
22News provides resources for households that may struggle to keep up with the price surge.
MA Residents Will Get Some Help To Stay Warm This Winter
Massachusetts residents are STILL suffering from inflated prices all over the place, keep in mind winter is just around the corner and utility companies have already proposed massive increases where customers will be paying more in the long run to keep warm in their designated residences. As The Little River Band used to say: "Hang On: Help Is On It's Way!"
View latest rainfall amounts as Massachusetts drought continues
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with if the rain we've seen has improved our drought situation at all.
Severe weather coverage: Strong thunderstorms affecting southern Cape Cod
Continuing coverage of Severe Weather: Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 637 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022 …A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Barnstable County through 730 PM EDT… At 636 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dennis, or near Brewster, moving west at 25 mph. […] The post Severe weather coverage: Strong thunderstorms affecting southern Cape Cod appeared first on CapeCod.com.
COVID Risk Rising Across Mass.; Parts of NH, Maine Now Considered High Risk
Most of Massachusetts, including Boston, is now considered to be at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's a sharp reversal from just a month ago, when the entire state was in the low risk category. Essex County is...
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
Massachusetts Children Could be in for a Difficult Winter and Here’s Why
We recently published an article discussing how Massachusetts families are still facing food insecurity issues and how the number continues to rise. You can view that article by going here. Another major issue that Massachusetts families specifically children are facing is not having enough warm clothing for the winter. We...
Fall Foliage Map: When is peak color in Massachusetts
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with a look at when we can expect to see peak fall color in western Massachusetts.
Gas prices rising in Massachusetts for first time in nearly 4 months
BOSTON - Gas prices are rising in Massachusetts for the first time in nearly four months.The average price for a gallon of regular is now $3.51, up two cents from Wednesday, according to AAA.That's the first increase since June 12, when Massachusetts set a record high of $5.05. Prices had dropped slowly and steadily since them.The national average had dropped for 98 days before starting to rise again in late September. It was $3.87 Wednesday, 36 cents higher than Massachusetts.California still has the highest average price in the country at $6.42 a gallon.
WATCH: Massive bolts of lightning illuminate night sky over Cape Cod
FALMOUTH, Mass. — Massive bolts of lightning illuminated the evening sky over Cape Cod on Wednesday night as thunderstorms rolled through the region. Videos shared with Boston 25 showed the bolts dancing in the darkness over Menauhant Beach in Falmouth. Christian Alexander said he captured the videos of the...
Massachusetts officials warn commuters about moose, deer collisions during breeding season
“⚠️ Brake for moose and deer! Fall is their breeding season, and activity is highest during the early morning and evening. Please watch for road signs and reduce speed!. Because fall is the breeding season for both moose and white-tailed deer, MassWildlife reminds motorists to be mindful of increased deer and moose activity, especially during early morning and evening hours. Moose, found in central and western parts of Massachusetts, breed in September and October. White-tailed deer breed from late October to early December.
Massachusetts will soon ban mattresses, clothing, commercial food waste from trash
Starting November 1, Massachusetts will require more items to be recycled or re-used rather than thrown away — including mattresses, clothing, and commercial food waste. The new food waste ban will mostly affect businesses. In 2014, the state ruled that any store or restaurant with more than a ton...
CEA program to protect Massachusetts residents from electric rate hikes
DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — With inflation already stressing people out, electric companies recently announced that bills are expected to increase even more this winter. National Grid just announced a hike in rates for the winter, but a program in Massachusetts is helping protect residents from those increases. Dighton is...
Massachusetts native who lost 2 restaurants in Hurricane Ian raising money for workers
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A Cape Cod native how has called southwest Florida for decades had two restaurants seriously damaged in Hurricane Ian. “Imagine waking up and all of a sudden you don’t have your home. You’ve lost a loved one. You don’t have a job. What do you do next?” restaurant owner Franco Russo said.
Smell Fish? It Might Be Worse Than You Think; Massachusetts Fire Prevention Week Starts On October 9
Lenox Fire Chief Chris O'Brien was nice enough to join us on-air on Saturday to talk about the start of "Fire Prevention Week" here in Massachusetts. O'Brien talked about the importance of having smoke and/or carbon monoxide detectors in your home, he could not stress the importance of this enough.
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
