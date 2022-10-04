ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With Energy Prices Expected to Rise, Fire Officials Urge Home Heating Safety

STOW, MA – With home heating prices expected to rise this winter, Massachusetts fire officials are emphasizing fire safety for residents who plan to use fireplaces, woodstoves, and other solid fuel heating appliances at home. Firefighters respond to increased heating-related fires, injuries, and carbon monoxide incidents every year in the fall and winter months. Home […] The post With Energy Prices Expected to Rise, Fire Officials Urge Home Heating Safety appeared first on CapeCod.com.
WBEC AM

MA Residents Will Get Some Help To Stay Warm This Winter

Massachusetts residents are STILL suffering from inflated prices all over the place, keep in mind winter is just around the corner and utility companies have already proposed massive increases where customers will be paying more in the long run to keep warm in their designated residences. As The Little River Band used to say: "Hang On: Help Is On It's Way!"
Severe weather coverage: Strong thunderstorms affecting southern Cape Cod

Continuing coverage of Severe Weather: Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 637 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022 …A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Barnstable County through 730 PM EDT… At 636 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dennis, or near Brewster, moving west at 25 mph. […] The post Severe weather coverage: Strong thunderstorms affecting southern Cape Cod appeared first on CapeCod.com.
WUPE

A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts

There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
CBS Boston

Gas prices rising in Massachusetts for first time in nearly 4 months

BOSTON - Gas prices are rising in Massachusetts for the first time in nearly four months.The average price for a gallon of regular is now $3.51, up two cents from Wednesday, according to AAA.That's the first increase since June 12, when Massachusetts set a record high of $5.05. Prices had dropped slowly and steadily since them.The national average had dropped for 98 days before starting to rise again in late September. It was $3.87 Wednesday, 36 cents higher than Massachusetts.California still has the highest average price in the country at $6.42 a gallon.
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts officials warn commuters about moose, deer collisions during breeding season

“⚠️ Brake for moose and deer! Fall is their breeding season, and activity is highest during the early morning and evening. Please watch for road signs and reduce speed!. Because fall is the breeding season for both moose and white-tailed deer, MassWildlife reminds motorists to be mindful of increased deer and moose activity, especially during early morning and evening hours. Moose, found in central and western parts of Massachusetts, breed in September and October. White-tailed deer breed from late October to early December.
ABC6.com

CEA program to protect Massachusetts residents from electric rate hikes

DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — With inflation already stressing people out, electric companies recently announced that bills are expected to increase even more this winter. National Grid just announced a hike in rates for the winter, but a program in Massachusetts is helping protect residents from those increases. Dighton is...
country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
