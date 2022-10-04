HYANNIS – Police officers responded to an address in the area of Bearses Way early this morning for a report of gunshots coming from a family’s front yard. It turned out to not be gunshots but someone smashing out the front windows of the home. Investigators believe the suspect used a hammer or similar type of object. The investigation is active and ongoing… P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is a brought to you by Donald Byrd… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] The post HN PHOTOS: OFFICERS LOOKING FOR PERSON WHO SMASHED FRONT WINDOWS OF HYANNIS HOME first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.

HYANNIS, NE ・ 14 HOURS AGO