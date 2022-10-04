ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Crews responded to a massive fire at an apartment building in Ross Township.Crews were called Thursday night to the Highlands At Chapel Hill apartment building. Seven residents and three firefighters were taken to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, officials told KDKA-TV. Five other firefighters were treated at the scene.Investigators believe the five-alarm fire may have started in the basement and filled the building with heavy smoke. More than 100 first responders were at the scene. All 80 residents were displaced.Multiple cats were also rescued from the fire, though two cats died in the blaze.The American Red Cross is assisting residents who were displaced. "This fire has affected all 80 units of the building & we're prepared to meet emergent needs (shelter, clothing, food) as well as comfort and care to all in need," the American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania tweeted. A nearby church has opened its doors for a reunification center for residents. The Allegheny County fire marshal is investigating.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO