naeye.net
Pittsburgh’s Hidden Horrors and History
Since most of us have lived here our whole lives, it can often seem like you’ve seen everything there is to see in Pittsburgh. However, from abandoned nuclear tools to a historic McDonald’s, there’s much more to Steel City than meets the eye. Local weirdo and NA...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Oct. 7-9
This weekend sees the return of the nation’s longest-running fall flower show and a perennially popular art exhibition, the start of a new season of ballet and opportunities to celebrate or contribute to good works in the community. Storytelling in dance. Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre opens its 2022-23 season this...
pghcitypaper.com
Dance parties at Bottlerocket Social Hall, Two Frays, and more (Oct. 6-8)
Celebrate the original “Tik Tok” icon with DJs Gun Ray and ITSDATJAWN. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com. Got an early Saturday? Check out this three-hour dance party from INEZ and DJ MB that promises to have you counting sheep by 10 p.m. The event is free, but a $5 donation is suggested. All proceeds will go towards BOOM Concepts, a community organization that supports local artists and businesses. 5113 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. 21 and over. twofraysbrewery.com.
Pitt News
Opinion | We’re killing Pittsburgh and it’s killing us
Trash cans are overfilled, spilling out and covering the streets in plastic. We trek through the debris of garbage and soggy cardboard boxes in the streets of South Oakland to get to class. Broken glass shines in the sun and you’re careful not to step on it, but you can’t escape the smell of the sewers’ mist releasing burning garbage and feces. This is the physical reality of our Pittsburgh campus, and we helped make it this way.
nextpittsburgh.com
North Park hosting all-day party with free activities and lots of beer
Allegheny County’s largest park will be hopping all day and into the night on Saturday, Oct. 15, when the Allegheny County Parks Foundation hosts two of its signature events at North Park. Park ‘til Dark is a full day of free family fun, while later that evening, Pour at the Park adds adult recreation.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Caliente named official Pittsburgh Penguins pizza
After Caliente Pizza & Draft House marked its official 10th anniversary in September, the award-winning chain is taking its yearlong celebration a step further, this time with the help of Pittsburgh’s five-time Stanley Cup champions. The local eatery has been named the official pizza of the Pittsburgh Penguins and...
nextpittsburgh.com
Mayor Gainey visiting all of Pittsburgh’s 90 neighborhoods to hear directly from residents
One of candidate Ed Gainey’s campaign promises was that as mayor, he would make it out into the neighborhoods instead of spending all of his time Downtown. On Friday, Sept. 9, Mayor Gainey made good on the promise for Shadyside when he took a walking tour of the Ellsworth Avenue business district accompanied by residents, business owners and city staff to get a feel for the problems the area is facing.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh’s top events: Oct. 6-12
Fall has just begun, but the Benedum Center will have you thinking about the winter season with the live stage adaptation of Disney’s Frozen. The PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh production will have you and the whole family singing along to all the songs from the film’s award-winning soundtrack, and weave in some new ones for good measure. Join Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and all the rest of your favorite characters for a magical time. 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Oct. 16. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $32-137. trustarts.org.
kidsburgh.org
10 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend, from the Dormont Street & Music Festival to the Hispanic Heritage Festival
Fall is in full swing here in Pittsburgh, and as Hurricane Ian moves on, this upcoming weekend looks delightfully sunny and crisp. Check out all these great things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend:. Friday, Oct. 7: Trick-or-Treating with VolunTOTS, 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. Put on your cutest...
nextpittsburgh.com
Best ways to celebrate Halloween in Pittsburgh with spooky food, drinks and activities
This story was originally published on Oct. 11, 2021. It was updated on Oct. 4, 2022. It’s time to to let your inner trick-or-treater go wild. Pittsburgh, with its ties to Hollywood horror history, is a great place to celebrate the season. Stock up on horrific gifts, drink a pumpkin beer, visit a haunted locale, stroll through a cemetery or host a Steel City-themed monster movie marathon in your own home.
nextpittsburgh.com
A lighthouse in Troy Hill? Darkhouse Lighthouse is a place you must experience in person
It seems absurd to find a lighthouse inside a row house in Troy Hill, more than 350 miles from the closest ocean. But when you consider the fluidity of time, backward and forward, it makes perfect sense, say artists Lenka Clayton and Phillip Andrew Lewis, whose vision and conversations with collector Evan Mirapaul led to the “Darkhouse Lighthouse” permanent art installation and garden commissioned by Mirapaul’s Troy Hill Art Houses.
Grant awarded for design of bike trail through Verona, Oakmont, Penn Hills and Plum
Penn Hills was recently granted a $1.173 million grant through the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County’s Trail Development Fund to design and engineer a multi-municipality bike and walking trail. The project, dubbed the VOPP Trail – Verona, Oakmont, Penn Hills and Plum - is a proposed 13.4 mile stretch...
10 sent to hospital after fire at Ross Township apartment building
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Crews responded to a massive fire at an apartment building in Ross Township.Crews were called Thursday night to the Highlands At Chapel Hill apartment building. Seven residents and three firefighters were taken to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, officials told KDKA-TV. Five other firefighters were treated at the scene.Investigators believe the five-alarm fire may have started in the basement and filled the building with heavy smoke. More than 100 first responders were at the scene. All 80 residents were displaced.Multiple cats were also rescued from the fire, though two cats died in the blaze.The American Red Cross is assisting residents who were displaced. "This fire has affected all 80 units of the building & we're prepared to meet emergent needs (shelter, clothing, food) as well as comfort and care to all in need," the American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania tweeted. A nearby church has opened its doors for a reunification center for residents. The Allegheny County fire marshal is investigating.
Landslide threatens historic Oakland neighborhood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Landslides throughout our region in recent years have destroyed homes and rendered properties worthless, leaving families in the lurch.In Pittsburgh, there have been dozens of landslides, and one now threatens a historic Oakland neighborhood. Homeowners there say the city is to blame and want to be made whole.From the front, Schenley Farms Terrace is a street of impeccably maintained early 20th-century homes. But in the rear, a slow-moving tsunami of earth and mud has been cascading down the hillside all summer, threatening their very existence.For 34 years, Francoise Barrionuevo and her husband took meticulous care of their...
chathamcommunique.com
Charming and hidden gems to visit in Shadyside
Just north of Chatham’s Shadyside Campus, the neighborhood of Shadyside offers a plethora of hidden gems overlooked by residents. Here are a few of the best secret spots for students to go and explore. 1. Pittsburgh Tattoo Museum. Tattoo history expert Nick Ackman, who has been tattooing since 1999,...
5 things to do in Westmoreland County this weekend: Oct. 7-9
It’s all rock ’n’ roll all weekend at The Lamp Theatre, 222 Main St., Irwin:. • Rattle and Hum: A Tribute to U2, 8 p.m. Friday. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the group has been playing the greatest hits of Bono and company for more than 14 years. Tickets are $30.
Pittsburgh restaurant owner closes up shop due to post-COVID labor shortages, moves to Montana
Pittsburgh cafe owner Ray Mikesell blamed the pandemic after he was forced to close his restaurant, citing the labor shortage and other economic challenges
'T' Rail Derails In Pittsburgh (DEVELOPING)
A train car has derailed in Pittsburgh, authorities say. The car went off the track under unknown circumstance in Dormont on Wednesday, Oct. 5 around 10:30 a.m., according to a release by Pittsburgh Regional Transit. Crews are working to get the rail car back on the tracks, according to Pittsburgh...
Construction worker dies in fall from bucket truck off Parkway East overpass
A construction worker died Friday morning from injuries suffered in a fall from a Parkway East overpass, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The man was identified by Allegheny County officials as Derek Cronk, 41, of Bridgeport, Ohio. Pittsburgh firefighters and medics were called shortly after 3 a.m. to the area...
cohaitungchi.com
Date Ideas Pittsburgh Pennsylvania: 50+ Romantic things to do for couples
You are reading: Fun things to do in pittsburgh for couples | Date Ideas Pittsburgh Pennsylvania: 50+ Romantic things to do for couples. Look no further! Pittsburgh Pennsylvania is a great place to be for couples as they are heaps of fun activities for couples. Whether you want to spend...
