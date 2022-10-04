ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

EW.com

Everything we know about HBO's sleazy music industry drama The Idol

Get ready to bear witness to the "sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood." Created by Abel Tesfaye (aka The Weeknd), Reza Fahim, and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, HBO Max's upcoming series The Idol is hoping to strike the right note of hot and dangerous with its most recent trailer.
TV & VIDEOS
Entertainment Weekly

The 25 essential NCIS episodes

With NCIS in its 20th season, fans wanting to revisit earlier cycles of CBS's perennial hit may feel a bit daunted. But those same fans likely adhere to Gibbs' "Rules for Life," which means they know all about No. 28: When you need help, ask. That's why EW is here...
TV SERIES
EW.com

CBS to air first-ever 'NCIS-verse' crossover with NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i

CBS is giving the people what they want: a massive "NCIS-verse" crossover!. EW has exclusively learned that NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i will join forces for a special TV event. This is the first time in the franchise's history that all three shows are crossing over with each other (NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i have previously crossed over), and they're appropriately going big.
TV SERIES
Mila Kunis Says Standing Ovation for Will Smith at Oscars After Slap Was 'Shocking': 'Insane to Me'

Mila Kunis stands by her decision not to give Will Smith a standing ovation at the Oscars — even when the majority of attendees did. The Luckiest Girl Alive actress, 39, and husband Ashton Kutcher attended the Academy Awards on March 27, when Smith, 54, left his seat to go onstage and hit Chris Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. (The joke was about Jada's shaved head; she lives with alopecia, and Will explained in a statement days later that the punchline was "too much for me to bear" and he "reacted emotionally.")
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel take till death do us part literally in new Shotgun Wedding trailer

Talk about a chaotic start to happily ever after. At first, the wedding of Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) looks like it's on track to be a dreamy, albeit slightly quirky ceremony in the trailer for the upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding. The dress has been picked, the seating chart set, and all of the guests are present — including eccentric future in-laws (Jennifer Coolidge) and Darcy's ex (Lenny Kravitz), who makes a bold entrance via helicopter during dinner.
MOVIES
BET

Actress Taylour Paige Gets Married On Her 32nd Birthday With A Lovely Hollywood Wedding!

Taylour Paige and fashion designer Rivington Starchild are officially married! The lovebirds tied the knot on Wednesday (Oct. 5) with a lovely wedding ceremony in Hollywood. At the moment, information on their marriage is limited. However, wedding photographs show Paige marrying Starchild in a beautiful floral ceremony. For her big day, the blushing bride looked stunning in a custom white gown that commanded attention.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Judy Tenuta Dies: “Love Goddess” Comic & Actress Was 72

Judy Tenuta, an unconventional, often brash stand-up comic who guested on numerous TV shows and appeared in two “Weird” Al Yankovic videos, died October 6 of ovarian cancer in Studio City, CA. She was 72. Known to fans as “The Love Goddess,” Tenuta’s stage act was delivered in a shrill, loud, sometimes gravelly voice and often included an accordion. Her style sometimes veered toward shock; one bit had an audience member near the stage open their mouth so she could drop her chewed gum in it. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery During her first solo stand-up performance, Tenuta shocked...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Kym Whitley & Lena Waithe Tell A Story Of Work, Love & Unexpected Motherhood On Audible

The podcast, titled Kym, is loosely based on the life of the comedic actress. Lena Waithe and Kym Whitley have partnered for a new series on Audible. The show, Kym, loosely based on Kym Whiley’s life, follows the story of Kym Wilson, an actress and comedian raising her 8-year-old son Trevante. Monique, Trevante’s biological mother, left him at Kym’s door when he was just three years old.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Charles Fuller Dies: Pulitzer-Winning ‘A Soldier’s Play’ Playwright Was 83

Charles Fuller, the groundbreaking playwright who won the Pulitzer Prize in 1982 for his enduring drama A Soldier’s Play, died Monday of natural causes in Toronto. He was 83. His death was announced to the Associated Press by his wife Claire Prieto-Fuller. “It has been my greatest honour to perform his words on both stage and screen,” said David Alan Grier, who starred in the 2020 Broadway production of A Soldier’s Play and also appeared in the 1984 film adaptation A Soldier’s Story. “His genius will be missed.” RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Set on a Louisiana Army base during...
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Who Is Harp on 'The Masked Singer' Season 8, Episode 3

The Masked Singer Season 8 is here, and Harp is already one of the frontrunners to win the whole season! The female vocalist, who is decked out in a gold outfit with a harp-shaped attachment on her back, was the first singer to take the stage during the season premiere, and she set the bar high. However, we might have already gathered enough clues to spoil her identity! Scroll through for all the clues, performances and judge guesses for Harp on The Masked Singer Season 8 (if you haven't already been watching via FuboTV or another live service).
THEATER & DANCE
HipHopDX.com

LL COOL J, Jadakiss & Mary J. Blige Join Wu-Tang Clan & Nas For N.Y. State Of Mind Tour

Los Angeles, CA – LL COOL J, Jadakiss and Mary J. Blige surprised fans on Wu-Tang Clan and Nas‘ N.Y. State of Mind Tour by stopping by to perform some hits. Footage from the concert showed the legendary artists taking the stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday (October 4). Method Man and Redman also joined the fun with another surprise appearance to take the show to another level following their first one last month in New Jersey.
LOS ANGELES, CA

