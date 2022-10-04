Read full article on original website
What to Watch this month: The White Lotus, The Challenge, and our other top fall TV picks
Fall is officially here, and with it plenty of television, from new series to returning favorites. Hopefully you got a good taste of those with our 2022 Fall TV Preview, which kicked off last month with a look at the final batch of episodes of The Walking Dead — a moment 11 seasons in the making.
Everything we know about HBO's sleazy music industry drama The Idol
Get ready to bear witness to the "sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood." Created by Abel Tesfaye (aka The Weeknd), Reza Fahim, and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, HBO Max's upcoming series The Idol is hoping to strike the right note of hot and dangerous with its most recent trailer.
The 25 essential NCIS episodes
With NCIS in its 20th season, fans wanting to revisit earlier cycles of CBS's perennial hit may feel a bit daunted. But those same fans likely adhere to Gibbs' "Rules for Life," which means they know all about No. 28: When you need help, ask. That's why EW is here...
CBS to air first-ever 'NCIS-verse' crossover with NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i
CBS is giving the people what they want: a massive "NCIS-verse" crossover!. EW has exclusively learned that NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i will join forces for a special TV event. This is the first time in the franchise's history that all three shows are crossing over with each other (NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i have previously crossed over), and they're appropriately going big.
Mila Kunis Says Standing Ovation for Will Smith at Oscars After Slap Was 'Shocking': 'Insane to Me'
Mila Kunis stands by her decision not to give Will Smith a standing ovation at the Oscars — even when the majority of attendees did. The Luckiest Girl Alive actress, 39, and husband Ashton Kutcher attended the Academy Awards on March 27, when Smith, 54, left his seat to go onstage and hit Chris Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. (The joke was about Jada's shaved head; she lives with alopecia, and Will explained in a statement days later that the punchline was "too much for me to bear" and he "reacted emotionally.")
Christian Bale says he owes his career to Leonardo DiCaprio passing on roles: 'Thank you, Leo'
Christian Bale is taking time out to thank the man who unintentionally helped him become the star he is today: Leonardo DiCaprio. The Amsterdam actor cheekily credited his cinematic success to DiCaprio for turning down roles in prominent films that he was then subsequently able to audition for and land himself.
Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel take till death do us part literally in new Shotgun Wedding trailer
Talk about a chaotic start to happily ever after. At first, the wedding of Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) looks like it's on track to be a dreamy, albeit slightly quirky ceremony in the trailer for the upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding. The dress has been picked, the seating chart set, and all of the guests are present — including eccentric future in-laws (Jennifer Coolidge) and Darcy's ex (Lenny Kravitz), who makes a bold entrance via helicopter during dinner.
Actress Taylour Paige Gets Married On Her 32nd Birthday With A Lovely Hollywood Wedding!
Taylour Paige and fashion designer Rivington Starchild are officially married! The lovebirds tied the knot on Wednesday (Oct. 5) with a lovely wedding ceremony in Hollywood. At the moment, information on their marriage is limited. However, wedding photographs show Paige marrying Starchild in a beautiful floral ceremony. For her big day, the blushing bride looked stunning in a custom white gown that commanded attention.
Judy Tenuta Dies: “Love Goddess” Comic & Actress Was 72
Judy Tenuta, an unconventional, often brash stand-up comic who guested on numerous TV shows and appeared in two “Weird” Al Yankovic videos, died October 6 of ovarian cancer in Studio City, CA. She was 72. Known to fans as “The Love Goddess,” Tenuta’s stage act was delivered in a shrill, loud, sometimes gravelly voice and often included an accordion. Her style sometimes veered toward shock; one bit had an audience member near the stage open their mouth so she could drop her chewed gum in it. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery During her first solo stand-up performance, Tenuta shocked...
Kate Walsh Accidentally Reveals She's Engaged to Boyfriend Andrew Nixon on Instagram Live
Kate Walsh is lucky in love! The 54-year-old Grey's Anatomy actress accidentally revealed on Wednesday that she is engaged to boyfriend Andrew Nixon -- and went on to embrace her slip up. Walsh joined former Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman for an Instagram Live session in honor of the show...
Kym Whitley & Lena Waithe Tell A Story Of Work, Love & Unexpected Motherhood On Audible
The podcast, titled Kym, is loosely based on the life of the comedic actress. Lena Waithe and Kym Whitley have partnered for a new series on Audible. The show, Kym, loosely based on Kym Whiley’s life, follows the story of Kym Wilson, an actress and comedian raising her 8-year-old son Trevante. Monique, Trevante’s biological mother, left him at Kym’s door when he was just three years old.
Charles Fuller Dies: Pulitzer-Winning ‘A Soldier’s Play’ Playwright Was 83
Charles Fuller, the groundbreaking playwright who won the Pulitzer Prize in 1982 for his enduring drama A Soldier’s Play, died Monday of natural causes in Toronto. He was 83. His death was announced to the Associated Press by his wife Claire Prieto-Fuller. “It has been my greatest honour to perform his words on both stage and screen,” said David Alan Grier, who starred in the 2020 Broadway production of A Soldier’s Play and also appeared in the 1984 film adaptation A Soldier’s Story. “His genius will be missed.” RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Set on a Louisiana Army base during...
Who Is Harp on 'The Masked Singer' Season 8, Episode 3
The Masked Singer Season 8 is here, and Harp is already one of the frontrunners to win the whole season! The female vocalist, who is decked out in a gold outfit with a harp-shaped attachment on her back, was the first singer to take the stage during the season premiere, and she set the bar high. However, we might have already gathered enough clues to spoil her identity! Scroll through for all the clues, performances and judge guesses for Harp on The Masked Singer Season 8 (if you haven't already been watching via FuboTV or another live service).
Super Mario Bros. Movie: Watch the First Trailer Live on Nintendo Direct
It's-a here! The first trailer for the Super Mario Bros. movie is set to drop during a Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday, Nintendo has revealed. The trailer is set to premiere at New York Comic Con and will be online shortly after. It'll be our first look at the Illumination...
Skinnygirl CEO Bethenny Frankel Called Out Kylie Cosmetics For Its $175 Birthday PR Box
The founder and CEO of Skinnygirl warned, "Girl, don't do it. It's not worth it," in reference to Kylie Jenner's trendy but overpriced birthday makeup kit.
Kate Walsh Accidentally Announces Engagement to Andrew Nixon: ‘My Fiance’
A happy accident! Kate Walsh inadvertently revealed that she and boyfriend Andrew Nixon are engaged. The Grey’s Anatomy star, 54, dropped the big news during an Instagram Live with Amy Brenneman on Wednesday, October 5, when her beau walked through the frame. “Here comes the jungle cat,” the Emily in Paris actress told viewers. “That is my fiancé.”
Google throws Velma from ‘Scooby-Doo’ a coming-out party on all of our screens
The LGBTQ-friendly company has a small surprise for those searching for news of the character from the beloved animated series “Scooby-Doo.”
Robin Thicke sings Growing Pains theme in tribute to late dad on The Masked Singer
Wednesday night's episode of The Masked Singer will bring the tears early, with panelist Robin Thicke kicking off the show with a performance of the Growing Pains theme song "As Long As We Got Each Other." The song was co-written by his late father, Alan Thicke, who also starred in the long-running sitcom.
LL COOL J, Jadakiss & Mary J. Blige Join Wu-Tang Clan & Nas For N.Y. State Of Mind Tour
Los Angeles, CA – LL COOL J, Jadakiss and Mary J. Blige surprised fans on Wu-Tang Clan and Nas‘ N.Y. State of Mind Tour by stopping by to perform some hits. Footage from the concert showed the legendary artists taking the stage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday (October 4). Method Man and Redman also joined the fun with another surprise appearance to take the show to another level following their first one last month in New Jersey.
See the stars playing Scooby-Doo characters in new Velma series: Mindy Kaling, Constance Wu, Sam Richardson, and more
The star-studded voice cast also includes Ming-Na Wen, Melissa Fumero, Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, and many more. Jinkies! Mindy Kaling has announced the cast of her upcoming animated Velma series and it's stacked higher than Shaggy's sandwiches. Glenn Howerton, Sam Richardson, and Constance Wu will round out the Mystery Machine,...
