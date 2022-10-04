Read full article on original website
Related
ithaca.com
New School Board Same Communication Issues
The relationship between the community and the Board of Education has been contentious in recent months, especially regarding the behavior of Superintendent Luvile Brown and the controversy concerning the removal of Liddy Coyle from Northeast elementary. One of the biggest issues for the school board has been communication and transparency,...
Local non-profit celebrates 10 years of service
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For 10 years now, the Good Life Philanthropic Youth Foundation has been using the power of Hip-Hop culture to connect with the high-risk youths in the Syracuse area. Good Life Philanthropic Youth Foundation looks to help reduce youth recidivism, violence, and poverty. They will be celebrating their milestone on Thursday, October […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Effort to protect a beacon of LGBTQ and women’s history in Ithaca
Sometimes maintaining history is as important as the history itself. There’s an effort to preserve a building that has been home to a printing press, a beloved restaurant and a beacon of LGBTQ and women’s literary movement. “Doing preservation work is always more effective if we're acting proactively,...
Alumni honor roll: 11 notable East Syracuse Minoa graduates include CEOs, FBI agent, chef
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Thousands of graduates from high schools across Central New York have gone on to make big impacts in their careers and communities. Syracuse.com is surveying school districts for a sampling of notable alumni. Today, we shine the spotlight on East Syracuse Minoa.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
North country patients feel effects of staffing shortages at Syracuse hospitals
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - Syracuse hospitals are suffering from staffing shortages, and it’s having a trickle-down effect on north country patients. “It affects us as patients come into our emergency department and they need a higher level of care,” said Leslie DiStefano, Director of Communications at Samaritan Medical Center. “Something that we cannot provide in specialty care. Syracuse hospitals are typically our go-to due to proximity.”
J-D bus driver resigns after leaving student alone on parked bus
(WSYR-TV) — A Jamesville-DeWitt bus driver has resigned after leaving an elementary student alone in the bus parked in the bus garage last month. The bus driver says they did not know the student was still on the bus. The district placed the driver on administrative leave before they resigned. J-D Superintendent Peter Smith sent a letter […]
Madison Co. Bar Association accepts resignation of Bradley Moses
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Members of the Madison County Bar Association accepted the resignation of Bradley Moses on Monday, October 3. Moses was President of the association and it was a unanimous vote of those who were in attendance to accept his resignation. Furthermore, after discussions and motions, members of the association voted by a […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Onondaga County Legislature confirms Dr. Kathryn Anderson as new health commissioner
The Onondaga County Legislature confirmed Dr. Kathryn Anderson as the new county health commissioner. Anderson was approved for the role by a vote of 15-0 with two legislators absent. Anderson was nominated last month by County Executive Ryan McMahon to succeed Dr. Indu Gupta, who left the post in July.
RELATED PEOPLE
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland police heads to receive 5-figure pay raise
The Cortland Common Council unanimously voted in favor of a couple of city police heads receiving 5-figure pay raises at Tuesday’s meeting. City police chief Paul Sandy, who currently has a salary of $117,415, will receive a $11,279 pay raise ($128,694). Deputy chief David Guerrera, currently making $99,037, will receive a $14,657 raise ($113,694).
cnycentral.com
Spooktacular Stroll comes to Liverpool
LIVERPOOL, NY — Halloween may be three weeks away, but Central New Yorkers are already getting into the spooky spirit. Dunkin’s Spooktacular Stroll at Long Branch Park in Liverpool kicked off last weekend and starts back up Thursday. CNY Central partnered with Galaxy Media to sponsor the event...
Liz Cheney visits Syracuse University campus
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Representative Liz Cheney has been front and center at the January 6th hearings as the committee’s vice chair. And on Monday, October 3, she made a stop at Syracuse University. Her conversation with students, faculty, and staff was organized by the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs. The discussion focused […]
Two restaurants fail their health inspections: September 18-24
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 18 to 24. Two food services failed their inspections: Don Juan Cafe, West Seneca Turnpike Sakana-Ya Sushi Bar Walton Street Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below. Don Juan Cafe Don […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
SYSCO Foods Strike is Now Spreading, Causing Concern for Restaurants
What started out as one SYSCO distribution center in Syracuse going on stroke last week, is now spreading throughout the northeast, account to the union that represents the workers. Restaurants and Hospital Cafeterias which rely on SYSCO for food supplies, are getting more worried as the strike lingers on and...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Adam Weitsman finds redemption in giving
It’s been over a year since NCAA athletes started being able to profit for their name, image and likeness. The new policy changed the game, with big-name athletes like Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Caleb Williams cashing in — worth nearly $9 million in NIL value. Last month,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
How Micron Technology opportunities could extend east to Utica and Albany
As someone who has worked 22 years at the SUNY Polytechnic Institute's campuses in Albany and Utica, Michael Carpenter understands the significance of Micron Technology’s recent announcement in Central New York. “I can’t stop thinking about it. It makes me smile every time,” said Carpenter, interim dean of the...
Daily Orange
It’s time to pay attention to the ongoing housing crisis in Onondaga County
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. On Sept. 29th, over a hundred New York state tenants and community members gathered at the site proposed for the construction of the aquarium. Onondaga County legislators voted to spend $85 million for the aquarium plan last month. Protestors called for the county and the state to listen to the voices of the people and fund human needs first.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Annaleigh Porter: Vote for me for Onondaga County Court judge
Editor’s note: On Nov. 8, four candidates are competing for two seats on the Onondaga County Court bench. County court judges handle felony criminal cases. They serve 10-year terms. The annual salary ranges from $200,400 to $210,900. To help voters make an educated choice, we invited the candidates to submit a letter to voters explaining why they think they are the best person for the job. Here is the letter by Annaleigh Porter, one of two candidates running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines.
Man walks into Upstate Community Hospital in Syracuse with gunshot wound, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man struck by gunfire on Thursday walked into Upstate University Hospital’s Community General campus, police said. The 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Police arrived there around 4:02 p.m., he said. The...
Christian Brothers Academy OC shares details of recent recruiting visit by Syracuse coordinators
Syracuse, N.Y. — After beating Virginia two Fridays ago, Syracuse football coaches used their free Saturday doing some regional recruiting. Defensive coordinator Tony White and offensive coordinator Robert Anae didn’t have to go far for their assignment.
localsyr.com
Amazon: Needs 700 local employees for the holidays
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Amazon announced on October 6 that they are looking to hire more than 700 employees in the Syracuse and Central New York region for the holiday season. Positions will include full-time, seasonal, and part-time. Amazon released that they will be offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus...
Comments / 0