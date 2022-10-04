ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

ithaca.com

New School Board Same Communication Issues

The relationship between the community and the Board of Education has been contentious in recent months, especially regarding the behavior of Superintendent Luvile Brown and the controversy concerning the removal of Liddy Coyle from Northeast elementary. One of the biggest issues for the school board has been communication and transparency,...
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Local non-profit celebrates 10 years of service

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For 10 years now, the Good Life Philanthropic Youth Foundation has been using the power of Hip-Hop culture to connect with the high-risk youths in the Syracuse area. Good Life Philanthropic Youth Foundation looks to help reduce youth recidivism, violence, and poverty. They will be celebrating their milestone on Thursday, October […]
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Effort to protect a beacon of LGBTQ and women’s history in Ithaca

Sometimes maintaining history is as important as the history itself. There’s an effort to preserve a building that has been home to a printing press, a beloved restaurant and a beacon of LGBTQ and women’s literary movement. “Doing preservation work is always more effective if we're acting proactively,...
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
wwnytv.com

North country patients feel effects of staffing shortages at Syracuse hospitals

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - Syracuse hospitals are suffering from staffing shortages, and it’s having a trickle-down effect on north country patients. “It affects us as patients come into our emergency department and they need a higher level of care,” said Leslie DiStefano, Director of Communications at Samaritan Medical Center. “Something that we cannot provide in specialty care. Syracuse hospitals are typically our go-to due to proximity.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Eric Patterson
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland police heads to receive 5-figure pay raise

The Cortland Common Council unanimously voted in favor of a couple of city police heads receiving 5-figure pay raises at Tuesday’s meeting. City police chief Paul Sandy, who currently has a salary of $117,415, will receive a $11,279 pay raise ($128,694). Deputy chief David Guerrera, currently making $99,037, will receive a $14,657 raise ($113,694).
CORTLAND, NY
cnycentral.com

Spooktacular Stroll comes to Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, NY — Halloween may be three weeks away, but Central New Yorkers are already getting into the spooky spirit. Dunkin’s Spooktacular Stroll at Long Branch Park in Liverpool kicked off last weekend and starts back up Thursday. CNY Central partnered with Galaxy Media to sponsor the event...
LIVERPOOL, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Liz Cheney visits Syracuse University campus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Representative Liz Cheney has been front and center at the January 6th hearings as the committee’s vice chair.  And on Monday, October 3, she made a stop at Syracuse University.  Her conversation with students, faculty, and staff was organized by the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs.  The discussion focused […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Two restaurants fail their health inspections: September 18-24

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 18 to 24. Two food services failed their inspections: Don Juan Cafe, West Seneca Turnpike Sakana-Ya Sushi Bar Walton Street Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below. Don Juan Cafe Don […]
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Adam Weitsman finds redemption in giving

It’s been over a year since NCAA athletes started being able to profit for their name, image and likeness. The new policy changed the game, with big-name athletes like Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Caleb Williams cashing in — worth nearly $9 million in NIL value. Last month,...
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

How Micron Technology opportunities could extend east to Utica and Albany

As someone who has worked 22 years at the SUNY Polytechnic Institute's campuses in Albany and Utica, Michael Carpenter understands the significance of Micron Technology’s recent announcement in Central New York. “I can’t stop thinking about it. It makes me smile every time,” said Carpenter, interim dean of the...
UTICA, NY
Daily Orange

It’s time to pay attention to the ongoing housing crisis in Onondaga County

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. On Sept. 29th, over a hundred New York state tenants and community members gathered at the site proposed for the construction of the aquarium. Onondaga County legislators voted to spend $85 million for the aquarium plan last month. Protestors called for the county and the state to listen to the voices of the people and fund human needs first.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Annaleigh Porter: Vote for me for Onondaga County Court judge

Editor’s note: On Nov. 8, four candidates are competing for two seats on the Onondaga County Court bench. County court judges handle felony criminal cases. They serve 10-year terms. The annual salary ranges from $200,400 to $210,900. To help voters make an educated choice, we invited the candidates to submit a letter to voters explaining why they think they are the best person for the job. Here is the letter by Annaleigh Porter, one of two candidates running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Amazon: Needs 700 local employees for the holidays

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Amazon announced on October 6 that they are looking to hire more than 700 employees in the Syracuse and Central New York region for the holiday season. Positions will include full-time, seasonal, and part-time. Amazon released that they will be offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus...
SYRACUSE, NY

