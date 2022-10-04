Read full article on original website
northforker.com
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of October 8
Noon – 2 p.m. Things to see: Recently renovated, short walk to a sandy Peconic Bay beach. Things to see: Complete with a dock and private beach, enclosed sunroom. Things to see: Beautiful new kitchen, 200 feet from the Peconic Bay. $1,075,000. Cutchogue. Saturday, Oct. 8 & Sunday, Oct....
Long Island Fall Festival kicks off in Huntington
The festival runs through Monday at Heckscher Park.
suffolkcountynews.net
An East End staple with undeniably good ice cream
Is it safe to assume almost every native Suffolk County Long Islander knows of, or has been to Magic Fountain in Mattituck? Though we all know the place with the painted-face ice cream cones and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
northforker.com
Take a look inside the Bungalow Nofo: a Mattituck rental home made from reclaimed lumber and materials
The new rental home is located on Bungalow Ln (Photo Credit: Dan Mcallister). For twenty years, Dan McAllister has been in the business of breathing new life into old things. The self-taught builder is the founder of In the Attic Too, an antique furniture shop where he and his daughter sell custom furniture made from reclaimed materials.
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 6, 2022
Last licks for Fluke. Bottom fishing was hot before the storm. Lots of big bass taken from the rocks in nasty weather. Slot stripers aplenty along the east end. Gator blues on the north shore. Tog season starts in a week. Prospectors have been finding promise. Montauk tournament results below.
longisland.com
Haunted House of Hamburgers Creeping into Farmingdale Just in Time for Halloween
If you're the type of horror fan who wishes that Halloween lasted 365 days a year – in addition to having a healthy hankering for hamburgers – then you’ll find that a new restaurant opening up in Farmingdale is just what the ghoul ordered. Jordan Desner of...
therealdeal.com
North Fork town smells victory in eminent domain fight
Brinkmann’s Hardware is on the brink of defeat in its eminent domain fight with the Town of Southold, but the family owner isn’t going down without a fight. A federal judge last week dismissed a lawsuit filed by the family that owns the chain, Newsday reported. The lawsuit was aimed at stopping the North Fork municipality’s attempt to seize the property at 12500 Main Road in Mattituck.
LI Fall Festival, Columbus Parade Set for Weekend
The Long Island Fall Festival and a parade will fill the long holiday day weekend, beginning Friday night. Food choices at the Heckscher festival include vendors ranging from All American Wonton, Pickle Me Pete and Bacon You Crazy and a score of others will be available. Other businesses and organizations running the gamut of interests will be on hand, representing social service agencies, home repair, insurance agents, education, bakers, henna tattoo services, skincare, jewelry and more.
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
longisland.com
Famous Food Festival Returns to Tanger Outlets in Deer Park Oct. 7 - 10
The Famous Food Festival celebrates its triumphant return at the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park this upcoming weekend – after wowing guests at their previous August event – with the thrice-annual event giving attendees the opulent opportunity to taste an endless array of delicious and delectable culinary wares from around the world, without having to leave the confines of Long Island.
longisland.com
Dunkin' Donuts Proposed For Long Blighted Corner in Coram
Across from the Home Depot on Route 112 in Coram, just to the north of the Ocean Crab House that closed earlier this year, a developer is proposing to build a Dunkin’ Donuts with a drive-through. A building currently on the property will be torn down and the land cleared for the new chain coffee place.
(PHOTOS) The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze is a must-see this Halloween season: How to get tickets
Halloween is less than a month away and if you and your family are enthusiasts of this fun holiday, plan a day trip or a weekend to see The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze. You will not be disappointed. The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze runs from Sept. 16 through Nov....
27east.com
Half-Built 18,000-Square-Foot Meadow Lane Compound Could Meet Wrecking Ball
A half-built 18,000-square-foot oceanfront residence on Meadow Lane in Southampton Village will likely never be completed, but rather be demolished after the 8.1-acre property finds a buyer. Work on the... more. Not even South Fork real estate is completely immune to the far-reaching effects of inflation, ... 5 Oct 2022...
Recent storms upgrade Connecticut drought levels in 2 counties
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Recent storms have slightly improved drought conditions in two Connecticut counties, according to an announcement Thursday from Gov. Ned Lamont’s office. New London and Windham counties, which have been in a Stage 3 drought since August, are now in Stage 2. The other six counties in the state have been […]
LI nonprofit targeted in robbery overwhelmed with donations
EAST PATCHOGUE, N.Y. -- A local nonprofit that helps low-income families was targeted in a robbery last week, and since CBS2's story aired, a Long Island community has rallied around their thrift shop.CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports so many donations poured in, they are now being sent to hurricane victims in Florida."This is really overwhelming. I feel very emotional," said Debbie Loesch, founder of Angels of Long Island. It's been a rough week for Angels of Long Island, the popular nonprofit thrift store that supplies low-cost or free food and clothing to those in need. They were robbed of $1,600,...
sbstatesman.com
Sloth encounters needs to permanently close
You’re commuting to Stony Brook. You’re 20 minutes away, and it’s the first thing you see if you’re driving down Route 454: Sloth Encounters. At first glance, it seems like something interesting that you’d take your kids to see. What could possibly be malicious about a petting zoo for sloths?
Smithtown resident to take center stage with Radio City Rockettes
The magic of the holiday season will soon take over New York City and what more iconic way to celebrate than with the Rockettes!
longislandadvance.net
Investigation indicates historic Hart’s Tavern location
The Premier Private Locating truck pulled into Lakeview Cemetery on a drizzly Monday morning at 8 p.m. with Sal Cuce, a 35-year veteran, and trainee Brian Doyle. Greater Patchogue Historical Society …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Brookfield Animal Incident Shines Light on Connecticut’s Leash Laws
If you walk your dog without a leash, you're exposing both you and your animal to a possible horrible situation. In Brookfield, there was an incident involving an unleashed dog and three stray sheep and a goat. It's not the punch line of a joke, there's an important lesson for all dog owners in Connecticut to learn from this situation.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $40 Million Affordable Senior Housing Development in Suffolk County
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the completion of a $40.4 million affordable housing development in the Suffolk County hamlet of Wyandanch. Known as 11 Park Drive Apartments, the newly-constructed building features 94 apartments for seniors and is the fourth phase of development at Wyandanch Village, a 40-acre parcel of land adjacent to the Wyandanch Long Island Railroad station and now home to 395 apartments.
