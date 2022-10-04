ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
103.3 WKFR

Here’s Where You Can Find the Oldest Trees In Michigan

Where would you expect to find the oldest trees in Michigan? For that matter, how would one even know if they were the oldest?. The answer is, no one does know...at least they haven't successfully figured that out yet. Sure, they can pinpoint a good number of Michigan's oldest trees, but when it comes to THE oldest, no one has come up with a definite way to tell.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

5 Haunted Hayrides Around Michigan For People of All Ages

If you're looking for fun, spooky things to do this Halloween season, haunted hayrides seem like a no-brainer. Personally, I've never been on a haunted hayride mostly due to my extreme allergies to hay and subsequent asthma. But, I must admit, they look like a blast. In Michigan, there are tons of local farms that offer haunted hayrides both scary and not-so-scary for the kids.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upper Peninsula#Northern Michigan#Private Property#Toys#House
103.3 WKFR

10 Worst Towns In Michigan To Be In A Real Life Horror Movie Scenario

I remember when I first moved to Kalamazoo I went to a haunted attraction called the Haunted Hallow. It was an outside, walking haunted attraction that was in the woods in Augusta and the whole thing was perfect because the night I went was pouring rain, and there was thunder and lightning and here I am getting chased by a guy holding a machete.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

And So It Begins: Michigan’s First Snow Due Thursday

Fall color season hasn't reached its peak yet, and here comes the first snow forecast. Welcome to Michigan!. The National Weather Service In Marquette Says Snow Will Come Thursday Night. The great little blast of warmth we've been enjoying this week is about to end, as the north winds will...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
103.3 WKFR

The Best U-Pick Apple Orchards Across Michigan

Summer is over. But that doesn't mean that you can't get out there and pick your own fruit. Sure, the farms don't have any more in-season strawberries, blueberries, or cherries for you to pick. But what they do have is apples!. Apple season is upon us, meaning that farms and...
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

New Immersive Disney Experience Coming to Michigan in Early 2023

A new enchanting way to experience all your favorite Disney movies is headed to Michigan next year. From the same folks that brought the Immersive Van Gogh experience to Detroit and Grand Rapids comes the "Disney Animation Immersive Experience". According to the Disney Immersive website, each visitor will be able...
DETROIT, MI
103.3 WKFR

These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Old Panera On Westnedge In Portage Becoming McAlister’s Deli

There's a franchise deli that already has footprints in Michigan that is making its way to the Kalamazoo area, taking over the old Panera location on Westnedge St. McAlister's Deli is a chain of fast casual restaurants that was founded in 1989 in Oxford, Mississippi, by a retired dentist, Dr. Don Newcomb and already has locations throughout Michigan in Adrian, Flint, Lansing, Owasso & Wyoming, and soon their new location in Portage will be open. A passer-by noticed signage going up on the building, and people seemed to be excited about the new addition:
PORTAGE, MI
103.3 WKFR

Here’s When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo

According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Michigan Pet Foundation Rescues Florida Strays

As the Nation views the devastation of Hurricane Ian, many animal lovers have wondered about the thousands of displaced pets that have been affected by the loss of homes and shelters. A Michigan pet foundation has broken into action and begun to clear animals from shelters in Naples and Sarasota, Florida.
SARASOTA, FL
103.3 WKFR

24/7 Hotline Launches in Michigan Just In Time For Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October has been declared Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Michigan by Governor Whitmer. Signed on October 1, 2022, the proclamation states the goal of Domestic Violence Awareness Month is to provide, "an important opportunity to learn more about domestic violence and to demonstrate support for the numerous organizations and individuals who engage...and offer assistance to victims."
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy