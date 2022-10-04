ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Komar and Vishwase Book Doubles Spot to ITA All-American Main Draw

Cary, N.C. – LSU women’s tennis freshmen Anastasiya Komar and Nikita Vishwase grabbed an 8-3 win in the final qualifying round of doubles to advance to the ITA All-American Championships main draw on Tuesday evening. Singles Results. Komar was in singles action against her toughest opponent yet as...
Tigers Flip Switch in Five Set Victory Over Auburn

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU turned the tables late and handed Auburn its first loss of the 2023 season in five sets (25-22, 20-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-12) Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. After taking the first set 25-22, LSU (10-6, 4-2 SEC) dropped the next two...
Two Tigers Conclude Run in ITA All-American Qualifying Draw

TULSA, Oakla. – LSU men’s tennis sophomore Julien Penzlin and duo Welsh Hotard and Penzlin conclude their run at the ITA All-American Championships in the Qualifying Draw at the Michael D. Case Center at the University of Tulsa and the Case Tennis Center in LaFortune Park on Monday.
IN FOCUS: LSU Gymnast Cammy Hall

When you’re a kid, you just want to have fun. It comes naturally; your innocence and imagination take flight, and pure bliss is all you know. Quietly, without you noticing, the innocent joy fades. Time replaced it with pressure, competition and ignorance of how it used to be. Fifth-year...
Johnson, Tigers Ready to Start Fall Practice Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson says that he and his staff are eager to start the Tigers’ fall practice period with a group of accomplished veterans and highly-touted newcomers. “We like the talent across the board on this team,” Johnson said. “However, the talent...
SEC Announces Revised 2023 Conference Baseball Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Southeastern Conference on Tuesday announced revised conference baseball schedules for all 14 SEC schools for the 2023 season. The updated schedule replaces the schedule that was released on September 14. The first schedule was recalled due to an error that resulted in two games appearing on the 2023 conference slate that were not scheduled to take place until 2024.
Fall Baseball Scrimmages Open to Fans Beginning Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. – The 2023 LSU baseball squad will take the field for the first time at 4 p.m. CT Thursday as the Tigers begin their six-week Fall practice period in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Intra-squad scrimmages will be open to the general public throughout the...
