LSUSports.net
Komar and Vishwase Book Doubles Spot to ITA All-American Main Draw
Cary, N.C. – LSU women’s tennis freshmen Anastasiya Komar and Nikita Vishwase grabbed an 8-3 win in the final qualifying round of doubles to advance to the ITA All-American Championships main draw on Tuesday evening. Singles Results. Komar was in singles action against her toughest opponent yet as...
LSUSports.net
Tigers Flip Switch in Five Set Victory Over Auburn
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU turned the tables late and handed Auburn its first loss of the 2023 season in five sets (25-22, 20-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-12) Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. After taking the first set 25-22, LSU (10-6, 4-2 SEC) dropped the next two...
LSUSports.net
Join LSU Basketball Teams For "Geaux Mad" Friday In Front Of PMAC, 6 PM
BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s and women’s basketball teams will take part in a special outdoor basketball event on Friday in front of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center beginning at 6 p.m. The free event, known as “Geaux Mad,” will feature a specially designed basketball court...
LSUSports.net
Two Tigers Conclude Run in ITA All-American Qualifying Draw
TULSA, Oakla. – LSU men’s tennis sophomore Julien Penzlin and duo Welsh Hotard and Penzlin conclude their run at the ITA All-American Championships in the Qualifying Draw at the Michael D. Case Center at the University of Tulsa and the Case Tennis Center in LaFortune Park on Monday.
LSUSports.net
IN FOCUS: LSU Gymnast Cammy Hall
When you’re a kid, you just want to have fun. It comes naturally; your innocence and imagination take flight, and pure bliss is all you know. Quietly, without you noticing, the innocent joy fades. Time replaced it with pressure, competition and ignorance of how it used to be. Fifth-year...
LSUSports.net
Johnson, Tigers Ready to Start Fall Practice Thursday
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson says that he and his staff are eager to start the Tigers’ fall practice period with a group of accomplished veterans and highly-touted newcomers. “We like the talent across the board on this team,” Johnson said. “However, the talent...
LSUSports.net
SEC Announces Revised 2023 Conference Baseball Schedule
BATON ROUGE, La. – The Southeastern Conference on Tuesday announced revised conference baseball schedules for all 14 SEC schools for the 2023 season. The updated schedule replaces the schedule that was released on September 14. The first schedule was recalled due to an error that resulted in two games appearing on the 2023 conference slate that were not scheduled to take place until 2024.
LSUSports.net
Fall Baseball Scrimmages Open to Fans Beginning Thursday
BATON ROUGE, La. – The 2023 LSU baseball squad will take the field for the first time at 4 p.m. CT Thursday as the Tigers begin their six-week Fall practice period in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Intra-squad scrimmages will be open to the general public throughout the...
