Kent, OH

Kent State coach Sean Lewis mentioned as a potential candidate for Wisconsin football job

By Allen Moff, Record-Courier
 3 days ago
Kent State head coach Sean Lewis is appearing on various lists of candidates for the Wisconsin job, which became open on Sunday when Paul Chryst was relieved of his duties following a successful seven-year run.

The reasons are obvious.

Lewis has resurrected a dormant Golden Flashes program, which is now a perennial Mid-American Conference title contender. Kent State captured its first MAC East Division title since 2012 last season, and earned its first-ever bowl victory in 2019. This year the Flashes (2-3) managed to navigate a brutal September non-conference schedule, and hung especially tough with No. 1 Georgia before falling 39-22.

Last Saturday Kent State opened MAC play with a thrilling 31-24 overtime triumph over Ohio University at Dix Stadium. In that contest the Flashes became the first team in FBS history to have both a running back and receiver reach 240 yards, as junior running back Marquez Cooper rushed for 240 yards on 40 carries while junior wide receiver Dante Cephas set a school record with 246 yards receiving on 13 catches.

Kent State is both successful and fun to watch under 36-year-old fifth-year head coach Lewis, who also has direct ties to the Badgers program. Lewis played quarterback and tight end at Wisconsin from 2004-2007, and Chryst was the team’s offensive coordinator for those final three years.

Lewis did not attempt to duck the buzz around the Wisconsin job during his weekly press conference on Monday.

“I know everything that’s going on with my name, I guess, around that,” he said. “All I can say is that’s a testament to our kids, and how well they’re playing. Because of the way they’re performing and the things that are going on, that’s why my name gets brought up with some of those things. That’s something we’ve all dealt with, that the team has dealt with, for the past couple of years now. Again, all I can point to is the performance of our kids, how great they’re playing, that’s going to warrant attention.

“When you do something that’s never been done in the history of FBS football, people are going to take notice of that.”

Sean Lewis under contract at Kent State through 2025 season

Lewis just signed a contract extension last August that runs through the 2025 season. If he takes another job before January 31 of 2022 he must pay Kent State $800,000, a sum that is reduced $50,000 annually through the length of his contract.

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, a former star safety for the Badgers, has been named interim head coach at Wisconsin. He’s at the top of most candidates lists along with current Kansas head coach Lance Leipold, who led Wisconsin-Whitewater to six NCAA Division III national championships in eight years from 2007-14. Leipold then took over at Buffalo, leading the Bulls to three consecutive winning seasons from 2018-20.

Other names frequently mentioned as candidates for the Wisconsin job include Dave Aranda, a former defensive coordinator for the Badgers who is now in his third season as head coach at Baylor, and current Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell ― who played at Mount Union.

While acknowledging the potential interest from Wisconsin, Lewis also announced his plans to ignore it.

“I'm going to steal [Alabama head coach Nick] Saban’s line one more time. It’s just rat poison. It's a distraction,” said Lewis. “I've got nothing to do with that, our kids have nothing to do with that. It's nothing that we can control. It’s just external noise. But I'm glad they’re talking about us, because that means our kids are playing really well. I'm thankful for that, and I love serving our kids here.”

