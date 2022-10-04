ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WBIR

Here's how you can stay in luxury treehouses in the Smokies

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — As the leaves start to change, you may be looking for a weekend getaway in the mountains. why not opt for a treehouse instead of the traditional cabin?. Treehouse Grove at Norton Creek in Gatlinburg is now offering even more reservations with nature at the forefront.
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

10Explores: Laurel Falls

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — From peaks to valleys, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has dozens of waterfalls and cascades flowing through its foggy trails. Some visitors flock to popular vistas like Grotto Falls while others seek out lesser-known treks like Spruce Flats Falls. Among all of...
TRAVEL
WBIR

Foliage expert says it's a 'very good fall color season' in East Tennessee

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Leaves are starting to change in the highest elevations of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. "If we get the rain, it looks like a very optimistic and a very good fall color season," University of Tennessee Forest Management Professor Wayne Clatterbuck said. "In the 40s at night, up into the 60s/70s, even 80s during the day is just ideal."
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Friends of the Smokies raises $270,000 for GSMNP with art competition

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Friends of the Smokies, an official nonprofit partner of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, brought 20 nationally acclaimed artists to the park to paint “en plein air,” which is the practice of painting landscapes outdoors, for the inaugural Plein Air in the Smokies on Sept. 26 through Oct. 2.
VISUAL ART
WBIR

81-year-old man found dead near boat on Watts Bar Lake

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee wildlife officers said they found a man dead in the water Thursday afternoon after responding to a call on Watts Bar Lake. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, officers found the body of Larry Ezell, 81, from Rhea County in the water near a pontoon boat.
RHEA COUNTY, TN
WBIR

10Explores: Alum Cave Bluffs

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — From peaks to valleys, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has trails, vistas and drives for outdoor adventurers of any skill level. The higher elevations hold sweeping views of the mountains and are popular spots for finding fall foliage around October. One notable...
TRAVEL
WBIR

As crews prepare to help in Florida, more women are training to work on power lines in East Tennessee

ONEIDA, Tenn. — In East Tennessee, more women are climbing up power lines and are finding work in a field that was traditionally staffed almost exclusively by men. Three women are training at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology to learn how to properly work on the infrastructure that keeps the lights on in homes across the area. By now, Haley Comer, 21, is learning how to lift a 250-pound transformer up a power pole using a pully system.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

After storms—watch out for scams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — East Tennesseans are stepping up to help residents in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian barrels across the state. But if you want to help through donations, be careful. There will inevitably be scammers creating fake charities to take advantage of your generosity during natural disasters, according...
FLORIDA STATE
WBIR

Oct. 11 voter registration deadline approaches for midterm elections in East TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There are several important dates you need to know about as the 2022 Midterm Elections are now roughly a month out. The deadline to register to vote in the midterms is Tuesday, Oct. 11. There are several ways to register to vote in Tennessee, including using an online form. You can find information and links to register at the Tennessee Secretary of State's website.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Snail darter removed from endangered species list

KODAK, Tenn. — A fish listed as an endangered or threatened species for decades was officially removed from the Federal List of Threatened and Endangered Wildlife on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and dozens of conservation partners celebrated the snail darter’s recovery and removal from...
TENNESSEE STATE
