GATLINBURG, Tenn. — As the leaves start to change, you may be looking for a weekend getaway in the mountains. why not opt for a treehouse instead of the traditional cabin?. Treehouse Grove at Norton Creek in Gatlinburg is now offering even more reservations with nature at the forefront.
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — From peaks to valleys, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has dozens of waterfalls and cascades flowing through its foggy trails. Some visitors flock to popular vistas like Grotto Falls while others seek out lesser-known treks like Spruce Flats Falls. Among all of...
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Leaves are starting to change in the highest elevations of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. "If we get the rain, it looks like a very optimistic and a very good fall color season," University of Tennessee Forest Management Professor Wayne Clatterbuck said. "In the 40s at night, up into the 60s/70s, even 80s during the day is just ideal."
Most of Tennessee is abnormally dry, though East Tennessee fared better with rain over the summer. Dry ground and falling leaves are concerns for firefighters.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Packets of vaccines fell from the skies across East Tennessee on Thursday. It's an ongoing project by state and federal leaders to cut the cases of rabies in wild animals. It is a disease that is preventable but could be deadly in humans. Crews with the...
"This one was different. He had a surge. If nobody's been through a surge before, never take it lightly. I did. I came close to drowning."
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Friends of the Smokies, an official nonprofit partner of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, brought 20 nationally acclaimed artists to the park to paint “en plein air,” which is the practice of painting landscapes outdoors, for the inaugural Plein Air in the Smokies on Sept. 26 through Oct. 2.
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee wildlife officers said they found a man dead in the water Thursday afternoon after responding to a call on Watts Bar Lake. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, officers found the body of Larry Ezell, 81, from Rhea County in the water near a pontoon boat.
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — From peaks to valleys, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has trails, vistas and drives for outdoor adventurers of any skill level. The higher elevations hold sweeping views of the mountains and are popular spots for finding fall foliage around October. One notable...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in East Tennessee, and on Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the area was almost entirely in the "green" again as the virus' spread tapers off and its impact on the community lessens. The Knox County...
ONEIDA, Tenn. — In East Tennessee, more women are climbing up power lines and are finding work in a field that was traditionally staffed almost exclusively by men. Three women are training at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology to learn how to properly work on the infrastructure that keeps the lights on in homes across the area. By now, Haley Comer, 21, is learning how to lift a 250-pound transformer up a power pole using a pully system.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Although Elizabeth Dressel has been living in Knoxville for nearly twenty years, she still calls Florida home. She's been in contact with friends and relatives in her hometown and said she had to do something because of all the damage. "I was just at Fort Myers...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Hurricane Ian pummels Florida, it will also push some wet weather into East Tennessee. Many of the festivals scheduled for the same weekend are still expecting to host big crowds — rain or shine. Knox Pride had to take a break from its Pridefest...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — East Tennesseans are stepping up to help residents in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian barrels across the state. But if you want to help through donations, be careful. There will inevitably be scammers creating fake charities to take advantage of your generosity during natural disasters, according...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man from Detroit is in custody as Knoxville police continue to investigate three overdose deaths. The Knoxville Police Department said officers arrested Donjae Bell, 29, on Monday after executing a state search warrant at 1900 Dutch Valley Drive in North Knoxville as part of the months-long investigation.
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities said a man was sentenced to 70 months in prison on Thursday for bank fraud and aggravated identity theft after he used a kind of technology to steal credit and debit card information from customers at stores in East Tennessee. They said Yamier Tellez, 32,...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There are several important dates you need to know about as the 2022 Midterm Elections are now roughly a month out. The deadline to register to vote in the midterms is Tuesday, Oct. 11. There are several ways to register to vote in Tennessee, including using an online form. You can find information and links to register at the Tennessee Secretary of State's website.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The YWCA Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley has named their interim CEO. Dr. Martha Buchanan, the former director of the Knox County Health Department, will severe as the CEO while YWCA participates in a local and nationwide search to fill the position permanently. This comes after...
TENNESSEE, USA — An East Tennessee native was killed after a shooting in the Turks and Caicos Islands on Sunday, Oct. 2. Police in the Turks and Caicos said Kent Carter was on vacation and with another tourist and three guides from a local business when their car was attacked by gang members.
KODAK, Tenn. — A fish listed as an endangered or threatened species for decades was officially removed from the Federal List of Threatened and Endangered Wildlife on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and dozens of conservation partners celebrated the snail darter’s recovery and removal from...
