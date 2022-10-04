Read full article on original website
New Leadership
Dr. Kiersten Latham is the new President and Chief Executive Officer at Sauder Village in Archbold. She replaces Debbie Sauder David, who has retired after 22 years of service. Sauder Village bills itself as Ohio’s largest living history destination. Latham has spent her career working and teaching at all kinds of museums…history, art, anthropology, natural history, science, archives and living history.
William Milo Grant, 75
William Milo Grant, 75 years, of Bryan, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at Bethlehem Woods Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Bill was born May 27, 1947, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of the late William Daniel and Junetta Berniece (Hartman) Grant. He was a graduate of Bryan High School, and then continued his education receiving his Associated Degree. Bill served our country in the United States Army. Bill worked as a bus driver for Williams County Department of Developmental Disabilities. He also drove bus for the Bryan City Schools. Bill worked at the Enrichment Center for several years also. He was a member of the Amvets Post #54, Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233 and the Montpelier Moose Lodge 312. He attended the Bryan First Church of Christ. Bill enjoyed mowing lawns, fixing lawnmowers, doing home improvements, dancing and karaoke.
Kenneth L. Skiles, 60
Kenneth L. Skiles, age 60, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, and a summer resident of Lake Seneca, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, in Ashtabula County, Ohio, from injuries sustained in an auto accident. Kenny was a 1980 graduate of Edon High in Edon, Ohio, and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business and Organizational Development from Indiana Institute of Technology and went on to the Dana University for studies in Executive Operational and Organizational Development. He also received certificates from IPFW in Industrial Electronics and Controls and from Villanova, where he achieved Six Sigma Certified Black Belt. Throughout the years he was employed at various manufacturing corporations in his thirty-five year career, including Dana Corporation, Mahle, ITT, and presently Lincoln Electric, where he was Global Director of COR (Corporate Operational Response) Team. He was a member of Low Country Manufacturing Council, of which he was past chairman in 2021/SC Manufacturing Alliance, and ASQ Section 1122, Charleston, South Carolina. He was recently elected President of the Lake Seneca Property Owners Association and was a member of the Williams County Conservation League and the Williams County Rifle and Pistol Club. Kenny enjoyed time spent with family, boating and skiing at the lake, pontooning, hunting, traveling, teaching, reading, and life in general.
Martin T. “Marty” Spangler, 68
Martin T. “Marty” Spangler, 68 years of Bryan, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance after a short battle with cancer. Marty was born January 29, 1954, in Bryan, the son of the late Carl Edward and Thelma Irene (Missler) Spangler. He was a 1972 graduate of Fairview High School. Marty was the owner of Marty’s Bar for the past 23 years. He had previously worked for Dinner Bell Foods until the plant closed. He was a member of the Ney United Methodist Church and a social member of the Bryan VFW Post 2489. Marty had a passion for stock car racing and was involved with that for many years. Marty had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed needling those he came into contact with. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
In Holgate
Holgate Village Council members hired a zoning administrator during a regular meeting. Fred Weber was approved for a salary of $4,600 dollars a year. Weber is from Hamler. In other town news…a golf cart inspection will be conducted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in the west village parking lot. Those who wish to participate are urged to be at the site by 10 a.m. Also…Trick-or-Treat has been set for Oct. 29 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Changes Made
The Bryan Board of Public Affairs approved a change order and gave an update to an internet issue brought to their attention at last month’s meeting. The change order was for the substation rehabilitation project, which will update the substation out by the city’s power plant. This is the third change for the project, officials say. Delivery is currently slated for the end of November.
