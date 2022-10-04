Kenneth L. Skiles, age 60, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, and a summer resident of Lake Seneca, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, in Ashtabula County, Ohio, from injuries sustained in an auto accident. Kenny was a 1980 graduate of Edon High in Edon, Ohio, and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business and Organizational Development from Indiana Institute of Technology and went on to the Dana University for studies in Executive Operational and Organizational Development. He also received certificates from IPFW in Industrial Electronics and Controls and from Villanova, where he achieved Six Sigma Certified Black Belt. Throughout the years he was employed at various manufacturing corporations in his thirty-five year career, including Dana Corporation, Mahle, ITT, and presently Lincoln Electric, where he was Global Director of COR (Corporate Operational Response) Team. He was a member of Low Country Manufacturing Council, of which he was past chairman in 2021/SC Manufacturing Alliance, and ASQ Section 1122, Charleston, South Carolina. He was recently elected President of the Lake Seneca Property Owners Association and was a member of the Williams County Conservation League and the Williams County Rifle and Pistol Club. Kenny enjoyed time spent with family, boating and skiing at the lake, pontooning, hunting, traveling, teaching, reading, and life in general.

