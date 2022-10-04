ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

decrypt.co

Coinbase Incorporates in Australia, Expands Offerings for Retail Customers

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is expanding its services in Australia, which it described as “a hotbed of fintech innovation.”. America’s largest crypto exchange Coinbase has announced the expansion of its services to retail customers in Australia, making it easier to buy, sell, and trade digital assets. Coinbase, which first...
RETAIL
decrypt.co

Ethereum Fork ETHW Is Already Down 86% From Its All-Time High

A last-ditch effort by some Ethereum miners has so far not worked out as they had hoped. It's been a rough start for the Ethereum proof-of-work fork ETHW. The price of the coin is down 31% for the week—and a remarkable 86% from its all-time high of $58.54 on September 3, according to CoinGecko.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
decrypt.co

SUSHI Jumps 14% After Asset Manager GoldenTree Reveals $5.3M Stake in SushiSwap

Big money’s involvement has lifted investor confidence, but it also raises questions as to just how decentralized SushiSwap really is. Global asset management firm GoldenTree revealed a $5.3 million token stake in decentralized exchange (DEX) SushiSwap, with the SUSHI token soaring 13% as bullish investors piled in. GoldenTree has...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

What Is zkEVM? An Innovation That Could Boost Ethereum Transaction Speeds

This scaling solution is designed to move transactions to another, quicker layer, boosting Ethereum’s layer 1 without compromising security. For years, critics of Ethereum have lamented how slow it is. The core protocol can handle only 10-15 transactions per second, and fees frequently become unsustainable during times of high user activity. Developers have tried a number of solutions, among them sidechains, which shift transactions to a second layer where they are processed at speed and then referred back to the main chain.
COMPUTERS
decrypt.co

Terra's Do Kwon Denies Reports That Authorities Froze $39.6M of His Crypto

"I don't know whose funds they've frozen, but good for them," Terra co-founder Do Kwon wrote on Twitter. TerraForm Labs CEO Do Kwon denied reports that South Korean prosecutors have frozen another $39.6 million worth of his crypto assets after it was reported by Korean outlet News1. “Once again, I...
ECONOMY
decrypt.co

Co-Founder of Bankrupt Crypto Firm Celsius Daniel Leon Resigns: Report

Another executive of the bankrupt crypto lending firm Celsius has stepped down after a slew of financial and legal issues. Co-founder of the troubled crypto lender Celsius Daniel Leon has stepped down from his role as chief strategy officer, according to Bloomberg. Celsius, a now-defunct crypto lending firm, confirmed the...
BUSINESS
decrypt.co

Controversial Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Generation Looks to Raise $22.8 Million

Despite lower profitability and hefty criticism from environmental activists, Bitcoin mining firm Greenidge is eyeing fresh funding. Controversial crypto miner Greenidge Generation is looking to raise up to $22.8 million as part of a Class A common stock offer. The proposed raise comes amid intense pressure from both environmental activists...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

BNB Chain Resumes Activity After 2 Million Token Exploit

Though the exploit resulted in 2 million BNB tokens nabbed, the network’s pause meant that attacker only made off with roughly $110 million. Binance’s BNB Chain is back up and running this morning after reports indicated a hacker made off with an estimated 2 million BNB tokens by exploiting a vulnerability in the network.
ECONOMY
decrypt.co

Russia Blocks Access to Crypto Exchange OKX

Russia has blocked access to OKX—the world’s third-largest crypto exchange by volume—at the request of the Prosecutor General’s Office on Tuesday. A search for the exchange’s domain under records from Roskomnadzor, Russia’s internet censorship agency, shows the site was blocked under article 15.3 of Russia’s law on Information, Information Technologies and Information Protection.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Water Labbu Malware Targets Scammers to Steal Their Ill-Gotten Crypto

Security specialists discovered another malware that loots crypto wallets. This time, though, it's robbing scammers of their ill-gotten funds. It's a dog-eat-dog world for crypto scammers. New reports have just revealed how one individual identified crypto scammers in order to rob them of their ill-gotten funds. Crypto scammers often employ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
decrypt.co

Fed-Fueled Crypto Bear Market Could Last 12-18 More Months: Solana Co-Founder

Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko joins Decrypt’s gm podcast to talk crypto winter vibes and the value of Solana’s Breakpoint conference. Solana Labs co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko appeared on the latest episode of Decrypt’s gm podcast. He discussed the current crypto bear market and why the Breakpoint conference is...
STOCKS
decrypt.co

Europe Bans All Crypto Wallet Services to Russia in New Sanctions Package

The European Union has placed a blanket ban on crypto services to Russian entities as part of its eighth round of sanctions. The European Union has placed a blanket ban on all crypto services to Russian entities as part of its eighth round of sanctions against the country. “The existing...
ECONOMY
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Dips as Strong US Jobs Report Signals More Fed Rate Hikes

The crypto market turned slightly red on Friday, with Bitcoin heading south of the $20,000 mark again as analysts eye further rate hikes. Historically, October has been a month of positive price movements for Bitcoin (BTC), even leading to a popular “Uptober” meme. However, as the first full...
STOCKS
decrypt.co

MakerDAO to Invest $500 Million in US Government Bonds

The move comes months after the protocol’s founder advocated against centralized assets in the aftermath of Tornado Cash. MakerDAO, the world’s largest decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol, announced on Thursday a plan to invest $500 million in short-term US treasury bonds and investment-grade corporate bonds. The plan—which was...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Solana Co-Founder Says 'Long-Term Fix' to Network Outages Is in the Works

Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko knows that Solana’s outages concern its users. But a solution for the network could be on the horizon. “This has been the biggest challenge for us, and the number one priority,” Yakovenko told Decrypt on the most recent episode of the gm podcast. The...
COMPUTERS

