Coinbase Incorporates in Australia, Expands Offerings for Retail Customers
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is expanding its services in Australia, which it described as “a hotbed of fintech innovation.”. America’s largest crypto exchange Coinbase has announced the expansion of its services to retail customers in Australia, making it easier to buy, sell, and trade digital assets. Coinbase, which first...
Balcony DAO Co-Founder: There Are Clear Rules, People in Crypto Just Don't Like Them
A common refrain in the blockchain industry is that regulators have not provided "regulatory clarity" or fair regulatory frameworks for digital assets. John Belitsky, a co-founder of real estate DAO Balcony DAO, disagrees. "There are regulations in place" to launch a token, Belitsky told Decrypt at Chainlink's SmartCon event in...
Ethereum Fork ETHW Is Already Down 86% From Its All-Time High
A last-ditch effort by some Ethereum miners has so far not worked out as they had hoped. It's been a rough start for the Ethereum proof-of-work fork ETHW. The price of the coin is down 31% for the week—and a remarkable 86% from its all-time high of $58.54 on September 3, according to CoinGecko.
SUSHI Jumps 14% After Asset Manager GoldenTree Reveals $5.3M Stake in SushiSwap
Big money’s involvement has lifted investor confidence, but it also raises questions as to just how decentralized SushiSwap really is. Global asset management firm GoldenTree revealed a $5.3 million token stake in decentralized exchange (DEX) SushiSwap, with the SUSHI token soaring 13% as bullish investors piled in. GoldenTree has...
What Is zkEVM? An Innovation That Could Boost Ethereum Transaction Speeds
This scaling solution is designed to move transactions to another, quicker layer, boosting Ethereum’s layer 1 without compromising security. For years, critics of Ethereum have lamented how slow it is. The core protocol can handle only 10-15 transactions per second, and fees frequently become unsustainable during times of high user activity. Developers have tried a number of solutions, among them sidechains, which shift transactions to a second layer where they are processed at speed and then referred back to the main chain.
Terra's Do Kwon Denies Reports That Authorities Froze $39.6M of His Crypto
"I don't know whose funds they've frozen, but good for them," Terra co-founder Do Kwon wrote on Twitter. TerraForm Labs CEO Do Kwon denied reports that South Korean prosecutors have frozen another $39.6 million worth of his crypto assets after it was reported by Korean outlet News1. “Once again, I...
Three Arrows’ CryptoPunks and Other 'Starry Night' Ethereum NFTs Set to Be Liquidated
The Starry Night Capital NFT fund is now in the hands of liquidators, which plan to sell off the assets to cover Three Arrows’ obligations. Ethereum NFTs belonging to Three Arrows Capital through its Starry Night Capital fund are now in the possession of liquidator Teneo, the firm said.
Co-Founder of Bankrupt Crypto Firm Celsius Daniel Leon Resigns: Report
Another executive of the bankrupt crypto lending firm Celsius has stepped down after a slew of financial and legal issues. Co-founder of the troubled crypto lender Celsius Daniel Leon has stepped down from his role as chief strategy officer, according to Bloomberg. Celsius, a now-defunct crypto lending firm, confirmed the...
Controversial Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Generation Looks to Raise $22.8 Million
Despite lower profitability and hefty criticism from environmental activists, Bitcoin mining firm Greenidge is eyeing fresh funding. Controversial crypto miner Greenidge Generation is looking to raise up to $22.8 million as part of a Class A common stock offer. The proposed raise comes amid intense pressure from both environmental activists...
Binance Smart Chain Halted Over 'Potential Exploit,' $100 Million Taken Off Chain
The hack could have been "either the first or second biggest hack of all time," one blockchain developer says. Transactions on the Binance blockchain, also known as BNB Chain and Binance Smart Chain, were halted today after a potential exploit in the network was detected through a spike in "irregular activity."
BNB Chain Resumes Activity After 2 Million Token Exploit
Though the exploit resulted in 2 million BNB tokens nabbed, the network’s pause meant that attacker only made off with roughly $110 million. Binance’s BNB Chain is back up and running this morning after reports indicated a hacker made off with an estimated 2 million BNB tokens by exploiting a vulnerability in the network.
Russia Blocks Access to Crypto Exchange OKX
Russia has blocked access to OKX—the world’s third-largest crypto exchange by volume—at the request of the Prosecutor General’s Office on Tuesday. A search for the exchange’s domain under records from Roskomnadzor, Russia’s internet censorship agency, shows the site was blocked under article 15.3 of Russia’s law on Information, Information Technologies and Information Protection.
Water Labbu Malware Targets Scammers to Steal Their Ill-Gotten Crypto
Security specialists discovered another malware that loots crypto wallets. This time, though, it's robbing scammers of their ill-gotten funds. It's a dog-eat-dog world for crypto scammers. New reports have just revealed how one individual identified crypto scammers in order to rob them of their ill-gotten funds. Crypto scammers often employ...
Fed-Fueled Crypto Bear Market Could Last 12-18 More Months: Solana Co-Founder
Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko joins Decrypt’s gm podcast to talk crypto winter vibes and the value of Solana’s Breakpoint conference. Solana Labs co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko appeared on the latest episode of Decrypt’s gm podcast. He discussed the current crypto bear market and why the Breakpoint conference is...
Europe Bans All Crypto Wallet Services to Russia in New Sanctions Package
The European Union has placed a blanket ban on crypto services to Russian entities as part of its eighth round of sanctions. The European Union has placed a blanket ban on all crypto services to Russian entities as part of its eighth round of sanctions against the country. “The existing...
Bitcoin Dips as Strong US Jobs Report Signals More Fed Rate Hikes
The crypto market turned slightly red on Friday, with Bitcoin heading south of the $20,000 mark again as analysts eye further rate hikes. Historically, October has been a month of positive price movements for Bitcoin (BTC), even leading to a popular “Uptober” meme. However, as the first full...
MakerDAO to Invest $500 Million in US Government Bonds
The move comes months after the protocol’s founder advocated against centralized assets in the aftermath of Tornado Cash. MakerDAO, the world’s largest decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol, announced on Thursday a plan to invest $500 million in short-term US treasury bonds and investment-grade corporate bonds. The plan—which was...
Jim Cramer Says He Bought a Farm With Bitcoin Profits—And Dares You to Bet Against Him
The “Inverse Cramer ETF” may soon be a reality. And the outspoken CNBC host is not amused. CNBC’s Jim Cramer prodded his myriad online non-believers on Friday with a challenge: bet against him. He dares you. Cramer bragged to Crypto Twitter that he’s divested from Bitcoin and...
Solana Co-Founder Says 'Long-Term Fix' to Network Outages Is in the Works
Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko knows that Solana’s outages concern its users. But a solution for the network could be on the horizon. “This has been the biggest challenge for us, and the number one priority,” Yakovenko told Decrypt on the most recent episode of the gm podcast. The...
