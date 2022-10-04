BOURNE – One person was injured after a sailboat reportedly crashed into a tugboat in the Cape Cod Canal by the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. The victim reportedly suffered an arm injury and was transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham. There was some damage to the sailboat although the extent was not clear. The incident is […] The post One person injured in boat crash in Cape Cod Canal by Mass Maritime Academy appeared first on CapeCod.com.

BOURNE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO