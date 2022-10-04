Read full article on original website
Galibois and Higgins Facing Off for Cape and Islands District Attorney
Galibois and Higgins Facing Off for Cape and Islands District Attorney

HYANNIS – Democrat Rob Galibois and Republican Dan Higgins will face off this November for who will next lead the Cape and Islands District Attorney office. Current DA Michael O'Keefe announced earlier this year that he would not seek a sixth term. Galibois, who runs a private practice, said he brings budgeting and leadership experience
Sunday Journal – A Conversation with Cape and Islands District Attorney Candidate Rob Galibois
Ahead of November's election, CodCod.com is interviewing the candidates running for regional offices. This week, we are joined on Sunday Journal by candidate for Cape and Islands District Attorney Rob Galibois (D), who discusses what made him decide to run, what experience he brings to the table, and what his priorities will be if he
Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce Hosting Advocacy Program
WEST YARMOUTH – The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce will host their quarterly "Advocacy in Action" program on October 18 from 9 to 11 am. The forum aims to educate business owners and community members about current issues impacting their operations. The series of events will bring together housing advocates from across the Cape to
One person injured in boat crash in Cape Cod Canal by Mass Maritime Academy
BOURNE – One person was injured after a sailboat reportedly crashed into a tugboat in the Cape Cod Canal by the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. The victim reportedly suffered an arm injury and was transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham. There was some damage to the sailboat although the extent was not clear. The incident is
Severe weather coverage: Strong thunderstorms affecting southern Cape Cod
Continuing coverage of Severe Weather: Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 637 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022 …A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Barnstable County through 730 PM EDT… At 636 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dennis, or near Brewster, moving west at 25 mph.
With Energy Prices Expected to Rise, Fire Officials Urge Home Heating Safety
STOW, MA – With home heating prices expected to rise this winter, Massachusetts fire officials are emphasizing fire safety for residents who plan to use fireplaces, woodstoves, and other solid fuel heating appliances at home. Firefighters respond to increased heating-related fires, injuries, and carbon monoxide incidents every year in the fall and winter months. Home
