ktoe.com
Volunteers Still Needed for Mankato Marathon Weekend
Organizers of the 13th annual Mankato Marathon are still in need of volunteers to help support this year’s event that will be held next week on October 14-15. Event organizers from Visit Mankato are looking for volunteers to hand out water to runners, hand out medals at the finish line as well as course marshals to direct runners along the route.
ktoe.com
The Drive-in Theater Experience Returns to Mankato Oct. 7
The outdoor drive-in movie experience returns Friday, Oct. 7 at Minnesota State University, Mankato with a showing of “Thor: Love And Thunder” in one of the larger parking lots on campus. The film will be shown at 9 p.m. at parking lot 21 in an event coordinated by...
ktoe.com
Volunteers Needed For Rake the Town
VINE Faith in Action’s annual community service event, Rake the Town will be taking place November 5-13 throughout Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties. VINE already has a list of older homeowners in the area requesting help with their leaf raking and needs more volunteers to assist. Those interested in helping can sign up online at vinevolunteers.org or by calling (507) 387-1666.
KEYC
Longtime Minnesota DNR naturalist hanging up his boots
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For 11 years, Scott Kudelka has been a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources naturalist at Minneopa State Park. He has guided people through the park, explored different places, and held presentations about the animals found around the area. “Of course, having this as your office you...
KEYC
Rampant misinformation has Minnesota superintendents discussing change
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Last month, Mankato Area Public Schools was one of many districts across the state that went into lockdown due to false threats. Cleveland Public School, which was also affected by the swatting incident on Sept. 21, dealt with another hoax Monday. Rumors of over 100...
KEYC
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
SIBLEY COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Le Sueur man has died in what authorities have ruled as an accident on the Minnesota River. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the body 58-year-old David Scheiber of rural Le Sueur was discovered Tuesday after a search of the river. Scheiber had...
KEYC
Minnesota community rallies around injured farmer, helps with harvest
FROST, Minn. (KEYC) - In mid-August, Scott Legried of Frost was injured in an accident. Legried is a farmer, and his bean crop has reached its harvest time, but Legried is still physically unable to tend to his crops himself. Not wanting a neighbor and friend to fall flat, the...
knuj.net
BIG TREE CONTEST WINNER ANNOUNCED
The New Ulm Tree Advisory Commission has announced the winner of this year’s Big Tree Contest. The winning entrant came from Brandon Devorak and is located at 1610 Summit Avenue, a bitternut Hickory measuring 6’10” in circumference. Devorak will receive $200 toward a tree to plant anywhere in the city limits of New Ulm. Each year a different species of tree is selected and residents are asked to locate and submit an entry for the biggest tree in the area of that species. This was the 14th year of the contest.
KEYC
UPDATE: Missing person found safe in Rochester
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety is seeking assistance in locating a missing person. Cullen Duane Kennedy, 25, a white male, considered to be a vulnerable adult, was last seen at approximately 6 p.m., Sat., Oct. 1, on the 100 block of Cardinal Drive. He was wearing a blue zip-up sweatshirt and blue sweat pants.
Southern Minnesota News
Minnesota River canoeist found deceased after call for welfare check
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A canoeist reported missing Monday was found deceased on the Minnesota River. The body of David Scheiber, 58, of rural Le Sueur, was located on the river Tuesday, along with his canoe. On Monday, the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office received...
ktoe.com
Educators, school board members continue hammering Jensen on litter box comment
School board members and educators from what organizers say are “multiple different school districts” this morning (1130am) call on Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen to apologize for spreading a false rumor about litter boxes in schools. Meanwhile, Education Minnesota teachers union President Denise Specht is hammering Jensen not only for that, but also what he said about gender choice at a recent rally in Hutchinson:
Southern Minnesota farmers step up big time for injured neighbor: "It's pretty amazing"
FROST, Minn. – Minnesota farmers always seem to have each other's backs, especially during harvest season.That's especially true near the town of Frost in Faribault County, where neighbors rallied around Scott Legried after he was involved in a serious accident."I've never been worried through the whole thing because the good Lord usually takes care of me one way or the other," Legried said.On August 15, Legried was driving to do some work at a gravel pit, when a dog ran into the road. He swerved quickly, lost control, and ended up rolling his truck several times."Broken right collarbone, punctured and...
steeledodgenews.com
A RECOVERY NO ONE EXPECTED
There is a long list of people who didn’t expect Tyler Maas-Schlie to survive the head-on crash he was involved in last November in Dodge County. First, emergency responders didn’t think Maas-Schlie would live. Then came the doctors at Mayo Clinic. And rounding out that list were family and friends.
Foes Blast Republican Scott Jenson For ‘Furries’ Comment
Hutchinson, MN (MNN News) - Educators and political opponents are slamming Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen for spreading a debunked rumor about litter boxes in Minnesota schools for "furries" -- students who identify with animals and sometimes dress in fur suits. Jensen was speaking to supporters in Hutchinson when...
bringmethenews.com
A massive bottling plant could be built south of the Twin Cities
An arial view of the Park I-35 Industrial Park location as depicted in the Final Alternative Urban Areawide Review Update, 2022. Courtesy of City of Elko New Market. A 425,000-square-foot bottling plant is proposed to kick-off development of a massive industrial park south of the Twin Cities. The City of...
kduz.com
Body of Missing Man Found in Minnesota River
The body of a rural LeSueur man was found in the Minnesota River Tuesday after authorities were asked to do a welfare check on the man on Monday. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says 58-year-old David Scheiber was last seen on September 26 and believed to have been canoeing on the river.
KAAL-TV
16-year-old killed by train in Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – Albert Lea police are investigating a fatality at a city railroad crossing that occurred late Tuesday night. According to the police department, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the Union Pacific railroad crossing near the intersection of Garfield Ave. and Ramsey St. after receiving a report from the train operations crew that an individual had been run over by the train.
Faribault Pedestrian Accident Driver Identified
John Sherwin, Faribault Police Chief, updated KDHL with more information concerning a car vs pedestrian accident last evening in Faribault. Sherwin identified the pedestrian as James Gerald Brandenburg, 59, of Faribault. "He suffered significant trauma and was a priority patient. North Ambulance transported him to the airport and he was airlifted by helicopter to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester."
knuj.net
POLICE INVESTIGATING VANDALISM AT GERMAN PARK
New Ulm Police are investigating a vandalism report at German Park. Police say they received a report at 9:49 Monday morning and found that someone had tried to burn the rubber surface of the playground. Charred toilet paper was found. Police are reviewing surveillance footage. A damage estimate was not available.
Shop ‘Til You Drop at this Week’s Rummage-O-Rama in Owatonna
The Friends of Rice Lake State Park are holding their annual Rummage-O-Rama this Friday and Saturday in Owatonna at the Izaak Walton Reding Building located at 1546 Southwest 58th Street (about 4 miles south of Hy-Vee on County Road 45, 1/2 mile west). Prepare to shop 'til you drop this...
