FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Busloads of undocumented migrants were sent to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence twice in one weekMargaret MinnicksTexas State
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
Texas Sent a Second Bus of Migrants to the Vice President's ResidenceTom HandyTexas State
IRS Awards "Surge Team" With $1,000 BonusesTaxBuzzNew Carrollton, MD
WTOP
This Carson Wentz mistake typified his most maddening quality
This Carson Wentz mistake typified his most maddening quality originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Perhaps the most frustrating sequence of Carson Wentz’s season to date began with him doing something extraordinary: escaping the grasp of Micah Parsons. After faking a shotgun handoff to Antonio Gibson in the second...
WTOP
Commanders rule out WR Jahan Dotson vs. Titans, TE Logan Thomas questionable
Jahan Dotson ruled out vs. Titans, Logan Thomas questionable originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Commanders will be without standout rookie Jahan Dotson for this Sunday’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans, the team announced on Friday. Dotson, who leads the Commanders with four receiving touchdowns, injured his...
WTOP
Colts searching for a fix after another ugly offensive game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts wanted to put on an entertaining prime-time show Thursday night. Instead, they turned most football fans off with another dismal offensive performance. They allowed six more sacks, had two more turnovers and failed to score a touchdown for the second time this season. But the Colts still won 12-9 in overtime in Denver.
WTOP
Steelers set to face Bills for 4th consecutive season
PITTSBURGH (1-3) at BUFFALO (3-1) Sunday 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Bills by 14, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Pittsburgh 1-2-1; Buffalo 2-2. SERIES RECORD: Steelers lead 17-11. LAST MEETING: Steelers beat Bills 23-16 on Sept. 12, 2021, in Buffalo. LAST WEEK: Steelers lost to Jets 24-20;...
WTOP
Falcons’ Pitts ruled out against Bucs with hamstring injury
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will miss Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay with a hamstring injury. Pitts has 10 catches for 150 yards in Atlanta’s first four games. He missed practice all week, including Friday. Pitts is the second prominent member...
WTOP
Buccaneers host Falcons, looking to end 2-game home skid
ATLANTA (2-2) at TAMPA BAY (2-2) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX. BETTING LINE: Buccaneers by 9½, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Falcons 4-0, Buccaneers 2-2. SERIES RECORD: Buccaneers lead 29-28. LAST MEETING: Buccaneers beat Falcons 30-17, Dec. 5, 2021, at Atlanta. LAST WEEK: Falcons beat Browns 23-20;...
WTOP
Jets’ Duane Brown says he feels ‘good to go’ vs. Dolphins
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Duane Brown’s debut with the New York Jets could come Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The 37-year-old left tackle was signed during training camp, but has been on injured reserve since injuring a shoulder at practice last month. Brown was cleared to practice this week, starting the 21-day window during which the Jets can either activate him or place him on season-ending IR.
NFL・
WTOP
Segura, Phillies rally past Cardinals 6-3 in playoff opener
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Philadelphia scored six times in the ninth inning off the stingy St. Louis bullpen, highlighted by a bases-loaded single by Jean Segura, and the Phillies beat the NL Central champion Cardinals 6-3 on Friday in the opening game of their National League wild-card series. The...
WTOP
Rarely injured, Corey Kispert optimistic about sprained ankle recovery
WASHINGTON — When the Wizards drafted Corey Kispert in 2021, one of his biggest selling points was his experience, as a 4-year college player. But one area he does not have much experience in is rehabbing an injury. Kispert has admittedly been lucky throughout his basketball life. That good-luck...
WTOP
Baseball Glance
Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0), 12:07 p.m. Seattle (Ray 0-0) at Toronto (TBD), 4:07 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 2:07 p.m. (If Necessary) Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:07 p.m. (If Necessary) ___. NATIONAL LEAGUE. Thursday’s Games. No games scheduled. Friday’s Games.
WTOP
Johnny Davis juggling being new father and first NBA camp
WASHINGTON — You wouldn’t know it by Johnny Davis’ calm and soft-spoken demeanor, but the 20-year-old is currently going through an experience few have ever experienced before. He’s in his first NBA training camp as a rookie. He’s also adjusting to life as a parent, as his...
WTOP
Flames sign Weegar to 8-year, $50 million extension
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames have signed defenseman MacKenzie Weegar to an eight-year, $50 million extension, the team announced Friday. Weegar came to Calgary on July 25 along with Jonathan Huberdeau in a trade that sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers. Weegar would have become an...
NHL・
WTOP
Major League Baseball Leaders
BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .316; Judge, New York, .311; Bogaerts, Boston, .307; Alvarez, Houston, .306; J.Abreu, Chicago, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; N.Lowe, Texas, .302; Altuve, Houston, .300; Kwan, Cleveland, .298; Giménez, Cleveland, .297. RUNS_Judge, New York, 133; Altuve, Houston, 103; Semien, Texas, 101; Alvarez, Houston, 95; Bregman, Houston, 93; Bichette,...
MLB・
