Mountain Iron, MN

A pumpkin of first-place proportion

By LEE BLOOMQUIST FOR MESABI TRIBUNE
 3 days ago

Vern Suihkonen's pumpkin growing started out as a friendly competition with a sister.

It turned into something bigger.

A whole lot bigger.

Suihkonen's 623-pound pumpkin won first place Saturday at the Aurora Pumpkin Fest.

“This is the first year I've grown,” Suihkonen, of rural Mountain Iron said. “I've never grown nothing in my life.”

For a first-time gardener, Suihkonen proved to have a green – well maybe, orange thumb.

Starting with some seed he received from a Hibbing area pumpkin grower, Suihkonen nurtured the pumpkin, along with ten others, to mammoth size.

And it all started from a family wager.

“Last year, my sister Jill Aubin she grew a 98-pounder, so we all had bets on how big it would get,” Suihkonen said. “So when we weighed it off I said, 'I gotta' to compete with this next year.' So I started shopping for seeds probably in March and my granddaughter had a friend in school who said 'My mom's boyfriend grows these monster pumpkins every year'. Two days later she says, 'I got you five seeds.' So I said, okay, I'll take 'em.”

Suihkonen planted seeds in containers within his house May 1 before moving the pumpkin plants outside May 24.

That's when the pumpkins took off.

“A friend of mine, Peggy Anderson, the mayor of Mountain Iron, has a farm south of South Grove and she said she had some manure I could come get,” Suihkonen said. “So I kept going there once a week and I'd get 12 or 24 buckets at a time. I ended up hauling like 300 five-gallon bucks of straight cow manure through August. There was a little chicken manure in there too.”

Some old-fashioned manure and lots of water did the trick.

“I gave them 60 gallons of water every single day,” Suihkonen said. “Even when it rained, I'd still water in the morning 60 gallons per plant. My hose was running two hours a day. I want to say I used maybe 60 pounds of fertilizer for the whole year for the four plants. But I didn't know much to put on, so I was just putting it on as I thought it needed every three or four days a pound or so around the base. I don't know how much it helped, but I'm sure it helped.”

Suihkonen also added cow manure ahead of the vines as the vines spread to help the roots grow.

Some of Suihkonen's pumpkins grew pretty big.

There was a 155-pounder and several between 60 and 70 pounds.

There were also plenty of smaller pumpkins,

Then, there was the big one.

The Atlantic Giant Pumpkin Seed that the giant pumpkin grew from turned into excitement for Suihkonen as it got larger and larger.

“I'd go out there every day and measure it,” Suihkonen said. “The first 20 days you could see the growth every day. I could hardly wait to get out there and measure it. Some days it would grow five inches a night. I had many days it would grow 16 to 18 pounds a night. It's all genetics. It's genetics and water.”

From the time of pollination to when Suihkonen harvested the massive pumpkin was 70 days.

Suihkonen, his brother-in-law Tom Aubin and Aubin's son Kevin used a tripod engine hoist and a come along to winch the pumpkin onto a snowmobile trailer.

On Saturday, he headed to Aurora.

The pumpkin became a main attraction at the pumpkin fest.

“It was unbelievable,” Suihkonen said. “It was a bit hit over there. Probably well over 100 kids had their pictures taken with it. They thought it was a jungle gym. People were laying on it and sitting on top of it. Everybody wanted to touch it. They didn't think it was real.”

Suihkonen said he plans to use an ax to extract seeds from the giant pumpkin for himself and for others who are asking for its seeds.

“Everybody wants seeds from it,” Suihkonen said. “Even people that I didn't know who thought about growing pumpkins wants seeds to grow their own.”

As for next year, Suihkonen and his sister Jill will likely have another competition, he said.

“I plan to buy a few ringer seeds and use a few seeds from this one,” Suihkonen said. “Jill wants to do sunflowers next year and see if she can grow a 30-foot sunflower, but I don't know about that. I just want to do these things. I'm hoping for a 1,000 (pounds) next year.”

