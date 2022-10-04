Fr. Pearson, pastor of Mount Calvary and Holy Spirit Parishes, dies at 61

Father Everett Pearson, a priest of the Archdiocese of Washington for more than 30 years and beloved pastor of Mount Calvary Parish in Forestville, died Aug. 23.

He was born in Washington, the youngest of the three children of Ray and Dorothy Pearson. He attended Nativity Parish School and graduated from Archbishop Carroll High School. He attended Catholic University and the University of Maryland before entering the seminary and attending the North American College in Rome where he earned a degree in Sacred Theology.